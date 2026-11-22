Have you ever found yourself switching between multiple browser tabs, spreadsheets and documents on a laptop, only to wish you had more screen space? A separate monitor can make everyday work considerably easier, whether you are working from home, editing documents or managing multiple projects. However, buying one is not as simple as picking the biggest screen within your budget. Resolution, panel technology, connectivity and even the stand can affect how comfortable a monitor feels after several hours of use. Some features are worth spending extra on, while others may not make much difference to your daily routine. If you are planning to upgrade your desk setup too, here are seven things to check before buying a work monitor.

1. Screen size: How much space do you actually need?

Choosing a work monitor? Compare screen quality, connectivity and ergonomics. (Dell) more less

By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.



Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.



He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.



Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.



Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read more Read less

Screen size is usually the first specification people notice, but bigger is not always better. For regular office work, a 24-inch monitor is a reasonable starting point. It offers enough room for documents, browsing and spreadsheets without taking up too much desk space.

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If your work involves multiple applications, a 27-inch monitor can be more comfortable. You get additional screen area for keeping two windows open side by side, which can reduce the need to constantly switch between applications.

Ultrawide monitors are another option, particularly for people working with video timelines, large spreadsheets or several windows simultaneously. However, they require more desk space and may cost considerably more.

Before choosing a size, measure your desk and consider how far you usually sit from the screen. A monitor that looks impressive in a showroom may feel overwhelming when placed on a compact workstation.

2. Resolution: Do not settle for a blurry display

Resolution determines how many pixels make up the image on your screen. A higher pixel count generally produces sharper text, images and graphics, although screen size and pixel density also matter.

For everyday office work, Full HD (1920 x 1080) remains a common option, particularly on 24-inch monitors. It is generally sufficient for documents, emails, browsing and video meetings.

If you are considering a 27-inch monitor, a Quad HD (2560 x 1440) display is worth exploring. It offers more workspace and sharper details than Full HD at the same screen size.

For professionals handling photographs, videos or detailed visual content, a 4K monitor can be useful. However, it is not essential for everyone. If most of your day involves spreadsheets, emails and web applications, spending extra on 4K may not provide enough practical benefit.

3. Panel technology: IPS, VA or OLED?

The type of panel used by a monitor affects its colours, contrast and viewing angles. This is worth checking, especially if you spend several hours looking at the same screen.

IPS panels

In-Plane Switching (IPS) panels are popular for office monitors because they generally offer consistent colours and wide viewing angles. This makes them suitable for document work, presentations, browsing and basic photo editing.

VA panels

Vertical Alignment (VA) panels generally offer higher contrast than typical IPS panels. Dark scenes can appear deeper, making them useful for entertainment alongside work. However, viewing angles and motion performance vary between models.

OLED panels

OLED monitors offer excellent contrast and deep blacks, but they are generally more expensive. They can be attractive for creative professionals, although the possibility of burn-in with prolonged static content is worth considering.

For most office users, a good IPS monitor offers a sensible balance between price, colour reproduction and everyday usability.

4. Refresh rate: Is 60Hz enough for office work?

Refresh rate refers to how many times a monitor updates its image every second. It is measured in Hertz (Hz).

A 60Hz monitor is sufficient for most office tasks, including browsing, spreadsheets, document editing and video calls. However, a 75Hz or 100Hz display can make scrolling and general desktop movement feel smoother.

Higher refresh rates, such as 144Hz or 165Hz, are more relevant to gaming. Unless your work involves gaming or other applications that benefit from faster screen updates, there is little reason to pay a premium for them.

Also check response time if you plan to use the monitor for gaming after work. For a regular productivity setup, resolution, panel quality and ergonomics should take priority.

5. Connectivity: Check the ports before buying

A monitor can have an excellent display and still become inconvenient if it does not connect easily to your laptop or desktop.

Look for HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity, as these are commonly used for connecting computers. USB-C is particularly useful if you work on a modern laptop that supports video output through the port.

Some USB-C monitors can also charge a connected laptop using Power Delivery. This means you may be able to connect your laptop, transfer video and charge it through a single cable. Check the monitor's actual charging wattage, as not every USB-C port supports laptop charging.

Additional USB ports can be useful for connecting a keyboard, mouse or external storage device. If you regularly attend online meetings, a built-in webcam and speakers may also be convenient, although dedicated accessories generally offer better performance.

6. Ergonomics: A good stand matters more than you think

A monitor should fit your working position, not force you to adjust your posture around it. This is particularly important if you spend six to eight hours at your desk.

Look for a stand that offers height adjustment and tilt. Swivel and pivot support can also be useful, particularly if you regularly work with long documents or vertical content.

If the included stand offers limited movement, check whether the monitor supports VESA mounting. This allows you to attach it to a compatible monitor arm or wall mount.

A properly positioned screen can make your workstation more comfortable. Ideally, keep the top of the display around eye level and position it at a comfortable viewing distance.

7. Eye comfort and additional features

Features such as flicker-free backlighting and low blue light modes can be useful if you spend long hours in front of a monitor. Many manufacturers also offer anti-glare coatings that help reduce reflections from windows and overhead lighting.

However, do not assume that a monitor with an eye-care label will automatically prevent eye strain. Screen brightness, viewing distance, room lighting and regular breaks also matter.

Other features worth considering include an ambient light sensor, built-in speakers and a dedicated reading mode. These are convenient additions, but they should not take priority over display quality and connectivity.

Work monitor: Which features should you prioritise?

Feature Basic office work Professional and multitasking use Screen size 24-inch 27-inch or ultrawide Resolution Full HD Quad HD or 4K Panel IPS IPS or suitable professional-grade panel Refresh rate 60Hz or higher 75Hz to 100Hz or higher Connectivity HDMI HDMI, DisplayPort and USB-C Ergonomics Tilt adjustment Height, tilt, swivel and pivot Eye comfort Anti-glare coating Flicker-free and low blue light options

Which monitor should you buy for work?

If your work mainly involves emails, documents, browsing and video meetings, a 24-inch Full HD IPS monitor should be a sensible starting point. You do not need to spend heavily on gaming-focused specifications for basic productivity.

For people who regularly work with multiple windows, spreadsheets or creative applications, a 27-inch Quad HD monitor offers more room to work. If you use a laptop as your primary computer, consider a USB-C monitor with charging support to keep your desk free of extra cables.

My recommendation is to prioritise resolution, panel quality, connectivity and an adjustable stand before paying extra for a high refresh rate or gaming features. A monitor is something you may use for several hours every day, so getting the basics right will matter much more over time.

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FAQs Which monitor size is best for office work? A 24-inch monitor is suitable for basic office tasks, while a 27-inch display offers more workspace for multitasking and spreadsheets.

Is a Full HD monitor good enough for work? Yes. Full HD is sufficient for emails, documents, browsing and general office applications, particularly on smaller screens.

Is an IPS monitor better than a VA monitor? IPS panels generally offer wider viewing angles and consistent colours, while VA panels usually provide higher contrast. The better choice depends on your requirements.

Do I need a 144Hz monitor for office work? No. A 60Hz or 75Hz monitor is sufficient for most productivity tasks. Higher refresh rates are more useful for gaming and certain specialised applications.

Is USB-C important when buying a work monitor? USB-C can simplify your setup by carrying video, data and power through one cable. Check whether the monitor supports sufficient Power Delivery for your laptop.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.