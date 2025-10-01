After Gemini Nano Banana's popularity, ChatGPT bring superhero AI action portraits

Since August, Google’s Gemini AI app has gained much popularity due to its new image-generation feature, Nano Banana. Over the past few weeks, Gemini users have been creating multiple style images, and in less than a month, they have generated more than 5 million AI images. Now to take on Gemini, ChatGPT-maker has rolled out superhero-style AI action portraits to the chatbot to gain attention. This new AI image style creates superhero-like action portraits, but with the right prompt. Therefore, you also want to make an action portrait based on your favourite superhero. Then, here’s how you can create your own AI image. Create superhero-style AI action portraits in ChatGPT. Here are 3 useful prompts.(ChatGPT)

How to create superhero AI action portraits in ChatGPT

OpenAI has rolled out a new AI image style in ChatGPT that lets users transform their images into superhero-like action portraits. With accurate prompts, users can create 3D-like illustrations when customising scenes, elements, costumes, and others. Here’s a step-by-step guide to follow:

Step 1: Open the ChatGPT app on your mobile or go to the web version.

Step 2: Upload a high-resolution image that has a clear facial expression.



Step 3: Now, type your prompt to generate superhero AI action portraits. Example: Transform my photo into a 3D superhero action figure of Superman with accessories (explain accessories like sword, hammer, etc) in a retro comic book box.

Step 4: Now, hit generate and let ChatGPT do its magic.

Step 5: Once generated, make edits and adjust with follow-up prompts

3 prompts to create superhero AI action portraits

Prompt 1: Turn my uploaded image into a heroic 3D action portrait of SolarFlare, a radiant warrior in golden-crimson armour with a solar energy emblem on the chest. Add molten fire eyes and energy wings. Display in a fiery volcano box with collectable flames.

Prompt 2: A dynamic comic book-style portrait of a superheroine named 'Crimson Nova.' She is in a powerful stance, charging a burst of cosmic energy in her hands. She wears a vibrant red and gold armoured suit with a starburst emblem. The background is a detailed cityscape at dusk, rendered with bold lines and vibrant colours.

Prompt 3: Make my photo a dynamic 3D superhero named Thunderstrike, a storm-wielding hero in electric blue armour, crackling with lightning bolts from the gauntlets. Include a loyal wolf companion with thunder fur. Present in a stormy cloud blister pack.

