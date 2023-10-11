After Google, Microsoft reaches out to employees in strife-hit Israel: ‘Senior leadership in direct contact…’

Microsoft said on Wednesday it has reached out to its staffers in strife-hit Israel, saying that its senior leadership is in direct contact with the tech giant's employee communities in the country. Microsoft’s campus in Herzliya, Israel. Photo: Amit Geron Photography

Several teams across the company, including the Crisis Management Team (CMT) – have already been activated, Microsoft further stated.

The message, addressed to Microsoft's global employee community, was conveyed by Executive VP and lead HR Kathleen Hogan.

“The outpouring of support from so many of you worldwide is heartfelt and needed now, and many of you are asking how you can help. Since the attacks unfolded on Saturday, we have been focused on the safety of our employees in Israel and their overall wellbeing,” Hogan was quoted as saying,

She revealed that as many as 3000 people on the tech firm's payroll are in the country and ‘directly impacted.’

“We have Jewish employees around the world who are experiencing grief, fear and anxiety as hatred and vitriol increase. We have Palestinian employees globally who are deeply concerned of the safety of their loved ones in the region and stand against these acts of terrorism,” noted Hogan.

Resources such as Microsoft CARES (a mental and emotional well-being programme) and Microsoft Philanthropies (for contribution to relief efforts) can also be availed, the message, the Chief HR Officer said.

On October 7, terrorists from the Gaza-based Hamas invaded Israel, and have killed and taken scores of Israelis hostage. In response, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are undertaking Operation Swords of Iron in the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

