'Terrible attacks on civilians': Google CEO Sundar Pichai's message to employees in Israel

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas intensifies, Google CEO Sundar Pichai reached out via an internal email to provide updates and assurance regarding the safety of employees caught in the war-ridden country. Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc.(Bloomberg)

In his email, according to 9to5 Google, Pichai expressed deep concern about the distressing attacks on civilians in Israel and the heightened conflict that had ensued. “I’m sure by now you’ve all seen the news of the terrible attacks on civilians in Israel, and the escalated conflict now underway,” he wrote.

Google has two offices and a workforce of over 2,000 employees in Israel.

“Our priority is making sure that every Googler in the area is accounted for and safe — beyond our employees based locally, we have identified more who were travelling there,” he wrote.

The Global Security and Resilience Services (GSRS) team was actively engaged in conducting safety checks to locate and safeguard every employee. Pichai stated, "We've spent today connecting with most of them, but it will take some time to reach everyone.

Pichai's message was communicated to all Google employees on Sunday, just hours after the Hamas attacks.

The situation in Israel has prompted other companies with a significant presence in the region to take similar actions to protect their employees and their families.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), for instance, is closely monitoring the evolving situation and prioritising the well-being of its employees and their families in Israel.

An unnamed executive said, "We are monitoring the situation and have been in contact with HR officials there. We are actively assisting with their safety, including employees from India and their families."

In another development on Monday, Adani Ports and SEZ Limited, led by Gautam Adani, who acquired Israel's Haifa port earlier in the year, issued a statement to reassure stakeholders of the safety of their business operations amidst the recent Hamas attack and the ensuing conflict.

The company also confirmed that its employees were safe and accounted for, underscoring the importance of employee safety during such tumultuous times.

