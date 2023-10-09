Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israeli military mobilises over 1 lakh reservists

Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Israel formally declared war on Sunday following unprecedented large-scale attacks by Gaza-based Palestinian militant group Hamas a day before. The ongoing conflict, triggered by Hamas' operation known as 'Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,' has resulted in over 1,100 deaths on both sides, leaving thousands wounded. Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday.(AP)

Hamas launched a triple attack on Israel, firing rocket barrages, conducting a successful infiltration bid into its southern towns and sending armed men via route. In response, Israel initiated a massive airstrike operation, claiming to have eliminated 400 militants, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to reduce the group to “rubble". The Israeli military said it targeted over 800 locations of Hamas in Gaza since the beginning of the escalation.

As the escalation entered day two, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah also waged rocket strikes against Israel in its northern region, “in solidarity” with the Palestinians.

Concern remains over 130 Israeli and other nationals taken hostage by Hamas, who were dragged back to Gaza, while fighting still continues in some areas, as claimed by the group. Hamas will agree to their release in exchange for thousands of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.