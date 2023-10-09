Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israeli military mobilises over 1 lakh reservists
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Over 1,100 people have been killed in Israel and Gaza, following an unprecedented attack launched Hamas on Israel.
Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Israel formally declared war on Sunday following unprecedented large-scale attacks by Gaza-based Palestinian militant group Hamas a day before. The ongoing conflict, triggered by Hamas' operation known as 'Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,' has resulted in over 1,100 deaths on both sides, leaving thousands wounded.
Hamas launched a triple attack on Israel, firing rocket barrages, conducting a successful infiltration bid into its southern towns and sending armed men via route. In response, Israel initiated a massive airstrike operation, claiming to have eliminated 400 militants, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to reduce the group to “rubble". The Israeli military said it targeted over 800 locations of Hamas in Gaza since the beginning of the escalation.
As the escalation entered day two, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah also waged rocket strikes against Israel in its northern region, “in solidarity” with the Palestinians.
Concern remains over 130 Israeli and other nationals taken hostage by Hamas, who were dragged back to Gaza, while fighting still continues in some areas, as claimed by the group. Hamas will agree to their release in exchange for thousands of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
- Oct 09, 2023 07:18 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war: 'Bring my daughters home…'-Israeli mother pleads as siblings held captive in Gaza
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Civilians on both sides were already paying a high price. The Israeli military was evacuating at least five towns close to Gaza.
A line of people snaked outside a central Israel police station to supply DNA samples and other means that could help identify missing family members.
Mayyan Zin, a divorced mother of two, said she learned that her two daughters had been abducted when a relative sent her photos from a Telegram group showing them sitting on mattresses in captivity. She then found online videos of a chilling scene in her ex-husband's home in the town of Nahal Oz: Gunmen who had broken in speak to him, his leg bleeding, in the living room near the two terrified, weeping daughters, Dafna, 15, and Ella, 8. Another video showed the father being taken across the border into Gaza.
“Just bring my daughters home and to their family. All the people,” Zin said.
- Oct 09, 2023 07:08 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war: 19 members of Palestinian family killed in air strike in Gaza
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Nasser Abu Quta said 19 members of his family including his wife were killed when an airstrike hit their home, where they were huddling on the ground floor in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.
There were no militants in his building, he insisted. “This is a safe house, with children and women,” the 57-year-old Abu Quta said by telephone. The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the strike. Another strike in the same city early Monday killed 11, including women and children.
As of late Sunday, the retaliatory Israeli airstrikes had destroyed 159 housing units across Gaza and severely damaged 1,210 others, the U.N. said. It said the number of displaced Gazans had jumped by tens of thousands, to more than 123,000. The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said a school sheltering more than 225 people took a direct hit. It did not say where the fire came from.
- Oct 09, 2023 06:58 AM IST
Israel-Hams war: Over 130 hostages held captive by militant group
Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Hamas and the smaller Islamic Jihad group claimed to have taken captive more than 130 people from inside Israel and brought them into Gaza, saying they would be traded for the release of thousands of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
- The announcement, though unconfirmed, was the first sign of the scope of abductions.
- The captives are known to include soldiers and civilians, including women, children and older adults — mostly Israelis but also some people of other nationalities.
- The Israeli military said only that the number of captives is “significant.”
- The Israeli military estimated 1,000 Hamas fighters took part in Saturday's initial incursion.
- The high figure underscored the extent of planning by the militant group ruling Gaza, which has said it launched the attack in response to mounting Palestinian suffering under Israel's occupation and blockade of Gaza.
- Oct 09, 2023 06:50 AM IST
Israeli forces still fighting with Hamas at several locations
Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: More than 40 hours after Hamas launched its unprecedented incursion out of Gaza, Israeli forces were still battling with militants holed up in several locations. At least 700 people have reportedly been killed in Israel — a staggering toll on a scale the country has not experienced in decades — and more than 400 have been killed in Gaza.
Israel said it brought in special forces to try to wrest control of four Israeli sites from Hamas fighters, including two kibbutzim that militants entered earlier in their attacks. Footage released by Israeli police from one area showed forces kneeling in tall grass as they exchanged fire with Hamas militants across an open field.
- Oct 09, 2023 06:36 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies found at music festival site; death toll crosses 1,100. Latest updates
Israel-Hamas conflict news updates: The Israeli rescue service Zaka said its paramedics removed about 260 bodies from an all-night nature music festival near the Gaza Strip attended by thousands that came under attack by Palestine-based Hamas militants on Saturday. The total figure is expected to be higher as other paramedic teams were working in the area.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed as many as 1,000 Hamas fighters took part in the mass assault.
On Sunday, the Israeli government formally declared war and gave the green light for “significant military steps” to retaliate against Hamas for its surprise attack, as the military tried to crush fighters still in southern towns and intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip. The death toll passed 1,100 and thousands were wounded on both sides.
- Oct 09, 2023 06:27 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war: Israeli military mobilises over 1 lakh reservists
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Amid the ongoing escalation, the Israel military said Sunday it had mobilised over 1 lakh reservists.