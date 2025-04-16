All types of Wi-Fi routers explained (2025): Which one to buy and why

It is 2025, and it is anything but obvious that routers have become part and parcel of our daily lives. Most people now have broadband connections at home, and this is where a router, especially a Wi-Fi router, plays an important role in distributing the internet connection for everyone in the vicinity to use, through its various Wi-Fi channels, whether 2.4GHz or 5GHz. Choosing a Wi-Fi router can be a tricky task.(Pexels)

Simply put, a router is a networking device at its core. It acts as the central point for internet-based wireless communication in your space. It receives data from the internet service provider (ISP) via a modem, and then distributes it to all connected devices that request it, whether a smartphone, laptop, or gaming console, in either a wired or wireless capacity.

That being said, if you are actively looking for a new router for your home or any other space, the process can feel overwhelming. There are multiple types to choose from, each catering to different needs and using different technologies. This guide simplifies it all for you, helping you understand which router does what, and the pros and cons of each, and what you should keep in mind while buying one for your home or business. Read on.

Also Read: CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

Various Types Of Routers

Whether wired or wireless, there are several types of routers available in the market. They are used for a variety of purposes, including by businesses, enterprises, and of course, at home.

Wireless Routers

Wireless routers are everywhere these days. Whether you're at a cafe or any public place, you're likely to ask for the Wi-Fi password. They are using a Wi-Fi router to enable wireless connectivity. These routers connect to a modem using an Ethernet cable and then transmit data by creating a WLAN, or Wireless Local Area Network.

You can then connect various devices such as smartphones, laptops, and gaming consoles to this network and access the internet. This enables data exchange.

There are different frequency bands available. Some routers only support the 2.4GHz band, while others support both 2.4GHz and 5GHz. Also, there are higher-end routers that also support new-generation technology, 6GHz wireless bands, and this is what you get with routers that support W-iFi 6E. With this, you can get access to gigabit speeds, all in a wireless capacity.

Here is the speed that different WiFi bands can support:

2.4 GHz bands can deliver a speed of up to 100 Mbps.

5 GHz: Up to 1Gbps.

6 GHz: Up to 2 Gbps.

Wired Routers

Wired routers have become less popular due to the inconvenience of needing a physical Ethernet cable connection to each device. However, they do offer better speed and stability thanks to the wired nature of the connection. These routers can be especially useful when a consistent and reliable connection is required. Gaming is a common example where wired routers are still preferred because of their low latency, which helps reduce lag.

Core Routers

Core routers are mainly used by large enterprises and organisations. As the name suggests, they act as the central point of a large company's network. They are built to handle large volumes of data and can be either wired or wireless.

These routers distribute data packets within large internal networks, but not between different networks. This means they are suited for intra-network communication rather than inter-network communication. They are typically high-end and designed for high performance.

Edge Routers

Unlike core routers, edge routers handle inter-network communication. They are usually placed at the edge of a network and connect with external networks. This could include communication between an organisation’s internal networks or with an internet service provider. Their purpose is to route data between networks rather than just within one.

Virtual Routers

As the name suggests, these are not physical devices. A virtual router is a software-based solution that allows a computing device to function like a router. These serve niche use cases.

Also Read: Sony increases PS5 prices in Europe, UK, Australia: Will US price hike follow soon?

What To Look For In A Wi-Fi Router For Your Home?

If you are buying a router for home use, it is most likely that you want one with Wi-Fi capabilities. In this case, you will need a wireless Wi-Fi router. When choosing a Wi-Fi router, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, consider how much area the router can cover. Choose a model that suits the size of your home. Another important factor is the security features it offers. A secure network is essential today.

Finally, look at the performance. Check whether the router supports the 5GHz band. This band is generally faster than the 2.4GHz band, but it has a shorter range. If you plan to use your devices close to the router, it is worth investing in a router that supports 5GHz.

It is also worth noting that when you subscribe to an internet connection from an ISP like Airtel or Jio, you typically get wireless routers with your connection (for which you do pay, too). In this case, you typically don’t have a choice, or are presented with only a few options. So, make sure to ask your ISP what you want out of a router, and if they can’t deliver it with the router they are providing, consider investing in one separately.

What If Buying For An Office/Business?

If you're buying a router for your office or a business such as a cafe, there are two key considerations: the size of the space and the number of people who will be using the network.

If it's a small space and not many people will be connected to the wireless network, you can definitely opt for a consumer-grade router from brands like Asus. Just make sure the router offers good security features and adequate coverage.

However, if you expect many users and need to cover a large area, you will need to go with an enterprise or business-grade router. Companies like Cisco manufacture these types of routers. It goes without saying but they are designed for more demanding environments.