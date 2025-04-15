Menu Explore
Is that deal too good? The red flags you cannot ignore on refurbished laptops

ByAmit Rahi
Apr 15, 2025 02:00 PM IST

Got a good deal on a refurbished laptop on Amazon? Make sure to check these six things before buying a refurbished laptop.

FAQs

This rising tariff and ongoing inflation are increasing the prices of electronics, including smartphones and laptops. While browsing the Amazon website for a new laptop, you may have come across a refurbished laptop recommendation with a price that appears to be an excellent deal.

Refurbished laptops can save money if you know what to avoid before buying.
Refurbished laptops can save money if you know what to avoid before buying.

However, before pressing the buy button, you must avoid certain pitfalls to ensure you do not end up with a subpar device. Amid these economic challenges, it is essential to carefully evaluate every aspect of your purchase. Below are the six key factors you need to avoid before committing to buying a refurbished laptop.

Avoid buying models that are too old

Even if the discount is tempting, do not fall for it. Ensure that any laptop model you are considering is not older than a few years. Many manufacturers discontinue older models, and once they do, they also stop producing the parts required for repairs. This will make it difficult—and potentially expensive to repair the laptop if any issues arise.

One thing you can do to make sure the laptop you are buying is not too old is to visit the manufacturer's website and search for the model name or number. If you find the laptop listed, it means it has not been discontinued and is safe to buy. To double-check, search for the release date of the laptop model on Google and verify that it is not more than three to four years old.

Avoid laptops with outdated processors

The processor is the most important component of a laptop, and it cannot be replaced or repaired. To avoid slow or stuttering performance, we recommend choosing a laptop that features a current processor. Sometimes even the latest models use older processors to bring down the price; however, outdated processors may struggle to run the latest software, and brands often skip these models during subsequent updates. To avoid falling into this trap, check the processor's release date on Google and do not buy the laptop if its processor is too old.

For instance, go for the refurbished laptops which are rocking the Intel Core processor, newer than the 10th generation. For AMD-powered laptops, avoid the AMD APUs like the Athlon series and also avoid older generation processors like the Ryzen 3 3200G.

Avoid buying MacBooks with Intel processors

Apple recently shifted from Intel processors to their in-house ARM chipsets, and we’re already at the 4th generation of the M series SoC for MacBooks. Since Apple has a reputation for discontinuing previous generation products quickly, the Intel-powered MacBooks are now long gone. So even if you come across a deal that looks too good to be true, it’s best to avoid buying that device.

Avoid buying a laptop with no warranty and return policy

One big mistake many people make when buying refurbished laptops is not checking the warranty or return policy. A laptop is a sensitive device, and even though it has been tested, issues can still pop up after a few days or weeks. If the seller does not offer a warranty or return option, you will be stuck with a faulty laptop and no way to fix or return it. Always go for sellers who offer at least a few months of warranty and a return or replacement policy of at least 14 days. Also, make sure to test the laptop under every possible workload so you can return it or request a replacement before the return window closes.

Avoid buying the laptop with dents on the body

Always check for tags like “Like New” and “Excellent” on the laptop listings. These usually indicate the cosmetic condition of the device. You can visit the website to see what each of these tags means, as different sellers may have slightly different standards. Some scratches are fine and expected in refurbished devices, but if the laptop has a dent on the body, it can be a sign of rough usage. If possible, go for listings with real photos of the laptop instead of stock images so you know exactly what you’re getting.

Avoid buying a refurbished laptop from unverified or new sellers

The seller you buy from is just as important as the laptop itself. Buying from unknown or new sellers increases the risk of getting scammed or ending up with a device that doesn’t match the description. Always stick to trusted websites or sellers with good reviews and verified listings. If you’re buying from a marketplace like Amazon, check the seller rating, read buyer reviews, and make sure they offer some kind of warranty. Buying from a certified refurbisher is always a safer option than going for the cheapest deal you can find.

Buying a refurbished laptop can save you a lot of money, but only if you know what to avoid. Take your time, do the research, and check every detail before making the purchase. A little extra effort now can save you from big headaches later.

FAQs

  • Are refurbished laptops safe to buy?

    Yes, if bought from a trusted seller with warranty and return policy, refurbished laptops can be a smart and budget-friendly choice.

  • How old is too old for a refurbished laptop?

    Avoid laptops older than 3 to 4 years, as they may not receive updates and finding spare parts could be difficult.

  • Can I upgrade a refurbished laptop later?

    Some parts like RAM or storage can be upgraded, but the processor usually cannot be changed in laptops.

  • What should I check first in a refurbished laptop?

    Always check the processor, battery condition, warranty, and overall cosmetic condition before buying.

  • Is buying from Amazon safe?

    Yes, but only buy from verified sellers with good ratings and clear return policies to avoid any issues.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Is that deal too good? The red flags you cannot ignore on refurbished laptops
