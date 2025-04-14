Menu Explore
Best laptops for video editing April 2025: Cut, render and rule the timeline, top 10 picks from Apple, Asus and more

ByAmit Rahi
Apr 14, 2025 04:19 PM IST

Discover the top 10 laptops in 2025 that make video editing smooth, powerful, and creatively effortless.

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13″ Laptop with M3 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID- Space Grey View Details checkDetails

₹116,990

ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435Hs, NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz, 15.6, Windows 11, Graphite Black, 2.3KG, FA506NCR-HN054W, 48WHR Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹64,990

Lenovo LOQ 2024, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JC00EGIN, 100% sRGB, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹82,190

HP Victus, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4,512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue,2.3kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), Flicker-free Gaming Laptop, Enhanced Cooling,fa1379TX/fa1412tx View Details checkDetails

₹64,990

Acer Nitro V, Intel Core i5- 13th Gen 13420H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050-6 GB GDDR6(16GB DDR5/512GB)IPS FHD, 39.62cm(15.6), 165 Hz, Win 11 Home,Obsidian black, 2.113 kg, ANV15-51,Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹75,980

Dell {Smartchoice} G15-5530 Core i5-13450HX| NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB (16GB RAM|1TB SSD, FHD|Window 11|MS Office 21|15.6 (39.62cm)|Dark Shadow Grey|2.65Kg|Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹79,990

ASUS Vivobook 16X, Intel Core i5-12500H, 2.5 GHz, RTX 2050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+ 144Hz 300nits, 16, Windows 11, Office Home, Cool Silver, 1.80KG, K3605ZF-RP258WS, 50WHr Battery Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹59,990

Acer ALG,Intel Core i5-12th Gen 12450H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050-4GB(16GB/512GB) FHD, 39.62cm(15.6) 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99KG, AL15G-52, Premium Metal Body Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹55,990

MSI Thin 15, Intel 13th Gen. Core i5-13420H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050,GDDR6 4GB/Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B13UC-1805IN View Details checkDetails

₹63,583

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 2.8K-OLED 400Nits 120Hz, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 1.4Kg, 83D2001GIN,IntelArc GPU, FHD+IRCam, AI Powered Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹109,990

Tired of your laptop freezing mid-edit or struggling to render high-res footage? You’re not alone, and the good news is, 2025 has brought some seriously powerful machines to the table. Whether you're cutting YouTube content, crafting short films, or working on professional projects, the right laptop can make all the difference.

Edit like a pro with the best laptops built for powerful and seamless video creation.
Edit like a pro with the best laptops built for powerful and seamless video creation.

In this list, we’re diving into the top 10 laptops that handle video editing like a dream—smooth performance, sharp displays, and enough power to keep your creativity flowing without the lag. Let’s help you find the perfect editing partner that won’t slow you down.

Loading Suggestions...

Apple’s 2024 MacBook Air delivers a perfect blend of power and portability. The laptop features an advanced Apple M3 chip with an 8‑core CPU and up to a 10‑core GPU that ensures speedy multitasking. Its 13.6‑inch Liquid Retina display offers brilliant colour accuracy, while the 16GB unified memory and 512GB SSD allow smooth performance. With up to 18 hours of battery life, it is an ideal companion for professionals and creatives on the move.

Specifications

Display
13.6 inches Liquid Retina
Processor
Apple M3 chip (8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU)
RAM
16GB Unified Memory
Storage
512GB SSD
Battery Life
Up to 18 hours

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Exceptional battery life

affiliate-tick

Ultra‑portable design

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited port selection

affiliate-cross

Premium price point

Click Here to Buy

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13″ Laptop with M3 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID- Space Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the MacBook Air’s speed, display, and reliability. The M3 chip handles editing smoothly. It’s portable, user-friendly, and offers excellent value for money.

Why choose this product?

It delivers powerful performance for editing tasks, with a stunning display and great battery life—ideal for professionals and students alike.

Loading Suggestions...

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 is engineered for gamers and multitaskers alike. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, it delivers fast, immersive visuals on its 15.6‑inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Its robust construction, efficient cooling system, and upgradeable memory make it a reliable choice for extended gaming sessions and demanding work environments.

Specifications

Display
15.6 inches FHD, 144Hz
Processor
AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS
RAM
16GB DDR5 (expandable)
Storage
512GB SSD
Graphics
NVIDIA RTX 3050, 4GB

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Vibrant high‑refresh display

affiliate-tick

Durable build with effective cooling

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly heavy at 2.3kg

affiliate-cross

Average battery life

Click Here to Buy

ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435Hs, NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz, 15.6, Windows 11, Graphite Black, 2.3KG, FA506NCR-HN054W, 48WHR Gaming Laptop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the laptop’s build, speed, and performance for 1080p gaming and editing. Graphics are solid, but battery life and heat get mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

It’s a reliable, value-for-money option with good indoor display and gaming power—best suited for indoor use and plugged-in sessions.

Loading Suggestions...

Lenovo LOQ 2024 stands out as a high‑performance gaming laptop designed for intensive tasks. It features an AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory. The 15.6‑inch FHD display offers a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and full 100% sRGB colour coverage. Enhanced with 24GB DDR5 RAM and an advanced cooling system, it is perfectly suited for gamers and creative professionals alike.

Specifications

Display
15.6 inches FHD, 144Hz, 100% sRGB
Processor
AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS
RAM
24GB DDR5
Storage
512GB SSD
Graphics
NVIDIA RTX 4050, 6GB

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Excellent thermal management

affiliate-tick

High‑quality, colour-accurate display

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Heavier compared to ultra‑portables (2.4kg)

affiliate-cross

Battery performance could be improved

Click Here to Buy

Lenovo LOQ 2024, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JC00EGIN, 100% sRGB, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the laptop’s gaming performance and smooth usage. However, some report battery issues, claiming it drains or shuts down within an hour.

Why choose this product?

It’s a solid performer for gaming and daily tasks, but not ideal if you need long unplugged use—best used while charging.

Loading Suggestions...

HP Victus offers a balanced combination of gaming performance and everyday productivity. Equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, it delivers smooth gameplay on a 15.6‑inch FHD display with a rapid 144Hz refresh rate. With 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it handles demanding tasks efficiently, while its enhanced cooling system keeps performance stable even during extended sessions.

Specifications

Display
15.6 inches FHD, 144Hz
Processor
Intel Core i5-12450H (12th Gen)
RAM
16GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Graphics
NVIDIA RTX 3050, 4GB

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Smooth gameplay on high‑refresh display

affiliate-tick

Reliable cooling system

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly heavy at 2.3kg

affiliate-cross

Audio quality could be better

Click Here to Buy

HP Victus, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4,512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue,2.3kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), Flicker-free Gaming Laptop, Enhanced Cooling,fa1379TX/fa1412tx

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the HP Victus for strong gaming performance, display quality, and value for money. Many report smooth gameplay after updates. However, others complain about battery life, screen quality, warranty issues, and early response problems.

Why choose this product?

Great for gamers and coders who prioritise performance and value. Ensure all updates are done post-purchase, and verify warranty start date with HP support.

Loading Suggestions...

Acer Nitro V is a gaming laptop that combines style with high performance. Featuring an Intel Core i5-13420H and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 with 6GB graphics, it delivers crisp visuals on a 15.6‑inch IPS FHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate. With 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers impressive gaming and productivity, although battery life is modest and noise increases under load.

Specifications

Display
15.6 inches IPS FHD, 165Hz
Processor
Intel Core i5-13420H
RAM
16GB DDR5
Storage
512GB SSD
Graphics
NVIDIA RTX 4050, 6GB

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Crisp, high‑refresh display

affiliate-tick

Impressive graphics performance

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Modest battery life

affiliate-cross

Increased noise under heavy load

Click Here to Buy

Acer Nitro V, Intel Core i5- 13th Gen 13420H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050-6 GB GDDR6(16GB DDR5/512GB)IPS FHD, 39.62cm(15.6), 165 Hz, Win 11 Home,Obsidian black, 2.113 kg, ANV15-51,Gaming Laptop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the notebook’s value for money, solid performance, and smooth gaming. However, opinions vary on the display quality and battery life.

Why choose this product?

It’s a good budget-friendly option for gaming and daily use, though display and battery life may not meet everyone’s expectations.

Loading Suggestions...

The Dell G15-5530 is a robust gaming laptop that combines power with portability. Featuring a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX processor and an NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU, it delivers reliable performance and smooth visuals on a 15.6‑inch FHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. With 16GB DDR5 memory and a 1TB SSD, it offers ample storage and speedy multitasking for both gaming and creative work.

Specifications

Display
15.6 inches FHD, 120Hz
Processor
Intel Core i5-13450HX
RAM
16GB DDR5
Storage
1TB SSD
Graphics
NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Ample storage with speedy performance

affiliate-tick

Robust build for gaming

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Design may appear bulky

affiliate-cross

Battery life is modest

Click Here to Buy

Dell {Smartchoice} G15-5530 Core i5-13450HX| NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB (16GB RAM|1TB SSD, FHD|Window 11|MS Office 21|15.6 (39.62cm)|Dark Shadow Grey|2.65Kg|Gaming Laptop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the laptop’s sturdy build and smooth gaming experience. However, many report fast battery drain, heating issues, and mixed sound quality.

Why choose this product?

Great for gaming and multitasking with a solid build, but best suited for plugged-in use due to battery and heat concerns.

Loading Suggestions...

The ASUS Vivobook 16X is a stylish and versatile laptop designed for both creative work and light gaming. Equipped with an Intel Core i5-12500H processor, NVIDIA RTX 2050 graphics, and a 16-inch WUXGA display with a 144Hz refresh rate, it provides crisp, smooth visuals. The 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD ensure efficient multitasking and rapid storage access, making it a reliable option for daily use.

Specifications

Display
16 inches WUXGA, 144Hz
Processor
Intel Core i5-12500H
RAM
16GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Graphics
NVIDIA RTX 2050

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Crisp, high-refresh display

affiliate-tick

Versatile performance for work and play

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Battery life could be improved

affiliate-cross

Relatively heavier for ultraportability

Click Here to Buy

ASUS Vivobook 16X, Intel Core i5-12500H, 2.5 GHz, RTX 2050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+ 144Hz 300nits, 16, Windows 11, Office Home, Cool Silver, 1.80KG, K3605ZF-RP258WS, 50WHr Battery Gaming Laptop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the sleek design, smooth performance, and display. However, hinge issues and mixed feedback on battery, heat, and sound are concerns.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for video editing and everyday use, offering solid performance and looks—though build durability and thermal management may vary.

Loading Suggestions...

The Acer ALG offers a premium metal body gaming experience with robust performance. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H and NVIDIA RTX 2050 graphics, it delivers sharp visuals on a 15.6‑inch FHD display featuring a 144Hz refresh rate. With 16GB DDR4 memory and a 512GB SSD, this laptop guarantees efficient multitasking and quick load times, making it a dependable choice for both work and gaming on the go.

Specifications

Display
15.6 inches FHD, 144Hz
Processor
Intel Core i5-12450H (12th Gen)
RAM
16GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Graphics
NVIDIA RTX 2050, 4GB

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Sturdy premium metal design

affiliate-tick

Smooth, high-refresh display

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Cooling can be noisy under load

affiliate-cross

Limited upgrade options

Click Here to Buy

Acer ALG,Intel Core i5-12th Gen 12450H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050-4GB(16GB/512GB) FHD, 39.62cm(15.6) 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99KG, AL15G-52, Premium Metal Body Gaming Laptop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the laptop’s powerful processor and graphics for modern games. However, opinions vary on battery life, heat management, and sound quality.

Why choose this product?

A solid choice for gamers needing strong performance at a fair price—best used with cooling support and headphones for an optimal experience.

Loading Suggestions...

MSI Thin 15 is a sleek gaming laptop combining performance and portability. Powered by an Intel 13th Gen Core i5-13420H and NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics, it offers crisp visuals on a 15.7‑inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The dual-channel 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD ensure rapid boot times and smooth multitasking. This laptop is perfect for users seeking a compact yet powerful device for gaming and productivity.

Specifications

Display
15.7 inches FHD, 144Hz
Processor
Intel Core i5-13420H
RAM
16GB DDR4 (dual-channel)
Storage
512GB NVMe SSD
Graphics
NVIDIA RTX 3050, 4GB

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Compact design with robust performance

affiliate-tick

Fast and responsive display

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Integrated speakers are subpar

affiliate-cross

Battery life is relatively short

Click Here to Buy

MSI Thin 15, Intel 13th Gen. Core i5-13420H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050,GDDR6 4GB/Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B13UC-1805IN

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the notebook’s speed and gaming performance. However, many criticise the plastic build, weak hinge, and average sound quality.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for gaming and productivity with fast performance, but those seeking premium build and sound may want to explore other options.

Loading Suggestions...

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 is a high-end, AI-powered laptop designed for professionals seeking superior performance and design. Featuring an Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 185H with 16 cores, it offers lightning-fast multitasking alongside a stunning 14-inch 2.8K OLED display at 120Hz. With 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, this lightweight machine is perfectly balanced for creative tasks, productivity and immersive media experiences, complemented by integrated Intel Arc graphics.

Specifications

Display
14 inches 2.8K OLED, 120Hz
Processor
Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 185H
RAM
32GB LPDDR5x
Storage
1TB SSD
Graphics
Integrated Intel Arc

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Stunning OLED display with high colour accuracy

affiliate-tick

Superior processing power for multitasking

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Premium price for budget buyers

affiliate-cross

Limited port selection

Click Here to Buy

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 2.8K-OLED 400Nits 120Hz, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 1.4Kg, 83D2001GIN,IntelArc GPU, FHD+IRCam, AI Powered Laptop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the laptop’s sturdy build, vibrant display, and quick performance. It's lightweight, has a strong battery, and handles daily tasks with ease.

Why choose this product?

A reliable, affordable choice for multitasking and portability, offering long battery life, strong design, and smooth functionality for everyday users.

What are the essential specifications to consider when choosing a laptop for video editing?

Choosing a laptop for video editing demands a powerful processor, 16GB RAM, and fast SSD storage to handle large files. A high-resolution, colour-accurate display and graphics card are essential, along with robust cooling to maintain performance during long editing sessions.

How does processor performance influence video editing on these laptops?

Processor performance is critical for video editing, as it enables faster rendering and efficient multitasking. A high-performance CPU handles complex editing tasks, minimises lag during timeline scrubbing, and supports high-resolution workflows, resulting in a significantly smoother creative process overall.

Why is storage capacity important for video editing laptops?

Ample storage capacity in video editing laptops is essential for managing large media files, software, and project backups efficiently. Fast SSDs significantly reduce loading times, facilitate smoother file transfers, and improve overall workflow, allowing editors to work on complex projects.

Top 3 features of best laptops for video editing

Best Laptops for Video Editing

Processor

RAM

Storage

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13″Apple M3 chip16GB Unified512GB SSD
ASUS TUF Gaming A15AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS16GB DDR5512GB SSD
Lenovo LOQ 2024AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS24GB DDR5512GB SSD
HP VictusIntel Core i5-12450H16GB DDR4512GB SSD
Acer Nitro VIntel Core i5-13420H16GB DDR5512GB SSD
Dell G15-5530Intel Core i5-13450HX16GB DDR51TB SSD
ASUS Vivobook 16XIntel Core i5-12500H16GB DDR4512GB SSD
Acer ALGIntel Core i5-12450H (12th Gen)16GB DDR4512GB SSD
MSI Thin 15Intel Core i5-13420H16GB DDR4512GB NVMe SSD
Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 185H32GB LPDDR5x1TB SSD

FAQs on Best Laptops for Video Editing

  • What are the must-have specifications in a video editing laptop?

    Look for a powerful processor, at least 16GB RAM, a fast SSD, a dedicated graphics card, and a high-resolution colour-accurate display to ensure smooth workflow and efficient rendering.

  • How does RAM impact video editing performance?

    More RAM allows better multitasking and handling of large media files, reducing lag during editing and speeding up rendering processes for a smoother overall experience.

  • Are MacBooks suitable for video editing?

    Yes, MacBooks are popular due to their optimised macOS, reliable performance, and excellent displays; however, Windows-based laptops also offer robust alternatives for video editing tasks.

  • Why is a dedicated GPU important for video editing?

    A dedicated GPU accelerates rendering, enhances preview playback, and supports complex visual effects, making it essential for fluid performance during intensive video editing projects.

  • Do advanced cooling systems matter in video editing laptops?

    Absolutely; effective cooling prevents thermal throttling during long editing sessions and heavy rendering, ensuring the laptop maintains consistent performance.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

