Best laptops for video editing April 2025: Cut, render and rule the timeline, top 10 picks from Apple, Asus and more

Tired of your laptop freezing mid-edit or struggling to render high-res footage? You’re not alone, and the good news is, 2025 has brought some seriously powerful machines to the table. Whether you're cutting YouTube content, crafting short films, or working on professional projects, the right laptop can make all the difference. Edit like a pro with the best laptops built for powerful and seamless video creation.

In this list, we’re diving into the top 10 laptops that handle video editing like a dream—smooth performance, sharp displays, and enough power to keep your creativity flowing without the lag. Let’s help you find the perfect editing partner that won’t slow you down.

Loading Suggestions...

Apple’s 2024 MacBook Air delivers a perfect blend of power and portability. The laptop features an advanced Apple M3 chip with an 8‑core CPU and up to a 10‑core GPU that ensures speedy multitasking. Its 13.6‑inch Liquid Retina display offers brilliant colour accuracy, while the 16GB unified memory and 512GB SSD allow smooth performance. With up to 18 hours of battery life, it is an ideal companion for professionals and creatives on the move.

Specifications Display 13.6 inches Liquid Retina Processor Apple M3 chip (8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU) RAM 16GB Unified Memory Storage 512GB SSD Battery Life Up to 18 hours Reasons to buy Exceptional battery life Ultra‑portable design Reasons to avoid Limited port selection Premium price point Click Here to Buy Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13″ Laptop with M3 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID- Space Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the MacBook Air’s speed, display, and reliability. The M3 chip handles editing smoothly. It’s portable, user-friendly, and offers excellent value for money.

Why choose this product?

It delivers powerful performance for editing tasks, with a stunning display and great battery life—ideal for professionals and students alike.

Loading Suggestions...

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 is engineered for gamers and multitaskers alike. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, it delivers fast, immersive visuals on its 15.6‑inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Its robust construction, efficient cooling system, and upgradeable memory make it a reliable choice for extended gaming sessions and demanding work environments.

Specifications Display 15.6 inches FHD, 144Hz Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS RAM 16GB DDR5 (expandable) Storage 512GB SSD Graphics NVIDIA RTX 3050, 4GB Reasons to buy Vibrant high‑refresh display Durable build with effective cooling Reasons to avoid Slightly heavy at 2.3kg Average battery life Click Here to Buy ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435Hs, NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz, 15.6, Windows 11, Graphite Black, 2.3KG, FA506NCR-HN054W, 48WHR Gaming Laptop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the laptop’s build, speed, and performance for 1080p gaming and editing. Graphics are solid, but battery life and heat get mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

It’s a reliable, value-for-money option with good indoor display and gaming power—best suited for indoor use and plugged-in sessions.

Loading Suggestions...

Lenovo LOQ 2024 stands out as a high‑performance gaming laptop designed for intensive tasks. It features an AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory. The 15.6‑inch FHD display offers a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and full 100% sRGB colour coverage. Enhanced with 24GB DDR5 RAM and an advanced cooling system, it is perfectly suited for gamers and creative professionals alike.

Specifications Display 15.6 inches FHD, 144Hz, 100% sRGB Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS RAM 24GB DDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Graphics NVIDIA RTX 4050, 6GB Reasons to buy Excellent thermal management High‑quality, colour-accurate display Reasons to avoid Heavier compared to ultra‑portables (2.4kg) Battery performance could be improved Click Here to Buy Lenovo LOQ 2024, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JC00EGIN, 100% sRGB, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the laptop’s gaming performance and smooth usage. However, some report battery issues, claiming it drains or shuts down within an hour.

Why choose this product?

It’s a solid performer for gaming and daily tasks, but not ideal if you need long unplugged use—best used while charging.

Loading Suggestions...

HP Victus offers a balanced combination of gaming performance and everyday productivity. Equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, it delivers smooth gameplay on a 15.6‑inch FHD display with a rapid 144Hz refresh rate. With 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it handles demanding tasks efficiently, while its enhanced cooling system keeps performance stable even during extended sessions.

Specifications Display 15.6 inches FHD, 144Hz Processor Intel Core i5-12450H (12th Gen) RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Graphics NVIDIA RTX 3050, 4GB Reasons to buy Smooth gameplay on high‑refresh display Reliable cooling system Reasons to avoid Slightly heavy at 2.3kg Audio quality could be better Click Here to Buy HP Victus, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4,512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue,2.3kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), Flicker-free Gaming Laptop, Enhanced Cooling,fa1379TX/fa1412tx

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the HP Victus for strong gaming performance, display quality, and value for money. Many report smooth gameplay after updates. However, others complain about battery life, screen quality, warranty issues, and early response problems.

Why choose this product?

Great for gamers and coders who prioritise performance and value. Ensure all updates are done post-purchase, and verify warranty start date with HP support.

Loading Suggestions...

Acer Nitro V is a gaming laptop that combines style with high performance. Featuring an Intel Core i5-13420H and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 with 6GB graphics, it delivers crisp visuals on a 15.6‑inch IPS FHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate. With 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers impressive gaming and productivity, although battery life is modest and noise increases under load.

Specifications Display 15.6 inches IPS FHD, 165Hz Processor Intel Core i5-13420H RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Graphics NVIDIA RTX 4050, 6GB Reasons to buy Crisp, high‑refresh display Impressive graphics performance Reasons to avoid Modest battery life Increased noise under heavy load Click Here to Buy Acer Nitro V, Intel Core i5- 13th Gen 13420H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050-6 GB GDDR6(16GB DDR5/512GB)IPS FHD, 39.62cm(15.6), 165 Hz, Win 11 Home,Obsidian black, 2.113 kg, ANV15-51,Gaming Laptop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the notebook’s value for money, solid performance, and smooth gaming. However, opinions vary on the display quality and battery life.

Why choose this product?

It’s a good budget-friendly option for gaming and daily use, though display and battery life may not meet everyone’s expectations.

Loading Suggestions...

The Dell G15-5530 is a robust gaming laptop that combines power with portability. Featuring a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX processor and an NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU, it delivers reliable performance and smooth visuals on a 15.6‑inch FHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. With 16GB DDR5 memory and a 1TB SSD, it offers ample storage and speedy multitasking for both gaming and creative work.

Specifications Display 15.6 inches FHD, 120Hz Processor Intel Core i5-13450HX RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 1TB SSD Graphics NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB Reasons to buy Ample storage with speedy performance Robust build for gaming Reasons to avoid Design may appear bulky Battery life is modest Click Here to Buy Dell {Smartchoice} G15-5530 Core i5-13450HX| NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB (16GB RAM|1TB SSD, FHD|Window 11|MS Office 21|15.6 (39.62cm)|Dark Shadow Grey|2.65Kg|Gaming Laptop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the laptop’s sturdy build and smooth gaming experience. However, many report fast battery drain, heating issues, and mixed sound quality.

Why choose this product?

Great for gaming and multitasking with a solid build, but best suited for plugged-in use due to battery and heat concerns.

Loading Suggestions...

The ASUS Vivobook 16X is a stylish and versatile laptop designed for both creative work and light gaming. Equipped with an Intel Core i5-12500H processor, NVIDIA RTX 2050 graphics, and a 16-inch WUXGA display with a 144Hz refresh rate, it provides crisp, smooth visuals. The 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD ensure efficient multitasking and rapid storage access, making it a reliable option for daily use.

Specifications Display 16 inches WUXGA, 144Hz Processor Intel Core i5-12500H RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Graphics NVIDIA RTX 2050 Reasons to buy Crisp, high-refresh display Versatile performance for work and play Reasons to avoid Battery life could be improved Relatively heavier for ultraportability Click Here to Buy ASUS Vivobook 16X, Intel Core i5-12500H, 2.5 GHz, RTX 2050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+ 144Hz 300nits, 16, Windows 11, Office Home, Cool Silver, 1.80KG, K3605ZF-RP258WS, 50WHr Battery Gaming Laptop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the sleek design, smooth performance, and display. However, hinge issues and mixed feedback on battery, heat, and sound are concerns.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for video editing and everyday use, offering solid performance and looks—though build durability and thermal management may vary.

Loading Suggestions...

The Acer ALG offers a premium metal body gaming experience with robust performance. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H and NVIDIA RTX 2050 graphics, it delivers sharp visuals on a 15.6‑inch FHD display featuring a 144Hz refresh rate. With 16GB DDR4 memory and a 512GB SSD, this laptop guarantees efficient multitasking and quick load times, making it a dependable choice for both work and gaming on the go.

Specifications Display 15.6 inches FHD, 144Hz Processor Intel Core i5-12450H (12th Gen) RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Graphics NVIDIA RTX 2050, 4GB Reasons to buy Sturdy premium metal design Smooth, high-refresh display Reasons to avoid Cooling can be noisy under load Limited upgrade options Click Here to Buy Acer ALG,Intel Core i5-12th Gen 12450H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050-4GB(16GB/512GB) FHD, 39.62cm(15.6) 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99KG, AL15G-52, Premium Metal Body Gaming Laptop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the laptop’s powerful processor and graphics for modern games. However, opinions vary on battery life, heat management, and sound quality.

Why choose this product?

A solid choice for gamers needing strong performance at a fair price—best used with cooling support and headphones for an optimal experience.

Loading Suggestions...

MSI Thin 15 is a sleek gaming laptop combining performance and portability. Powered by an Intel 13th Gen Core i5-13420H and NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics, it offers crisp visuals on a 15.7‑inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The dual-channel 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD ensure rapid boot times and smooth multitasking. This laptop is perfect for users seeking a compact yet powerful device for gaming and productivity.

Specifications Display 15.7 inches FHD, 144Hz Processor Intel Core i5-13420H RAM 16GB DDR4 (dual-channel) Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Graphics NVIDIA RTX 3050, 4GB Reasons to buy Compact design with robust performance Fast and responsive display Reasons to avoid Integrated speakers are subpar Battery life is relatively short Click Here to Buy MSI Thin 15, Intel 13th Gen. Core i5-13420H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050,GDDR6 4GB/Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B13UC-1805IN

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the notebook’s speed and gaming performance. However, many criticise the plastic build, weak hinge, and average sound quality.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for gaming and productivity with fast performance, but those seeking premium build and sound may want to explore other options.

Loading Suggestions...

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 is a high-end, AI-powered laptop designed for professionals seeking superior performance and design. Featuring an Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 185H with 16 cores, it offers lightning-fast multitasking alongside a stunning 14-inch 2.8K OLED display at 120Hz. With 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, this lightweight machine is perfectly balanced for creative tasks, productivity and immersive media experiences, complemented by integrated Intel Arc graphics.

Specifications Display 14 inches 2.8K OLED, 120Hz Processor Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 185H RAM 32GB LPDDR5x Storage 1TB SSD Graphics Integrated Intel Arc Reasons to buy Stunning OLED display with high colour accuracy Superior processing power for multitasking Reasons to avoid Premium price for budget buyers Limited port selection Click Here to Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 2.8K-OLED 400Nits 120Hz, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 1.4Kg, 83D2001GIN,IntelArc GPU, FHD+IRCam, AI Powered Laptop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the laptop’s sturdy build, vibrant display, and quick performance. It's lightweight, has a strong battery, and handles daily tasks with ease.

Why choose this product?

A reliable, affordable choice for multitasking and portability, offering long battery life, strong design, and smooth functionality for everyday users.

What are the essential specifications to consider when choosing a laptop for video editing?

Choosing a laptop for video editing demands a powerful processor, 16GB RAM, and fast SSD storage to handle large files. A high-resolution, colour-accurate display and graphics card are essential, along with robust cooling to maintain performance during long editing sessions.

How does processor performance influence video editing on these laptops?

Processor performance is critical for video editing, as it enables faster rendering and efficient multitasking. A high-performance CPU handles complex editing tasks, minimises lag during timeline scrubbing, and supports high-resolution workflows, resulting in a significantly smoother creative process overall.

Why is storage capacity important for video editing laptops?

Ample storage capacity in video editing laptops is essential for managing large media files, software, and project backups efficiently. Fast SSDs significantly reduce loading times, facilitate smoother file transfers, and improve overall workflow, allowing editors to work on complex projects.

Top 3 features of best laptops for video editing

Best Laptops for Video Editing Processor RAM Storage Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13″ Apple M3 chip 16GB Unified 512GB SSD ASUS TUF Gaming A15 AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS 16GB DDR5 512GB SSD Lenovo LOQ 2024 AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS 24GB DDR5 512GB SSD HP Victus Intel Core i5-12450H 16GB DDR4 512GB SSD Acer Nitro V Intel Core i5-13420H 16GB DDR5 512GB SSD Dell G15-5530 Intel Core i5-13450HX 16GB DDR5 1TB SSD ASUS Vivobook 16X Intel Core i5-12500H 16GB DDR4 512GB SSD Acer ALG Intel Core i5-12450H (12th Gen) 16GB DDR4 512GB SSD MSI Thin 15 Intel Core i5-13420H 16GB DDR4 512GB NVMe SSD Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 185H 32GB LPDDR5x 1TB SSD

Similar articles for you

Best laptops under ₹40000 in 2025 that will impress you with its performance, features and technology: Top 8 picks

Smart tech, smarter budget: Your guide to the best laptops under ₹40000 from brands like HP, Lenovo, and more

Best laptop brands in March 2025 with Apple, Dell, HP, and Lenovo leading in performance, reliability, and advanced tech

Best refurbished laptops in 2025: Grab high end models from Dell, Lenovo and more without paying full price, top 8 picks

Best 8GB RAM laptop: Top 10 choices for students, professionals, and gamers with speed, storage, and display excellence

FAQs on Best Laptops for Video Editing What are the must-have specifications in a video editing laptop? Look for a powerful processor, at least 16GB RAM, a fast SSD, a dedicated graphics card, and a high-resolution colour-accurate display to ensure smooth workflow and efficient rendering.

How does RAM impact video editing performance? More RAM allows better multitasking and handling of large media files, reducing lag during editing and speeding up rendering processes for a smoother overall experience.

Are MacBooks suitable for video editing? Yes, MacBooks are popular due to their optimised macOS, reliable performance, and excellent displays; however, Windows-based laptops also offer robust alternatives for video editing tasks.

Why is a dedicated GPU important for video editing? A dedicated GPU accelerates rendering, enhances preview playback, and supports complex visual effects, making it essential for fluid performance during intensive video editing projects.

Do advanced cooling systems matter in video editing laptops? Absolutely; effective cooling prevents thermal throttling during long editing sessions and heavy rendering, ensuring the laptop maintains consistent performance.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.