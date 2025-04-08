Best refurbished laptops in 2025: Grab high end models from Dell, Lenovo and more without paying full price, top 8 picks

Get yourself a high-end laptop at much lower prices by opting for a refurbished version on Amazon. These laptops are refurbished by the sellers and listed on Amazon as 'refurbished.' By choosing a refurbished model, you can enjoy much better specifications without paying the full price of a new laptop. Grab refurbished laptops at much affordable prices

Refurbished laptops are restored to near-new condition, and many come with warranties, ensuring you get a quality product at a great value. In 2025, this is a smart option for those seeking powerful performance without breaking the bank.

The refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad 8th Gen Intel Core i5 laptop offers excellent performance at an affordable price. It features 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and a 14-inch HD display, making it ideal for professionals and students. With fast processing, Intel UHD Graphics 620, and Windows 11 pre-installed, this laptop delivers smooth multitasking and efficient performance.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6 GHz (Turbo Boost) RAM 16 GB DDR4 Storage 512 GB SSD Display 14-inch HD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Reasons to buy Excellent performance with fast processing and ample storage. Affordable price for a high-end, refurbished laptop. Reasons to avoid Only a trial version of MS Office included. Generic box may not provide premium packaging. Click Here to Buy (Refurbished) Lenovo ThinkPad 8th Gen Intel Core i5 Thin & Light HD Laptop (16 GB DDR4 RAM/512 GB SSD/14 (35.6 cm) HD/Windows 11/MS Office/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.1/Webcam/Intel Graphics)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the notebook functional for everyday use, with decent speakers and value for money. However, there are concerns about charger quality and battery life.

Why choose this product?

It offers great value for money, suitable for daily tasks, and has good build quality, though buyers should consider potential issues with battery life and charger.

The Dell Inspiron 3520 is a lightweight and budget-friendly laptop equipped with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Its 15.6" FHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate offers smooth visuals, while Windows 11 and MS Office 2021 are pre-installed. With a 15-month McAfee antivirus subscription, this laptop is a great choice for everyday tasks, offering solid performance and security.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1215U (up to 4.40 GHz) RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6" FHD WVA AG 120Hz Operating System Windows 11 Home Antivirus 15-Month McAfee Antivirus Reasons to buy Affordable with good performance for daily tasks 120Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals Reasons to avoid Integrated graphics may struggle with gaming Limited 8GB of RAM Click Here to Buy Dell Inspiron 3520 Laptop, Intel Core i3-1215U Processor, 8GB, 512GB, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD AG 120Hz 250 nits Display, Win 11 + MSO21, 15 Month McAfee Antivirus, Black, Thin & Light- 1.65kg

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the notebook’s quality and performance for everyday use but report issues with build quality, battery drain, auto shutdown, and keyboard functionality.

Why choose this product?

It offers good performance for the price and works well with installed applications, though buyers should be aware of potential build and battery issues.

The refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad T470 is a sleek and reliable laptop featuring an Intel Core i5 7th Gen processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. With a 14-inch display and integrated graphics, it's perfect for everyday tasks and professional use. Running on Windows 10 Pro, this laptop offers a solid performance at an affordable price, making it a great choice for work or school.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-6287U 7th Gen RAM 8GB Storage 256GB SSD Display 14-inch (35 cm) Operating System Windows 10 Pro Graphics Integrated Reasons to buy Affordable and reliable for everyday computing needs. Fast 256GB SSD for quicker performance and boot times. Reasons to avoid 7th Gen Intel processor may struggle with high-demand applications. Integrated graphics are limited for gaming or graphics-heavy tasks. Click Here to Buy (Refurbished) LENOVO THINKPAD T470 (Intel CORE I5 7TH GEN/8GB/256GB SSD/WEBCAM/14 (35cm)/Windows 10 Pr

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the laptop’s quality and value for money but report issues with screen displays, such as blank screens, and mixed opinions on functionality and battery life.

Why choose this product?

It provides great value for money and good quality, though potential buyers should consider the reported screen issues and varying opinions on its functionality and battery life.

The refurbished Dell Inspiron 3520 offers a powerful and affordable computing experience with an Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 15.6" FHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate provides crisp visuals, and the backlit keyboard enhances usability. Pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, along with a 15-month McAfee antivirus subscription, this laptop is a great choice for work, school, or everyday tasks.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-1235U (up to 4.40 GHz, 10 Cores) RAM 16GB DDR4 (2 x 8GB) Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6" FHD WVA AG 120Hz Operating System Windows 11 Home Software MS Office Home and Student 2021, 15-month McAfee Subscription Reasons to buy 16GB RAM for smooth multitasking and better performance. 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals and a responsive experience. Reasons to avoid Integrated graphics may limit gaming and graphics-heavy tasks. On the heavier side (1.65kg) compared to ultra-portable laptops. Click Here to Buy Dell Refurbished Inspiron 3520 Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor, 16GB,512GB,15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display, Backlit Keyboard, Win 11 + MSO21,15 Month McAfee, Silver, Thin & Light-1.65kg

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are satisfied with the notebook’s quality, performance, and value, considering it a great product for college students and finding it works well overall.

Why choose this product?

It offers strong performance, great value, and is ideal for students, providing reliable functionality for everyday tasks and academic needs.

The refurbished Lenovo Ideapad 3 is a lightweight and slim laptop featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. With a 15.6" FHD display, it offers a crisp, anti-glare screen for comfortable viewing. Pre-installed with Windows 11 Home and MS Office 2021, this laptop is a great choice for work, study, or everyday tasks, with a long battery life of up to 9 hours.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5500U RAM 8GB Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6" FHD Anti-Glare Operating System Windows 11 Home Battery Life Up to 9 hours Reasons to buy Lightweight and thin design for easy portability. Long battery life (up to 9 hours) for extended use. Reasons to avoid Integrated graphics are not ideal for gaming or heavy graphical tasks. 8GB RAM may limit multitasking for power users. Click Here to Buy (Refurbished) Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6 FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the notebook's quality, scratch resistance, and value for money, noting it looks good, performs well, and is reasonably priced.

Why choose this product?

It offers excellent value with solid performance, good aesthetics, and durability, making it a great option for those seeking a reliable and reasonably priced notebook.

The refurbished Dell Latitude 5400 is a premium business laptop with an Intel Core i5-8365U processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, offering a solid and reliable performance. The 14" FHD display provides sharp visuals, and the backlit keyboard enhances usability in low-light environments. Pre-installed with Windows 10 Pro, it’s ideal for professional use, ensuring efficient multitasking and secure operations.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-8365U (8th Gen) RAM 8GB Storage 256GB SSD Display 14" FHD Operating System Windows 10 Pro Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Reasons to buy Backlit keyboard for easy use in low-light conditions. Compact and lightweight design, ideal for portability. Reasons to avoid Integrated graphics may not handle intensive gaming or heavy graphics tasks. 8GB RAM may limit multitasking for more demanding applications. Click Here to Buy (Refurbished) DELL LATITUDE 5400 (INTEL CORE I5 8TH GEN i5-8365U /8GB RAM/256GB SSD/WEBCAM/14 FHD DISPLAY/BACKLIT KEYBOARD , WINDOWS 10 PRO)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the laptop’s build quality, performance, and value for money, noting it works well and is in good condition.

Why choose this product?

It offers excellent build quality, reliable performance, and great value for money, making it a solid choice for those seeking a well-functioning laptop at a good price.

The refurbished Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 offers a budget-friendly and efficient computing experience with an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 15.6" FHD display with anti-glare technology ensures clear visuals, while Windows 11 Home and MS Office 2021 are pre-installed for productivity. This thin and lightweight laptop is a great choice for students or everyday use, offering reliable performance at an affordable price.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 3 3250U (2.6 GHz - 3.5 GHz) RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6" FHD Anti-Glare (1920x1080) Operating System Windows 11 Home Graphics Integrated Reasons to buy Affordable price with decent performance for everyday tasks. Anti-glare screen for improved viewing in various lighting conditions. Reasons to avoid Integrated graphics limit gaming and graphic-intensive tasks. 8GB RAM may not be sufficient for heavy multitasking or advanced applications. Click Here to Buy (Refurbished) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have mixed reviews. Some praise the laptop's performance and condition, while others report issues with broken hinges, overheating, and faulty keypads.

Why choose this product?

It offers good performance and is ideal for documentation tasks, but potential buyers should be cautious of reported quality issues like overheating and hinge problems.

The refurbished Samsung Galaxy Book2 is a sleek, lightweight laptop featuring a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. Its 15.6" FHD display offers sharp visuals, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics provide smooth performance for everyday tasks. Pre-installed with Windows 11 Home and MS Office 2021, along with other Samsung software, this laptop is a great choice for productivity and multitasking.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-1235U (1.3 GHz up to 4.4 GHz) RAM 8GB LPDDR4x Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Display 15.6" FHD LED (1920 x 1080) Operating System Windows 11 Home Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Reasons to buy Fast performance with 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and NVMe SSD. Lightweight and thin design, ideal for portability. Reasons to avoid Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics may not be suitable for gaming or demanding graphical tasks. Limited to 8GB RAM, which could be restrictive for heavy multitasking. Click Here to Buy (Refurbished) Samsung Galaxy Book2 Intel 12th Gen core i5 39.6cm (15.6) FHD LED Thin & Light Laptop (8

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Some buyers are dissatisfied, citing issues like Microsoft Office not reinstalling, Bluetooth not working, and missing touchscreen features, which led to frustration.

Why choose this product?

While some buyers face technical issues, the laptop may be suitable for those who don’t require Bluetooth or touchscreen functionality, but caution is advised.

Factors to consider when buying a refurbished laptops

Seller Reputation : Choose trusted sellers with good reviews and warranty offerings.

: Choose trusted sellers with good reviews and warranty offerings. Warranty : Ensure the laptop comes with a warranty for peace of mind.

: Ensure the laptop comes with a warranty for peace of mind. Condition : Check the condition of the laptop, looking for minimal wear and tear.

: Check the condition of the laptop, looking for minimal wear and tear. Specifications : Verify the processor, RAM, storage, and graphics meet your needs.

: Verify the processor, RAM, storage, and graphics meet your needs. Return Policy : Check if the seller offers a return or exchange policy.

: Check if the seller offers a return or exchange policy. Software : Ensure the laptop comes with the necessary operating system and software.

: Ensure the laptop comes with the necessary operating system and software. Battery Life : Confirm the battery’s health and average runtime.

: Confirm the battery’s health and average runtime. Price: Compare refurbished prices to new models for the best deal.

How do I ensure a refurbished laptop is of good quality?

Check the seller’s reputation, warranty, and return policy. Ensure the laptop has been certified and tested. Look for minimal wear, and confirm the product has been restored to like-new condition. Also, verify it comes with necessary software.

Are refurbished laptops worth the investment?

Yes, refurbished laptops provide excellent value, offering near-new performance at a lower price. With warranties and certifications, they can serve as a cost-effective alternative to buying new, especially for everyday tasks and light productivity needs.

Can I upgrade a refurbished laptop?

Most refurbished laptops allow upgrades, like increasing RAM or swapping out storage. However, check the specific model’s upgrade limitations. Some laptops might have soldered components, limiting upgrade options, so always confirm with the seller or manufacturer before purchasing.

Top 3 features of best refurbished laptops

Best Refurbished Laptops Processor RAM Storage Lenovo ThinkPad T470 Intel Core i5-6287U (7th Gen) 8GB 256GB SSD Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Ryzen 3 3250U AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 8GB 512GB SSD Lenovo ThinkPad T470 (Renewed) Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen) 16GB 512GB SSD Dell Inspiron 3520 Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen) 16GB 512GB SSD Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 8GB 512GB SSD Dell Latitude 5400 Intel Core i5-8365U (8th Gen) 8GB 256GB SSD Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 8GB 512GB SSD Samsung Galaxy Book2 Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen) 8GB 512GB NVMe SSD

FAQs on Best Refurbished Laptops What is a refurbished laptop? A refurbished laptop is a pre-owned device that has been tested, repaired (if necessary), and restored to like-new condition by the manufacturer or a certified seller.

Are refurbished laptops reliable? Yes, refurbished laptops are reliable as they undergo rigorous testing to ensure they work like new. Most come with warranties for added peace of mind.

How do refurbished laptops compare to new ones? Refurbished laptops often offer similar or slightly lower performance than new models but at a much lower price. They can be a great value for everyday tasks and productivity.

Do refurbished laptops come with a warranty? Yes, most refurbished laptops come with a warranty, usually between 6 to 12 months, depending on the seller or manufacturer.

Is it safe to buy refurbished laptops online? Yes, buying refurbished laptops from reputable online retailers, like Amazon, ensures that the products are tested, certified, and come with proper warranties for your safety and satisfaction.

