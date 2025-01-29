Amazon Valentine's Day special offers are LIVE! Unwrap smart gadgets, luxury watches, hair tools and more for him or her
Jan 29, 2025 05:42 PM IST
Amazon Valentine's Day special offers are LIVE now! Shop smartwatches, headphones, tablets, hair dryers, luxury perfumes, and watches for your Valentine today.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
View Details
|
₹24,999
|
|
|
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details
|
₹23,899
|
|
|
Titan Celestor Smart Watch, 1.43” AMOLED Display & AOD, 60Hz Fluid Display, Advanced GPS with Altimeter, Barometer & Compass, Piezoelectric Crown, BT Calling, Upto 7 Day Battery, 3ATM (Black) View Details
|
₹9,995
|
|
|
Fire-Boltt Snapp Smart Watch, Selfie Camera, 4G Nano-SIM Slot, 54.1mm AMOLED Display, Play Store- Unlimited apps, 1000mAh Battery, 2GB/4GB RAM + 16GB/64GB ROM (Alpine Olive) View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
Fossil Gen 6(44Mm, Brown Color) Mens Smartwatch With Amoled Screen, Alexa Built-In, Snapdragon 4100+ Wear Platform, Google Assistant, Spo2, Wellness Features And Smartphone Notifications - Ftw4062 View Details
|
₹9,598
|
|
|
Amazfit GTR Mini 43mm Smart Watch,1.28 Always-on AMOLED Display,416*416 PX,SpO2,Heart Rate Blood Oxygen Monitor, 14-Day Battery Life, 120 Sports Modes, Accurate GPS Tracking Fitness (Midnight Black) View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Fire-Boltt Snapp Smart Watch, Selfie Camera, 4G Nano-SIM Slot, 54.1mm AMOLED Display, Play Store- Unlimited apps, 1000mAh Battery, 2GB/4GB RAM + 16GB/64GB ROM (Alpine Olive) View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Huawei Watch GT 5 46mm Smartwatch, Up to 14 Days Battery Life, iOS & Android Compatible,Built in Maps, Pro-Level Sports Call&Message Reply, Bluetooth Speaker (Blue, 46mm) View Details
|
₹19,999
|
|
|
Noise Origin Smart Watch Smoothest UI Experience (New Nebula UI) & EN 1 Processor, 1.46 ApexVision AMOLED Display, Stainless Steel, Contour-Cut Design, Fitness Age, Fast Charging (Mosaic Blue) View Details
|
₹6,308
|
|
|
CrossBeats Roar 3.0 Over Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Carry Case | 45db Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation ANC Headset with Mic | Pure Bass | Dual Pairing | 100 Hours Playtime View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
JLab Audio Neon Bluetooth Folding On Ear Headphones - Black - 13 Hour Bluetooth Playtime 40mm neodymium drivers C3 Sound (Crystal Clear Clarity) View Details
|
₹4,541
|
|
|
Noise Newly Launched Airwave Max 5 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Adaptive Hybrid ANC (up to 50dB), HFA Tech, 80H Playtime, Dual Pairing(Calm White) View Details
|
₹4,699
|
|
|
KEJBYKEJ IndiaS 1St And Only Over ear Headphone Brand Created By A 3X Grammy Winning Artist Ricky Kej|Av900 Anc Version 2.0|Bluetooth V5.2|Usb-C|Beige|20 Hours Playtime|Android Or Ios View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
pTron Studio Classic Over Ear Wireless Headphones, Bluetooth 5.0, Hi-Fi Sound with Bass, 20Hrs Playback, Ergonomic & Foldable Wireless Headset, Soft Cushions, TF Card Slot & Aux Port - (Black) View Details
|
₹3,199
|
|
|
Srhythm NC25 Wireless Headphones Bluetooth 5.3,Lightweight Noise Cancelling Headset Over-Ear with Low Latency,Game Mode View Details
|
₹7,199
|
|
|
Spigen Audio Newly Launched SA-HP P10 Wireless Over Ear Headphones with 60H Playtime, Upto 43dB Multi-Mode Adaptive ANC Pro, EQ Customizing App, 5-MIC, Gaming Mode, 40mm Driver - Black View Details
|
₹4,699
|
|
|
Noise Newly Launched Airwave Max 5 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Adaptive Hybrid ANC (up to 50dB), HFA Tech, 80H Playtime, Dual Pairing(Carbon Black) View Details
|
₹4,699
|
|
|
Srhythm NC35 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, Wireless Bluetooth 5.3, 50+ Hours Playtime, Fast Charging, Over-Ear Design (Misty White) View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
HAMMER Bash Pro 33 dB Hybrid ANC Over Ear Wireless Headphones, 4 Mics for Clear Calling, Charge 10mins = 300mins playtime, 40mm Driver, Transparency Mode, 37Hrs Playtime, Super soft Cushion, 5.3 Black View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
boAt Partypal 300/320 Speaker with 120 W Signature Sound, Karaoke with Built-in Mic, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, TWS Mode, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX Port, & USB Type-C Port(Premium Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Marshall Emberton II Compact Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 30+ Hours of Playtime, (360° Sound), Dust & Waterproof (IP67) Black & Brass. View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Squad) View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
boAt Stone 1800 Bluetooth Speaker w/ 90 W RMS Sound, RGB LEDs, EQ Modes, IPX6,BT v5.3,Multi- Compatibility– Aux&USB, Playback time Up to 5 Hours & Type C Charging(Camo Black) View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
SONY New ULT Field 1 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with ULT Button for Massive Bass, Hands-Free Calling,12hrs Battery Life, Waterproof, Dustproof - Black View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 20+ Hours of Portable Playtime, (360° Sound), Water-Resistant (IPX2) Black & Brass. View Details
|
₹23,497
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS AXON 100 Portable Party Bluetooth Speaker, 90W RMS, Quad Drivers + Dual Passive Radiators, IPX5, Upto 6 Hours Playback, Rapid Charging, BT | USB | AUX | TWS, Fabric Finish, RGB, Deep Bass View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Tribit XSound Plus 2 30W 5.3 Bluetooth Wireless Speakers,Powerful Louder Stereo Sound with Bass-Enhanced XBass Function,24H Playtime,IPX7 Waterproof,Built in Mic,150ft BT Range for Home/Outdoor,Black View Details
|
₹5,699
|
|
|
JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Black) View Details
|
₹8,750
|
|
|
JBL Flip 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Signature Sound with Powerful Bass Radiator, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Party Boost, IPX7 Waterproof & Type C (Without Mic, Black) View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue View Details
|
₹39,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹38,000
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab P12|12.7 Inch,3K Display|8 Gb,256 Gb (Expandable Up to 1 Tb)|10200 Mah Battery|Jbl Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|WiFi 6 Certified|Octa-Core Processor|13 Mp Front Camera (Zach0090In),Grey View Details
|
₹25,999
|
|
|
Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.44cm(11.2) Display |8GB, 128GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Graphite Grey View Details
|
₹27,999
|
|
|
Acer Iconia Tab iM10-22 | 10.36 2K IPS Display, Quad Speakers, 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage, 16MP Rear + 8MP Front Camera, Fingerprint Reader, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE(Calling), Android 14, Slim Metal Body, Gold View Details
|
₹19,999
|
|
|
HONOR Pad 9 with Free Bluetooth Keyboard, 12.1-Inch 2.5K Display, 8GB, 256GB Storage, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4nm), 8 Speakers, Up-to 17 Hours, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, Gray View Details
|
₹24,999
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey View Details
|
₹20,999
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey View Details
|
₹22,998
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Navy View Details
|
₹20,999
|
|
|
Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.44cm(11.2) Display |12GB, 256GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Graphite Grey View Details
|
₹30,999
|
|
|
Dyson Airwrap ¢ Complete Long,Nickel/Copper - L,1300 Watts View Details
|
₹43,900
|
|
|
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer In Nickel/Copper, 1300 Watts View Details
|
₹29,899
|
|
|
AGARO Imperial Multifunctional 6-in-1 Hair Styler, Brushless 1200W Motor, High Speed Ionic Hair Dryer, Blow Dryer Brush, Detachable Hair Styling Tools, Volumizing, Drying, Smoothing, Men & women, Blue View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
Laifen Swift Premium High Speed Hair Dryer, 250M Negative Ions, 120000 RPM Brushless Motor, Low Noise Thermo-Controlled bundled With Magnetic Smoooth Nozzle, Diffuser and Travel Bag with 6A Indian Small Plug (Golden White) View Details
|
₹11,900
|
|
|
Winston 2 in 1 Hair Styling Blow Brush for Women - 1200 Watts | Hot Air Brush, Hair Volumizer Brush, Hair Blow Dryer Brush with Charcoal Bristles for Salon-Quality Volume and Shine (Pink) - 1-Year Warranty View Details
|
₹2,099
|
|
|
Urban yog MakeMeeBold Automatic Hair Curler| Easy Two-Way Curling Iron with 4 Temperature Settings | Anti-Scald Design, Quick Curls in 10-15 Min, Tangle-Free, Ceramic Coating, 360° Swivel Cord View Details
|
₹2,699
|
|
|
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Nickel/Copper (Valentines Special-Get Complimentary Travel Bag Worth ?3,990 When Added To Cart (Final Payment Page))|220 Watt, 1300 Watts View Details
|
₹47,999
|
|
|
Urban yog MakeMeeBold 3-in-1 Hot Air Brush| 1.5-inch Barrel | Hair Dryer Hair Straightener Volumizer Blow Dryer Styling Tool,1200 Watt, Multicolour View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
Morphy Richards Stylist Care Hd222Dc Professional Hair Dryer With Diffuser,Removable Concentrator,3Speed 2Heat Setting,Cool Air Mode,2Yr Warranty,Wine Red And Silver Chrome,2200 Watts|Gift for Him Her View Details
|
₹1,689
|
|
|
AGARO HD-1124 2400 Watts Professional Hair Dryer with AC Motor, 2 Concentrator Nozzle, Diffuser, Hot and Cold Air, 2 Speed 3 Temperature Settings with Cool Shot for Both Men and Women, Silver View Details
|
₹2,095
|
|
|
USHA Ichef Air Fryer 4.5L, 10 In 1 Functions: Air Frying, Baking, Roasting, Grilling, Thawing, Slow, Toasting And Air Drying |Turbo Air Circulation|Oil Free Cooking (Black), 1350 Watts View Details
|
₹3,356
|
|
|
PHILIPS Air Fryer NA231/00 with touch panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black),Cooking window, Extra Large View Details
|
₹9,299
|
|
|
Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
PHILIPS Air Fryer NA130/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Extra Large View Details
|
₹6,430
|
|
|
Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption|4.5L Capacity |1200 Watts Power|Fry,Grill,Roast,Bake,Reheat|Digital Display with 8 Preset Menu|Easy to Clean Frying Basket|Black View Details
|
₹3,895
|
|
|
AGARO Imperial Espresso Coffee Maker, Coffee Machine, 15 Bars, With Foaming Milk, Frother Wand for Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte and Mocha, Steam Espresso Maker For Home, Adjustable Milk Frothing and Double Temperature Control System, Stainless Steel, 1100W. View Details
|
₹9,308
|
|
|
Morphy Richards Europa Drip Espresso Coffee Machine For Home|600W Drip Coffee Maker|6-Cups Capacity*|Anti-Drip Function|Dry Heat Protection|Warming Plate|2-Yr Warranty By Brand|Black View Details
|
₹1,749
|
|
|
PHILIPS HD7430/90 1000W Drip Coffee Maker View Details
|
₹2,679
|
|
|
COSTAR Capsules & Coffee Powder 2-in-1 Espresso Machine, 20 Bar Capsules Maker Compatible for NS Original Capsules/Coffee Powder with Fast Heating System for Espresso, Simple Touch Operation, 1450W View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
Lifelong 1350 W Digital Espresso Coffee Maker & Cold Brew Coffee Machine | 20 Bar Pressure Pump |Mix with Steamed Milk & Create Cappucciono & Latte at Home | Works with Grounded Coffee & Capsules View Details
|
₹9,998
|
|
|
Tommy Hilfiger Impact Spark Eau de Toilette - 50ml (For Men) View Details
|
₹3,172
|
|
|
Ajmal Womens Bling EDP Oriental Liquid Perfume, 75ml View Details
|
₹4,200
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹5,280
|
|
|
Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Girl Set (Eau de Toilette 50ml + Body Lotion 100ml) View Details
|
₹4,420
|
|
|
GUESS Bella Vita Paradiso Liquid Eau De Parfum For Women - 100Ml View Details
|
₹4,608
|
|
|
Armaf Vanity Femme Essence Eau De Liquid Parfum For Women With Fresh Scent, 100ml View Details
|
₹1,908
|
|
|
ARMAF Club De Nuit Edp For Women, 105 Ml Liquid, Fresh View Details
|
₹3,145
|
|
|
Ajmal Wisal Dhahab EDP, 50ml & Wisal Dhabab Perfume Liquid Deodorant 200ml Gift For Men Longlasting Scent, Citrus View Details
|
₹3,274.47
|
|
|
AJMAL Viola Citrus Eau De Liquid Parfum For Women, 75 Ml View Details
|
₹1,600
|
|
|
Fossil Stainless Steel Women Karli Rose Gold Dial Analog Watch Bq3181, Rose Gold Band View Details
|
₹8,396
|
|
|
Fossil Chronograph Rose Gold Dial Women Watch ES3352 Stainless Steel, Rose Gold Strap View Details
|
₹8,396
|
|
|
Michael Kors Analog Rose Dial Gold Band Womens Stainless Steel Watch-MK5503 View Details
|
₹13,197
|
|
|
Maserati Successo Chronograph|Date Analog Blue Dial Colormen Watch- R8871621015 View Details
|
₹14,950
|
|
|
Just Cavalli Anlog Watch for Women View Details
|
₹22,770
|
|
|
Michael Kors Resin Analog Rose Dial Women Watch-Mk5896, Gold Band View Details
|
₹23,995
|
|
|
Fossil Gwen Analogue Womens Watch (Gold Dial Womens Standard Colored)-Es4879 Gold Plated, Gold Strap - Gold-Plated View Details
|
₹8,746
|
|
|
Casio Vintage Series Stainless Steel Digital Rose Gold Dial Womens Watch-B640Wc-5Adf View Details
|
₹5,995
|
|
|
Michael Kors Stainless Steel Analog White Dial Women Watch-Mk7472, Gold Band View Details
|
₹15,952.54
|
|
|
Daniel Wellington Mesh Analog Black Dial Unisex Watch-Dw00100307, Black Band View Details
|
₹16,199
|
|
|
mCaffeine Shower Temptations Gift Set for Women and Men | mCaffine products | Luxury Coffee Bath Indulgence in Premium Packaging | Valentine Present for Him Her with Face Wash, Body Wash, Body Scrub, Face Scrub | Birthday Anniversary Gift View Details
|
₹1,042
|
|
|
BodyHerbals Lavender Bath and Body Care Gift Set for Women and Men| Luxury Skin Care Kit with Spa Accessories | Gift Box Hamper For Couple| 8 Pcs| Luxury Gift for Birthdays, Anniversaries, Valentines Day and Special Celebrations| 100 % Vegan View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Biohills Velvet Luxury Bath & Body Care Gift Set | Skin Care Hamper for Women & Men | Pack of 5: Body Wash, Lotion, Soap, Bath Salt & Body Oil | Gifting For Birthday, Valentines & Anniversary View Details
|
₹849
|
|
|
BodyHerbals Rose Bath and Body Care Gift Set for Women and Men| Luxury Skin Care Kit with Spa Accessories | Gift Box Hamper For Couple| 8 Pcs| Luxury Gift for Birthdays, Anniversaries, Valentines Day and Special Celebrations| 100 % Vegan View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Kimirica Love Story Luxury Bath and Body Care Gift Set Box | Bath Salt, Body Wash, Body Lotion, Bathing Bar and Hand cream | Pack of 5 | For Men and Women | Pampering Kit for Birthday ,Anniversary & All Special Occasions | Premium Gift Packaging 100% Vegan View Details
|
₹1,146
|
|
|
The Body Shop British Rose Bodycare Gift Set, For All Skin View Details
|
₹1,813
|
|
View More Products