Apple to open 3 more retail stores in India by 2027: Report

Apple, which opened its first 2 exclusive India retail stores in April, with CEO Tim Cook himself inaugurating the outlets in financial capital Mumbai and national capital Delhi, respectively, is planning to open 3 more shops in the country by 2027, with the move coming as part of a larger expansion plan. Apple BKC store launch: Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple, Inc., center, poses for selfies with a customer during the opening of the new Apple BKC store in Mumbai. (Bloomberg)

This is according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, its Chief Correspondent on Apple. Gurman posted the following tweet on Thursday: “NEW: Apple is working on 53 new, remodeled or relocated stores through 2027, including several new locations in China, Japan and Korea; 3 new stores in India, and new outlets in Miami, Detroit, London and Germany. All of the details and charts here.”

Where will Apple open the 3 new outlets in India?

According to Gurman, like the first 2 stores, the new ones, too, will come up in Mumbai and Delhi. Borivali, a suburb at the north-western end of the financial capital, is proposed to get the country's third Apple store, in 2025. The fifth, meanwhile, will be opened at a location in the city's Worli in 2027.

Sandwiched between these will be the tech giant's fourth exclusive outlet, which will open in 2026, housed at the national capital's DLF Promenade mall; this, in fact, may very well be the company's second-largest shop in India.

First Apple outlets in India

On April 18, Cook welcomed customers at Apple's maiden outlet in the world's fifth-largest economy, doing so at the Jio World Drive mall in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC); this is its largest shopping facility in India.

The CEO then flew to Delhi, and on April 20, inaugurated the outlet at the Saket's Select Citywalk mall.

