Apple launches India's second store in Delhi; Why is it a big deal?

Apple CEO Tim Cook launched India's second Apple store today in Delhi, couple of days after it inaugurated the first store in Mumbai. Cook opened the doors to consumers at the national capital's Select Citywalk Mall in Saket and spent time clicking pictures and speaking with fans. Apple Logo is pictured prior to the inauguration of India’s second Apple retail store named 'Apple Saket', at Select Citywalk Mall.(ANI)

The advent of Apple stores in India is seen as a significant development and believed to change consumer experience and business of its products in the country.

Why opening of an Apple store in India is a big deal?

The foremost aspect of the Apple store is its minimalist design, which has been developed over the years. Its clean and unique stores give a different experience in presenting the products.

The expansive stores in Mumbai and Delhi give a sense of opulence and surrounded by luxury brands.

Apple stores will implement it flagship Town Hall initiative for people to come together and interact and socialise with each other and allow them to learn new things. The Today is one of such initiatives under this approach which will allow people to attend free learning sessions and get hands-on experience on Apple's latest products. Mumbai's Today Apple Series is named as Mumbai Rising which will run throughout this summer.

Personalised service: Apple has Genius Bar – often referred to as the heart and sould of the store – which cater to consumers at individual level by technical support on various products and services.

Streamlined purchasing: Every staff member in the store is equiped with mobile POS to enable speedy purchasing process. This allows consumers to break aside from time-consuming and tedious queues.

Exclusive deals: Purchasing from Apple stores will allow consumers to have exclusive deals and offers. For instance, a student can get up to $150 in gift cards as part Back to University offer.

Employment opportunities: Establishing Apple stores will have a significant impact on the country's economy. With the opening of these retail stores, people will get job opportunities.

