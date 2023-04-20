Home / Technology / Apple Delhi Store Opening LIVE: Long queue outside Saket outlet, Tim Cook to launch
Apple Delhi Store Opening LIVE: Long queue outside Saket outlet, Tim Cook to launch

Updated on Apr 20, 2023 09:36 AM IST

Apple Delhi store opening updates: Apple CEO Tim Cook to inaugurate iPhone maker's second retail store in India at Saket in New Delhi on Thursday.

Customers wait in line outside the new Apple Inc. store ahead of its opening in New Delhi.(Bloomberg)
Apple Saket store opening updates: After Apple's first retail store in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla complex, the iPhone maker is set to open its second flagship outlet in New Delhi's Saket on Thursday. The tech giant's chief executive Tim Cook is present in the city. 

The opening of the Apple store coincides with the company's 25th anniversary in India. Apple has big plans for India, including a more robust environment for app developers, a focus on sustainability, community initiatives across numerous cities, and localised manufacturing.

  • Apr 20, 2023 09:36 AM IST

    Apple Saket store opening: All set for launch

    Security personnel prepare for the opening of the new Apple Inc. store in New Delhi. (Bloomberg)
  • Apr 20, 2023 09:28 AM IST

    Apple Delhi store opening live updates: Visuals from outside Saket store

  • Apr 20, 2023 09:27 AM IST

    Apple Stores go vocal for local, but with global hues

    The white oak tables and accent walls were handcrafted in India. Similar features can be found in Apple Visitor Centre in Cupertino and Apple Regent Street in London. Read more

  • Apr 20, 2023 09:18 AM IST

    Apple CEO Tim Cook visits Lodhi Art District in New Delhi

    Apple CEO Cook visited the Lodhi Art District on Wednesday and was mesmerised by the creative wall art there. Read full report here

  • Apr 20, 2023 09:16 AM IST

    Apple stores in India: Buy product online, pick from outlets

    The two Apple Stores tie-in with the Apple India Online Store too, allowing customers to purchase a product or accessory online and pick that order from Apple Saket or Apple BKC.

  • Apr 20, 2023 09:09 AM IST

    Tim Cook in India: Apple CEO meets Indian athletes 

    Pullela Gopichand, Saina Nehwal and others meet Tim Cook, share their Apple Watch experience. Read detailed report here

  • Apr 20, 2023 09:08 AM IST

    Watch: What Pakistanis say on India's Apple store launch

    'Still waiting for IMF loan': Pak netizens mock their country after Apple opens store in India. Watch here

  • Apr 20, 2023 09:06 AM IST

    Tim Cook in Delhi: Visuals here

  • Apr 20, 2023 08:52 AM IST

    More details about Apple Saket

    Apple says the Saket store has more than 70 retail team members who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages. 

  • Apr 20, 2023 08:50 AM IST

    What is special at Apple's Saket store?

    At Apple Saket, Today at Apple programming will take place for photographers, musicians, artists, or even first-time Apple customers. The offerings include:

    Skills: Getting Started with iPhone

    Tips: Edit Your Photos on iPhone

    Art Lab for Kids: Make Your Own Emoji

    Skills: Personalizing Your Apple Watch

    Tips: Capture Ideas on iPad

    Participants can register for a Toda

  • Apr 20, 2023 08:41 AM IST

    In case you missed: India's first Apple store opened in Mumbai's BKC

    India's first Apple store inaugurated in Mumbai's BKC by CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday. All updates here

  • Apr 20, 2023 08:38 AM IST

    Apple CEO Tim Cook held meeting with MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

  • Apr 20, 2023 08:37 AM IST

    Apple CEO Tim Cook held meeting with Rail minister

    Ahead of the launch of Apple's second store in Delhi, CEO Tim Cook met with Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in the sidelines of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read here

  • Apr 20, 2023 08:32 AM IST

    Tim Cook in Delhi: What PM Modi said to Apple CEO?

    ‘Glad to exchange…’, says Modi as Tim Cook reveals ‘shared vision’ on technology Read our full report here

  • Apr 20, 2023 08:30 AM IST

    Tim Cook in Delhi: Apple CEO met PM Modi

  • Apr 20, 2023 08:26 AM IST

    Apple in India: After Mumbai's BKC, its time for Delhi's Saket

    Apple will launch its second retail store of India in New Delhi's Saket today at 10 am.

