Apple Delhi Store Opening LIVE: Long queue outside Saket outlet, Tim Cook to launch

Apple Saket store opening updates: After Apple's first retail store in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla complex, the iPhone maker is set to open its second flagship outlet in New Delhi's Saket on Thursday. The tech giant's chief executive Tim Cook is present in the city.

The opening of the Apple store coincides with the company's 25th anniversary in India. Apple has big plans for India, including a more robust environment for app developers, a focus on sustainability, community initiatives across numerous cities, and localised manufacturing.