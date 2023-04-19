Home / India News / Apple CEO Tim Cook walks down lanes of Delhi's ‘remarkable’ Lodhi Art District

Apple CEO Tim Cook walks down lanes of Delhi's ‘remarkable’ Lodhi Art District

BySnehashish Roy
Apr 19, 2023 04:53 PM IST

Earlier in the day, he also visited the Indian School of Design and Innovation and discovered how students there used Apple products in designing.

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday reached Delhi after he launched India's first Apple retail store in Mumbai. He is set to throw open the gates of second retail store in the national capital on Thursday. Cook visited the Lodhi Art District and was mesmerised by the creative wall art there.

Apple CEO Tim Cook with artist Dattaraj Naik during his visit to the Art District, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 19, 2023(Twitter)

“Delhi’s Lodhi Art District is a remarkable public space. Congratulations to the St+art India Foundation and so many amazing artists for capturing Indian life so powerfully,” the Apple CEO said in a tweet, thanking one the artists to show how he designed his murals on iPad.

Earlier in the day, he also visited the Indian School of Design and Innovation and discovered how students there used Apple products in designing. “The Indian School of Design & Innovation is helping the next generation of creatives unlock their full potential. Thanks for sharing how you create those amazing designs using iPad!” he said.

The brand's first flagship store was opened in Mumbai on Tuesday which reflects the tech giant's interest in expanding in the country through investments. The Cupertino-based company's plan to open its flagship store in India was earlier delayed due Covid-19. “India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we’re excited to build on our long-standing history," he said in a statement.

    Snehashish Roy

    Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able.

india mumbai delhi culture ceo apple tim cook artists + 6 more
