Tim Cook stunned as man brings vintage Mac to Apple BKC store. Watch

Apple CEO Tim Cook, while welcoming customers at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) store in Mumbai on Tuesday, was pleasantly surprised to see a man walk in with a Macintosh Classic. Visuals shared on social media showed Cook lauding the Apple fan, who brought the vintage computer to the grand opening of Apple’s first retail store in India. Chief Executive Officer of Apple Tim Cook (R) reacts as a man shows him a Macintosh SE computer during the opening of Apple's first retail store in India, in Mumbai on April 18, 2023. (AFP)

According to a report by Moneycontrol, Sajid is an Apple loyalist anda UX designer. Sharing his happiness at the store opening in Mumbai, he told Moneycontrol that he has been an avid user of all Apple products, he revealed that the antique Macintosh was bought in 1984. Dressed in the iconic turtleneck style of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, Sajid left Cook stunned with his prized possession and posed for pictures while the store employees and crowd cheered.

Calling the launch of the BKC store a huge milestone for Apple users in India, he said that he was eager to explore the latest lineup of the tech giant directly from the store.

The Mumbai store opened its doors to the public at 11 am on Tuesday with Cook and senior vice president for retail Deirdre O'Brien excitedly welcoming the initial few customers, who had been queuing up at the mall since morning to be among the first ones to shop at the store.

Cook posed for selfies with the customers and exchanged quick pleasantries before welcoming them into the store located inside the Jio World Drive mall.

"The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC — our first store in India," Cook, who is returning to India after seven years, wrote on Twitter.

The launch of the Mumbai store will be followed by the opening of another retail outlet in New Delhi's Saket on Thursday.

