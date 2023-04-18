Apple Mumbai store launch live: Tim Cook meets Ambani, Tata Sons chairman
Apple CEO Tim Cook to inaugurate Apple's first ever retail store in India at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai today. Follow here for live updates.
Apple is all set to open its first Indian retail store in Mumbai on Tuesday. The iPhone maker's chief executive Tim Cook has arrived in the country to inaugurate the exclusive store at Bandra Kurla Complex.
The Apple store will open at a time when Apple is commemorating 25 years in India. The BKC location will be followed by another Apple store in Delhi's Saket on Thursday. Apple has enormous plans for India, including a stronger app developer ecosystem, a dedication to sustainability, community programmes in several locations, and localised manufacturing.
Apr 18, 2023 09:49 AM IST
Apple's big plan in India
Apple is preparing ambitious plans for India, starting with the opening of its first two retail stores this week, but with a wider array of products and services as it completes 25 years in the country. Read more
Apr 18, 2023 09:45 AM IST
Apple's BKC store has a 100 member team, speaks over 20 languages
Apple Bandra Kurla Complex store has a 100 members team. They can collectively speak over 20 languages, says Apple.
Apr 18, 2023 09:41 AM IST
‘Apple BKC is a reflection of Mumbai’s vibrant culture,’ says Apple's top official
“Apple BKC is a reflection of Mumbai’s vibrant culture and brings together the best of Apple in a beautiful, welcoming space for connection and community,” says Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail.
Apr 18, 2023 09:39 AM IST
Apple BKC store to be open for customers today
Apple says that the BKC store will serve as a dynamic space where customers can come together, explore Apple products and services, enjoy exceptional service, and learn how to get more out of their devices through free Today at Apple sessions.
Apr 18, 2023 09:33 AM IST
Apple CEO Tim Cook in Mumbai
Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook is present in Mumbai ahead of the first Apple store's opening. Read more