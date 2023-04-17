‘Hello, Mumbai’: Tim Cook ahead of Apple store opening in maximum city

Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook is in Mumbai ahead of the first Apple store's inauguration on Tuesday. He is likely to welcome the customers to the store when it opens to mark the iPhone maker's 25 years in the country. Tim Cook with the staff of Apple Store in Mumbai.(Twitter/Tim Cook)

On this occasion, Cook tweeted a picture of him with the employees at the Apple's new store. “Hello, Mumbai! We can't wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow”, the caption read.



According to a PTI report, the Apple store has products, merchandise and services like repairing the gadgets available for customers. The customers will be able to check out the products and can also educate themselves on how to use them optimally.



There are long wooden desks on which the products have been kept, which also include specially built sensors that trigger the opening of switches.

Mumbai's Apple store is at the Reliance Jio World Drive mall, spread across 20,800 square feet, larger than the planned Delhi outlet.

After the Mumbai store's opening, a similar store will be launched in Delhi's Saket on April 20. Cook will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the national capital, Reuters reported.



Cook's visit to India has grabbed a lot of limelight, especially in wake of the Cupertino-based technology giant upping its reliance on manufacturing in India, seen as an alternative to China.



Smartphones worth $9 billion were exported from India between April 2022 and February this year, Reuters reported. The iPhones accounted for more than 50 per cent of that. In India, iPhones are assembled by Apple's contract manufacturers Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron. Apple also plans to assemble iPads and AirPods in India.

