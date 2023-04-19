Home / India News / Union ministers meet Apple CEO Tim Cook; Discuss job creation, innovation

ByHT News Desk | Written by Snehashish Roy
Apr 19, 2023 08:51 PM IST

In line with the grand opening of Apple's first store in Mumbai, Cook will open doors for its second store in Delhi tomorrow in Saket's Select City Mall.

Ahead of the launch of Apple's second store in Delhi, CEO Tim Cook met with Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in the sidelines of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both had a discussion on a range of topics from job creation for women to deepening engagement of the tech giant.

Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Rajeev Chandrasekhar meet Tim Cook(Twitter)

“Met with @tim_cook, CEO, Apple. Discussed deepening Apple’s engagement in India across manufacturing, electronics exports, app economy, skilling, sustainability and job creation especially for women. Jointly charting a long-term and strong relationship,” the Union minister said in a tweet.

Similarly, Cook also met with Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and discussed on Apple's long-term and strategic partnership with India's digital journey.

“It was a delight to meet @tim_cook CEO, @Apple and his team to engage on Apple’s strategic and long-term partnership with and in India’s digital journey. We discussed deepening and broadening manufacturing, exports, skilling of youth, expanding app n innovation economy and job creation,” the Union minister tweeted.

Meeting with PM Modi, the Apple CEO underscored that his company share his vision of ‘positive impact technology’ and added that he is committed to invest in India.

“Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country,” Cook said in a tweet.

