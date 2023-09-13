Apple iPhone 15 series: Comparing prices in India with rates in USA, UK & Dubai
iPhones 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max make up the series, the seventeenth generation of the tech giant's flagship product, the iPhone.
Apple's highly-anticipated iPhone 15 series is now official, with the company introducing the seventeenth generation of its flagship product, the iPhone, at Tuesday's annual hardware launch event, dubbed as ‘Wonderlust’ this year.
The smartphones are available as iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. Here are their prices in India, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Dubai (United Arab Emirates).
India
iphone 15: Comes in three storage options (128GB, 256GB, 512GB). These are priced at ₹79,900, ₹89,900, and ₹1,09,000, respectively.
iPhone 15 Plus: Same three storage options. Priced at ₹89,900, ₹99,900, and ₹1,19,000, respectively.
iPhone 15 Pro: Four storage configurations offered (128GB, 256GB, 512 GB, 1TB). Rated at ₹1,34,900 (128GB), ₹1,44,900 (256GB), ₹1,64,900 (512GB) and ₹1,84,900.
iPhone 15 Pro Max: Has three storage configurations (256GB, 512GB, 1TB). Rated at ₹1,59,900, ₹1,79,900, and ₹1,99,900, in that order.
United States
Here, the pricing of iPhone 15 starts at $799 (approx. ₹66,208), while that for iPhone 15 Plus is $899 (approx. ₹74,495). iPhones Pro and Pro Max, on the other hand, have a starting cost of $999 (around ₹82,781) and $1,199 (around ₹99,354).
United Kingdom
|iPhone 15 model
|Local price (starting)
|Starting price when converted to INR (approx.)
|iPhone 15
|£799
|₹82,770
|iPhone 15 Plus
|£899
|₹93,129
|iPhone 15 Pro
|£999
|₹103,488
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|£1199
|₹124,206
Dubai (UAE)
|iPhone 15 model
|Local price (starting)
|Starting price when converted to INR (approx.)
|iPhone 15
|AED 3399
|₹76,687
|iPhone 15 Plus
|AED Dirham
|₹85,712
|iPhone 15 Pro
|AED Dirham
|₹96,993
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|AED 5099
|₹115,043
