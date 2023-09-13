News / Technology / Apple iPhone 15 series: Comparing prices in India with rates in USA, UK & Dubai

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sep 13, 2023 12:13 PM IST

iPhones 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max make up the series, the seventeenth generation of the tech giant's flagship product, the iPhone.

Apple's highly-anticipated iPhone 15 series is now official, with the company introducing the seventeenth generation of its flagship product, the iPhone, at Tuesday's annual hardware launch event, dubbed as ‘Wonderlust’ this year.

Apple iPhone 15 picture (Image courtesy: Apple)
The smartphones are available as iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. Here are their prices in India, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Dubai (United Arab Emirates).

India

iphone 15: Comes in three storage options (128GB, 256GB, 512GB). These are priced at 79,900, 89,900, and 1,09,000, respectively.

iPhone 15 Plus: Same three storage options. Priced at 89,900, 99,900, and 1,19,000, respectively.

iPhone 15 Pro: Four storage configurations offered (128GB, 256GB, 512 GB, 1TB). Rated at 1,34,900 (128GB), 1,44,900 (256GB), 1,64,900 (512GB) and 1,84,900.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Has three storage configurations (256GB, 512GB, 1TB). Rated at 1,59,900, 1,79,900, and 1,99,900, in that order.

United States

Here, the pricing of iPhone 15 starts at $799 (approx. 66,208), while that for iPhone 15 Plus is $899 (approx. 74,495). iPhones Pro and Pro Max, on the other hand, have a starting cost of $999 (around 82,781) and $1,199 (around 99,354).

United Kingdom

iPhone 15 modelLocal price (starting)Starting price when converted to INR (approx.)
iPhone 15£799 82,770
iPhone 15 Plus£899 93,129
iPhone 15 Pro£999 103,488
iPhone 15 Pro Max£1199 124,206

Dubai (UAE)

iPhone 15 modelLocal price (starting)Starting price when converted to INR (approx.)
iPhone 15AED 3399  76,687
iPhone 15 PlusAED Dirham 85,712
iPhone 15 ProAED Dirham 96,993
iPhone 15 Pro MaxAED 5099 115,043
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

