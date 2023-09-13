Apple iPhone 15 series: Comparing prices in India with rates in USA, UK & Dubai

Apple's highly-anticipated iPhone 15 series is now official, with the company introducing the seventeenth generation of its flagship product, the iPhone, at Tuesday's annual hardware launch event, dubbed as ‘Wonderlust’ this year. Apple iPhone 15 picture (Image courtesy: Apple)

The smartphones are available as iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. Here are their prices in India, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Dubai (United Arab Emirates).

India

iphone 15: Comes in three storage options (128GB, 256GB, 512GB). These are priced at ₹79,900, ₹89,900, and ₹1,09,000, respectively.

iPhone 15 Plus: Same three storage options. Priced at ₹89,900, ₹99,900, and ₹1,19,000, respectively.

iPhone 15 Pro: Four storage configurations offered (128GB, 256GB, 512 GB, 1TB). Rated at ₹1,34,900 (128GB), ₹1,44,900 (256GB), ₹1,64,900 (512GB) and ₹1,84,900.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Has three storage configurations (256GB, 512GB, 1TB). Rated at ₹1,59,900, ₹1,79,900, and ₹1,99,900, in that order.

United States

Here, the pricing of iPhone 15 starts at $799 (approx. ₹66,208), while that for iPhone 15 Plus is $899 (approx. ₹74,495). iPhones Pro and Pro Max, on the other hand, have a starting cost of $999 (around ₹82,781) and $1,199 (around ₹99,354).

United Kingdom

iPhone 15 model Local price (starting) Starting price when converted to INR (approx.) iPhone 15 £799 ₹ 82,770 iPhone 15 Plus £899 ₹ 93,129 iPhone 15 Pro £999 ₹ 103,488 iPhone 15 Pro Max £1199 ₹ 124,206

Dubai (UAE)

iPhone 15 model Local price (starting) Starting price when converted to INR (approx.) iPhone 15 AED 3399 ₹ 76,687 iPhone 15 Plus AED Dirham ₹ 85,712 iPhone 15 Pro AED Dirham ₹ 96,993 iPhone 15 Pro Max AED 5099 ₹ 115,043

