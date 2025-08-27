Apple iPhone 17 launch event logo: Orange, blue and the mystery of ‘Awe dropping’

Whenever new Apple events are announced, they are often accompanied by a unique graphic or unique artwork based on the Apple logo. And this time, for the ‘Awe dropping’ event by Apple for the iPhone 17 series, it is no exception. If you go ahead and visit apple.com, you will see the new Apple event being advertised front and centre. And the easter egg, well, if you tap on the Apple logo, it is interactive. It changes colours. There’s a heat signature when you touch it with your finger. It’s just a cool effect. But this artwork may be symbolic of what’s to come with the iPhone 17 series. The Awe dropping event has been announced for 9 September 2025 at 10 a.m. PT, which is 10:30 p.m. IST.(Apple)

How this relates to iPhone 17 leaks so far

If you have been tracking iPhone 17 series leaks, you would have seen that the iPhone 17 Pro has been seen in an orange colour, which would be very unlike Apple. Because Apple so far has been releasing iPhones in hero colourways that are rather understated and muted, like Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, and so on. Even the Sierra Blue colour with the iPhone 13 Pro was rather muted, not very punchy. This time, the orange colour could be saturated and make for a very bright colourway. And this is exactly what Apple could be symbolising with the orange colour in the abstract Apple logo.

In fact, industry insiders have said the same. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who’s known for his accurate Apple-related predictions, has also conveyed the same. He says that the light blue colour in the Apple logo is actually symbolic of the iPhone 17 Air. And the name itself, which is Awe dropping, is actually a play on jaw-dropping for the thin nature of the iPhone 17.

What to expect from the iPhone 17 series?

Well, like last year, there are going to be four new iPhones this time around as well. Reports say that the latest one could be the iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to be the thinnest iPhone ever. It will likely replace the iPhone 16 Plus from last year, with Apple no longer offering the Plus variant. Then there could be the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which are of course set as the top-end phones. And then there’s going to be the iPhone 17, which could get multiple meaningful upgrades this year, including 120Hz support.