Apple ‘iPhone Fold’ may beat Samsung by solving the biggest problem in foldable mobiles

Apple is preparing to enter the foldable smartphone market with a new device expected to feature a crease-free display, a significant advancement compared to current foldable phones. Reports suggest that Samsung Display is supplying Apple with specialised foldable panels designed to avoid the visible fold lines common in existing models. Apple is planning to launch a foldable iPhone featuring a crease-free display and advanced folding technology.(HT Tech)

iPhone Fold: Crease-Free Display in the Works

Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that Apple’s foldable screen will include a metal plate beneath the display. This component will help distribute the stress caused by folding evenly across the screen, which may reduce or eliminate the crease. The metal plates are primarily sourced from Fine M-Tec, a South Korean supplier that also works with Samsung’s foldable phones. However, despite this shared supplier, Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 7 still shows a noticeable crease, which suggests that Apple’s foldable display uses a custom-built design exclusive to its device.

The reason Samsung has not applied this crease-free technology to its own foldables is not clear. It could relate to differences in materials, manufacturing techniques, or Apple’s stringent hardware requirements that might be pushing Samsung Display to innovate further. This development could see Apple outperform Samsung in the foldable smartphone category.

Foldable iPhone Production Timeline and Key Specifications ( Expected)

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple aims to offer a foldable phone with a high-quality hinge that makes the fold line almost invisible when the device is fully opened. The foldable iPhone, which may launch under a different name, is expected to enter mass production in the second half of 2026. The foldable iPhone could reportedly feature a 7.8-inch inner screen when unfolded and a 5.5-inch outer screen for use when closed. It may include two rear cameras and one front camera.

In terms of biometric security, the device might exclude Face ID in favour of a Touch ID sensor integrated into the power button, possibly to save space. The foldable iPhone is expected to measure about 4.5mm thick when open and between 9mm and 9.5mm when closed, which will make it slightly thicker than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 but still slim for a first-generation foldable.

This collaboration between Samsung Display and Apple could reshape the foldable phone market. If Apple succeeds in releasing a device with a truly crease-free screen, it could set a new standard for foldable smartphones and encourage further innovation across the industry.