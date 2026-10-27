Apple launches 14‑inch MacBook Pro, new iMac with M6 chip: Top features, India price

Apple today hosted its 'Pro and Tell' event wherein it refreshed its PC lineup by launching two new products. The company today introduced the 14-inch MacBook Pro laptop and new iMac PC both of which are powered by its M6 chipset. The company had introduced its M6 chip alongside the M5 Ultra chip back in August this year. At the same time, it had also introduced the new Mac mini powered by the same chipset, which makes the new 14-inch MacBook Pro and the new iMac second crop of devices getting one of Apple's most powerful chips.

Apple has launched new iMac PCs with its M6 chip. (Apple)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

It is worth mentioning that the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 joins the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, while the new iMac joins the M6 powered Mac mini and new Mac Studio that is powered by the company's M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips, in the company's PC lineup.

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New 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 chip.

14-inch MacBook Pro with M6: Top features and specifications

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Coming to the specifics, the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 comes with features an advanced 12-core CPU and a 12-core GPU, which the company says delivers up to 30 percent faster graphics and up to 25 percent faster AI workloads when compared to its M5 chip. Additionally, it comes with 16GB of unified memory standard that is configurable up to 32GB, and a memory bandwidth up to 170GB/s, which is designed to makes multitasking and working with demanding apps faster and easier.

Apple says that this new MacBook Pro model enables up to 13x faster time to first token performance for LLM prompt processing compared to the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1, and up to 1.3x faster than the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5. It also provides up to 3.3x faster image-processing performance in Affinity compared to the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1, and up to 1.2x faster than the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5.

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from this, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 runs macOS 27 Golden Gate, which includes Siri AI and Apple Intelligence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from this, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 runs macOS 27 Golden Gate, which includes Siri AI and Apple Intelligence. {{/usCountry}}

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As far as the specifications are concerned, the new 14-inch MacBook Pro comes with a 14.2-inch comes with a Liquid Retina XDR display with a resolution of 3024 x 1964, up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness, support for 1 billion colours, P3 wide colour gamut, True Tone technology and a variable screen refresh rate up to 120Hz. The screen can also be configured with Apple's Nano-texture display.

This laptop, as mentioned before, is powered by Apple's M6 chip that can be paired with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 4TB of SSD storage. It comes with the backlit Magic Keyboard with support for Touch ID and an ambient light sensor. It also gets a 12MP Centre Stage camera with support for Desk View.

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Coming to port selection, this MacBook Pro gets a SDXC card slot, an HDMI port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a MagSafe 3 port and three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports. It also gets Apple's N1 wireless networking chip along with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and thread networking technology for connectivity. It gets a 72.4 Whr battery that supports up to 24 hours of video streaming.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 chip comes in Space Black and Silver colour variants.

iMac with M6: Top features and specifications

As far as the new iMac with M6 is concerned, Apple says that this new PC enables up to 3.3x faster graphics performance for tasks including photo editing in Affinity, compared to iMac with M1, and up to 2x faster performance than M4. It also provides up to 12x faster on-device AI performance for prompt processing in LM Studio, compared to iMac with M1, and up to 5x faster performance than M4. Additionally, it runs on macOS 27 Golden Gate, which brings support for next generation Apple Intelligence and enables Siri AI on this PC.

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Coming to specifications, the new iMac with M6 chip comes with a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with a resolution of up to 4480 x 2520 pixels, support for 1 billion colours, a peak brightness of up to 500 nits brightness, P3 Wide colour gamut and True Tone technology. This display can also be configured with Nano-texture glass.

This PC is powered by Apple's M6 chip that is configured in 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU and 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU configurations. While the 10-core configuration can be paired with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage space, the 12-core configuration can be paired with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage space.

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The new iMac comes with high-fidelity six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers, wide stereo sound, support for Spatial Audio, and studio-quality three-mic array with high signal-to-noise ratio and directional beamforming.

As far input goes, the 10-core CPU configuration supports Magic Keyboard, the 12-core CPU configuration supports Magic Keyboard with Touch ID. Both the variants support Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad. On the connectivity front they have Apple's N1 wireless networking chip, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and thread networking technology.

It comes in Blue, Purple, Pink, Orange, Yellow, Green and Silver colour variants.

Pricing and Availability

Both the newly launched devices, that is the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 and the new iMac with M6 will be available for pre-orders starting October 28 and they will be available for sale starting November 6.

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The new iMac with M6 starts at ₹1,74,900 for the variant with two Thunderbolt ports and at ₹1,99,900 for the variant with four Thunderbolt ports.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro costs ₹2,39,900 for the standard display variant and ₹2,57,900 for the Nano-texture display variant.