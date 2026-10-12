Apple launches special edition AirPods 5 with rangoli engraving in India: Price and offers

Apple has announced a range of festive offers in India, giving customers a chance to save on select devices ahead of the festive season. The Cupertino-based tech giant has also introduced a special edition of its AirPods 5, featuring a custom-designed rangoli engraving on the wireless charging case. The limited-edition TWS brings a festive touch to the company's wireless earbuds, while retaining features such as noise cancellation, translation tools and wireless charging support. Alongside the launch, Apple is rolling out no-cost EMI options and instant cashback on selected products for a limited period. Here's everything you need to know about the special edition AirPods 5, their price and availability and Apple's festive offers in India.
Apple special edition AirPods 5 with rangoli engraving: Price and availability
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The special edition AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case are priced at Rs. 17,900 in India. The iPhone maker describes this as its first dedicated offering of this kind for the Indian market. The standout feature is a custom-designed rangoli engraving inspired by the traditional Indian art form, giving the charging case a distinctive look for the festive season.
The engraving is being offered as a complimentary festive addition, but availability will be limited. Interested customers will be able to purchase the special edition through the Apple Store Online, the Apple Store app and six physical Apple Store locations across India.
These include Apple BKC and Apple Borivali in Mumbai, Apple Saket and Apple Noida in Delhi-NCR, Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru, and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune. Those looking to pick up the limited-edition earbuds may want to check availability before visiting a store, as Apple has said that stocks will be limited.
The AirPods 5 also come with features such as advanced audio capabilities, noise cancellation, translation tools and wireless charging. The special edition primarily adds a festive design element to the charging case, making it an option for customers who want something different from the standard version.
Apple festive offers in India: No-cost EMI and cashback details
Apart from the limited-edition earbuds, the US-based tech giant has announced a festive shopping campaign running from October 11 to November 11, 2026. The offers cover selected products across its portfolio, including iPhones, Mac computers, iPads, Apple Watch, AirPods and accessories.
Customers purchasing select iPhone models, Mac computers and iPad models can get up to 12 months of no-cost EMI during the campaign. Apple is also offering instant cashback of up to Rs. 15,000 on selected products when customers pay using eligible cards.
For those planning to buy smaller accessories or wearables, the company has announced a separate six-month no-cost EMI option for selected Apple Watch models, AirPods and accessories. The applicable EMI tenure and cashback amount will depend on the device and payment method, so interested buyers should check the offer terms before completing a purchase.{{/usCountry}}
For those planning to buy smaller accessories or wearables, the company has announced a separate six-month no-cost EMI option for selected Apple Watch models, AirPods and accessories. The applicable EMI tenure and cashback amount will depend on the device and payment method, so interested buyers should check the offer terms before completing a purchase.{{/usCountry}}