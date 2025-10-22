Apple MacBook Pro with M5 chip goes on sale in India: 5 things to know

Apple’s latest MacBook Pro with the new M5 chip has officially gone on sale in India, marking one of the most significant upgrades to the Mac lineup this year. The new M5-powered MacBook Pro promises a major leap in performance, efficiency, and AI capabilities, positioning it as Apple’s most advanced laptop to date. Here are five key things you should know before buying one. Apple has launched the M5 MacBook Pro in 14-inch and 16-inch models, available in both standard and high-end configurations.(Apple)

1. Powered by Apple’s new M5 chip

The highlight of the new MacBook Pro is Apple’s M5 chip, which delivers faster CPU and GPU performance while maintaining superior energy efficiency. Built on a next-generation 3nm process, the chip supports advanced AI and machine learning tasks natively, making it ideal for creative professionals, developers, and power users.

2. Available in multiple variants

Apple has launched the M5 MacBook Pro in 14-inch and 16-inch models, available in both standard and high-end configurations. Users can choose between the M5 Pro and M5 Max variants, depending on their performance needs. The base M5 model focuses on balanced performance, while the M5 Max offers exceptional power for video editing, 3D rendering, and AI workloads.

3. Enhanced display and design

The new MacBook Pro retains its Liquid Retina XDR display but adds improved brightness and colour accuracy. The design remains sleek and professional, with new colour options, including Sky Blue, rumoured to make its debut with this generation. The aluminium unibody continues to be built with 100% recycled materials, aligning with Apple’s sustainability goals.

4. AI integration and better battery life

The M5 chip is designed with Apple’s Neural Engine for enhanced on-device AI capabilities, including faster photo editing, real-time transcription, and improved app performance. Despite the performance boost, Apple claims up to 22 hours of battery life, ensuring users can work or create all day without reaching for the charger.

5. Price and availability in India

MacBook Pro M5 starts at ₹1,69,900 for the 14-inch model, while the 16-inch variant begins around ₹2,49,900, depending on configuration. It is available now via Apple’s official website, Apple Premium Reseller stores, and leading online retailers.