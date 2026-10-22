Apple Music is remixing its identity, and here's what's changing

Apple today unveiled a brand new identity of its music streaming service, Apple Music. The new identity includes a new mnemonic logo and it's built around the idea of 'made by sound'. The visuals used in Apple Music's fresh identity is based on turning musical frequencies into patterns of waves, ripples and light. Apple said that it used physical vibrations to create visuals that reflect the movement of sound instead of relying only on graphics as was the case with its older logo.

Apple Music gets a new brand identity. (Apple)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

It is worth mentioning that the unveiling of the new brand identity comes nearly a month after the company teased the new word mark while opening the Apple Music Hall in London last year.

Apple Music's new logo

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To create Apple Music's new logo, the company took a frequency and played it through a rig, which then moved a large amount of liquid at the frequency of the notes. The rig used by Apple was basically a transducer, which is a device that converts an audio signal into physical vibration, and it moved through a shallow bath of mineral oil for creating the motion effect. The waves and ripples created by this motion were then filmed to create the final mark, which is a physical record of the music. To achieve this, the company partnered with music producer Fred again.., his collaborator NEST Acoustics.

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For creating the final brand identity of Apple Music, the company paired its symbol with a custom version of SF Pro, Apple’s typeface. The company said that the bold, lowercase letterforms of the new Apple Music brand identity give the logo a vibrant personality, which in turn reflect the energy of music while remaining unmistakably Apple.

Apple Music's new design draws on Liquid Glass design.

Apple's Liquid Glass design meets sign

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{{^usCountry}} Another interesting aspect of Apple Music's new brand identity is that it draws on Apple's Liquid Glass design, which the company introduced at WWDC 2025 and started rolling out to all its devices with the launch of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, watchOS 26, and tvOS 261. This takes Apple a step closer to having a unified design language across its platforms and services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another interesting aspect of Apple Music's new brand identity is that it draws on Apple's Liquid Glass design, which the company introduced at WWDC 2025 and started rolling out to all its devices with the launch of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, watchOS 26, and tvOS 261. This takes Apple a step closer to having a unified design language across its platforms and services. {{/usCountry}}

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Apple says that the waves and vibrations of Apple Music's new brand identity unite with the optical qualities of glass creating a visual language that carries through the wider identity.