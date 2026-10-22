Apple Music is remixing its identity, and here's what's changing

Apple today unveiled a brand new identity of its music streaming service, Apple Music. The new identity includes a new mnemonic logo and it's built around the idea of 'made by sound'. The visuals used in Apple Music's fresh identity is based on turning musical frequencies into patterns of waves, ripples and light. Apple said that it used physical vibrations to create visuals that reflect the movement of sound instead of relying only on graphics as was the case with its older logo.
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It is worth mentioning that the unveiling of the new brand identity comes nearly a month after the company teased the new word mark while opening the Apple Music Hall in London last year.
Apple Music's new logo
To create Apple Music's new logo, the company took a frequency and played it through a rig, which then moved a large amount of liquid at the frequency of the notes. The rig used by Apple was basically a transducer, which is a device that converts an audio signal into physical vibration, and it moved through a shallow bath of mineral oil for creating the motion effect. The waves and ripples created by this motion were then filmed to create the final mark, which is a physical record of the music. To achieve this, the company partnered with music producer Fred again.., his collaborator NEST Acoustics.
For creating the final brand identity of Apple Music, the company paired its symbol with a custom version of SF Pro, Apple’s typeface. The company said that the bold, lowercase letterforms of the new Apple Music brand identity give the logo a vibrant personality, which in turn reflect the energy of music while remaining unmistakably Apple.
Apple's Liquid Glass design meets sign
Another interesting aspect of Apple Music's new brand identity is that it draws on Apple's Liquid Glass design, which the company introduced at WWDC 2025 and started rolling out to all its devices with the launch of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, watchOS 26, and tvOS 261. This takes Apple a step closer to having a unified design language across its platforms and services.{{/usCountry}}
Another interesting aspect of Apple Music's new brand identity is that it draws on Apple's Liquid Glass design, which the company introduced at WWDC 2025 and started rolling out to all its devices with the launch of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, watchOS 26, and tvOS 261. This takes Apple a step closer to having a unified design language across its platforms and services.{{/usCountry}}
Apple says that the waves and vibrations of Apple Music's new brand identity unite with the optical qualities of glass creating a visual language that carries through the wider identity.