Apple planning to get rid of iPhone buttons and this may be the first model

In 2027, Apple will be celebrating its 20th anniversary, and the tech giant is anticipated to make big announcements. In recent reports, leaks surrounding the iPhone 18 series have already started to make a rumour mill, including for the 2027 iPhone series. It is anticipated that Apple may skip the iPhone 19 launch and introduce the iPhone 20 series in 2027, which aligns with Apple’s 20th anniversary timeline. Now, a Chinese tipster who goes by the name of Setsuna Digital has shared more details about the iPhone 20, revealing details about new solid-state controls with haptic feedback. Here’s what Apple might be planning for its big milestone with the iPhone launch. Apple is preparing for a major iPhone revamp during its 20th anniversary. (Shaurya Sharma/ HT Photo)

iPhone 20 to feature solid-state haptic buttons

tipster Setsuna Digital shared a post on China’s social media platform, Weibo, providing an early glimpse of what Apple is planning for its 2027 iPhone series. It was highlighted that Apple could go through a major shift in how we interact with iPhones. Reportedly, the iPhone 20 could come with a solid-state control button with haptic feedback. These buttons will reportedly manage functions of the power button, volume controls, operational buttons, and camera shutter with small and precise vibrations.

Therefore, instead of a click button on current iPhone models, the iPhone 20 could feature fully touch-based buttons, marking a major shift in how users will interact. This change may not only remain limited to iPhones, but could come to several of Apple's products. The tipster highlighted that Apple has finalised the solid-state haptic buttons for iPhone 20, and it will go into mass production in 2027, during the year of its launch.

Alongside the iPhone 20's new control buttons, the tipster also highlighted that the iPhone 18 series Camera Capture button could also go through a design revamp. The button could adopt new piezoelectric ceramic components, which are said to reduce accidental inputs. However, the information is based on rumours, so take it with a grain of salt. We will have to wait until launch to confirm these claims, as several changes occur before the iPhone 18 series goes into mass production.