Apple TV 4K launched at 39,900 in India: Smarter Siri with no Hindi support but a steep price! Worth it?

Apple's new Apple TV 4K is coming to India at ₹39,900, and its headline feature, Siri AI, works in English only at launch. The 4th-generation streaming box adds the A19 chip, hands-free voice control and a four-speaker surround option.

Apple is bringing Siri AI to the living room with the new Apple TV 4K, priced at ₹39,900 in India. Language support and ecosystem requirements may decide who buys it. (Apple)

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Pre-orders open today, October 13, with store availability from November 13, 2026.

What Siri AI Does on Apple TV 4K

Siri AI is an entirely new version of Siri, built on the next generation of Apple Intelligence. It turns search into a full-screen conversation. Ask which Apple TV shows won Emmys this year and you get poster art and follow-up suggestions.

Mid-episode, you can ask "Where was Pluribus filmed?" or "Is this appropriate for a 15-year-old?" and the answer appears in a small overlay. With an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone, it can also act on personal context, such as "Play the show Alinda recommended."

Apple TV 4K price in India: Why it looks steep

Apple has priced the new Apple TV 4K at ₹39,900 in India, compared with its US price of $299 before applicable sales taxes.

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At this price, buyers are paying for more than streaming access. The device features Apple's A19 chip, hands-free voice control and smart home connectivity through Thread and Wi-Fi.

But the value proposition depends on your existing setup. If your smart TV already runs your favourite streaming apps smoothly, spending nearly ₹40,000 on another device may be difficult to justify. For households invested in Apple's ecosystem, the AI features and connected-home capabilities could make a stronger case.

Siri AI in India: No Hindi support at launch

Language support could be a sticking point for Indian households. Apple says Siri AI supports English at launch in India, with Hindi not included in the announced launch support.

The device has three far-field microphones for hands-free "Hey Siri" commands, but that convenience may be limited for families who prefer Hindi or regional languages. Voice control is most useful when everyone at home can use it naturally, without having to change how they speak.

Do existing Apple TV 4K owners need to upgrade?

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{{^usCountry}} Not for Siri AI. Apple says it arrives as a beta on Apple TV 4K (2nd generation) and later. The new hardware adds the A19 chip, with up to 50% faster CPU and 2x faster GPU than the previous generation, plus a dedicated AV1 decoder for efficient streaming. It also adds three far-field microphones for hands-free "Hey Siri." What else is new? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Not for Siri AI. Apple says it arrives as a beta on Apple TV 4K (2nd generation) and later. The new hardware adds the A19 chip, with up to 50% faster CPU and 2x faster GPU than the previous generation, plus a dedicated AV1 decoder for efficient streaming. It also adds three far-field microphones for hands-free "Hey Siri." What else is new? {{/usCountry}}

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Beyond AI-powered Siri, the new Apple TV 4K brings a few useful upgrades for everyday entertainment and smart-home control.

Find My for the Siri Remote: Precision Finding and a sound alert can help you locate the remote when it goes missing.

Smarter home notifications: Apple Intelligence can generate descriptions of camera activity and summarise Home notifications, making it easier to catch up on what's happening at home.

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Doorbell alerts on your TV: With a compatible doorbell, you can see who's at the door, talk to visitors and control supported accessories without leaving your seat.

Four-speaker surround sound: The device supports a surround setup using four compatible HomePod speakers for a more immersive audio experience.

What you'll need to buy separately

The ₹39,900 price does not cover everything needed to use these features.

An Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone or iPad: Siri AI requires a compatible device associated with the home's owner in the Home app.

Four HomePod speakers: For surround sound, you will need four HomePod mini 2 or HomePod (2nd generation) speakers. The front pair must match, as must the rear pair; the two pairs can differ.

Compatible smart-home devices: A doorbell or camera is required for the relevant alerts and camera features, and these accessories are sold separately.

Who should buy the new Apple TV 4K?

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The new Apple TV 4K makes the most sense for households that already use Apple devices and want a more conversational entertainment experience alongside smart home controls.

For everyone else, ₹39,900 is a lot to spend on a streaming box, particularly when Hindi support is missing and some features require additional purchases.