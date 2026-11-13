Away from home often? These Wi-Fi CCTV cameras let you watch live footage from your smartphone

Home security is no longer limited to sturdy locks, security guards and traditional surveillance systems. With Wi-Fi CCTV cameras, you can keep an eye on your home even when you are at work, travelling or away for an extended period. These smart security cameras connect to your home Wi-Fi network and let you access live video feeds through a dedicated smartphone app. Depending on the model, you can also receive motion detection alerts, communicate through two-way audio, view recorded footage and monitor different areas of your home remotely.

Want to check what's happening at home from anywhere? These Wi-Fi CCTV cameras can help (AI Generated)

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This makes them useful for checking who is at the door, keeping track of household activity or monitoring pets and elderly family members. However, choosing the right Wi-Fi CCTV camera involves looking beyond video resolution. Factors such as night vision, storage options, motion detection, app compatibility and installation requirements can influence everyday usability. Here is what to consider before buying one for your home.

Top Wi-Fi CCTV cameras with remote monitoring

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Designed for locations where a Wi-Fi connection may not be reliable, this Trueview CCTV camera uses a 4G SIM for remote monitoring. Its 3MP resolution captures footage at 2304 x 1296 pixels, while auto-tracking and human detection help follow movement and send mobile alerts.

The camera also offers full-colour night vision, two-way audio and 10X digital zoom. Its IP66-rated weatherproof body makes it suitable for indoor and outdoor surveillance.

Specifications Resolution 3MP (2304 x 1296 pixels) Connectivity 4G SIM and RJ45 LAN Night vision Full-colour night vision and Smart IR Storage Up to 256GB microSD card and cloud Weather protection IP66 Reasons to Buy Supports remote monitoring without a Wi-Fi connection. Auto-tracking, human detection and two-way audio add convenience. Reasons to Avoid Does not include an HDD. Requires a separate 4G SIM and data plan for cellular connectivity.

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For indoor surveillance, the CP PLUS CP-E24Q focuses on keeping multiple corners of a room within view. Its 360-degree pan-and-tilt functionality lets you adjust the camera remotely, while AI-based human and vehicle detection helps identify activity.

The camera records in 1080p Full HD and supports two-way communication through its built-in microphone and speaker. It also features IR night vision, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, motion and sound alerts, and CTC security technology.

Specifications Resolution 2MP Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 Viewing angle 360-degree pan and tilt Night vision IR night vision, up to 15 metres Storage Up to 128GB memory card Reasons to Buy Remote pan-and-tilt control helps monitor different areas of a room. Human and vehicle detection with two-way audio. Reasons to Avoid Designed for indoor use and is not weatherproof. Does not include an HDD; memory card needs to be purchased separately.

If stable connectivity and higher storage capacity are priorities, the HI-FOCUS 3MP dome camera brings several useful features together. It supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands, allowing flexible network connectivity, and records footage at 2304 x 1296 resolution.

Its dual night vision combines infrared and colour recording, with an IR range of up to 30 metres. Two-way audio, smart motion alerts and AES-256-bit encryption further add to its home security features.

Specifications Resolution 3MP (2304 x 1296 pixels) Connectivity Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Night vision Dual night vision, up to 30 metres IR range Storage Up to 512GB microSD card Security AES-256-bit encryption and secure boot Reasons to Buy Supports both Wi-Fi bands for flexible connectivity. High storage capacity and encrypted footage protection. Reasons to Avoid Does not include an HDD or memory card. Records at 15fps, which is lower than some higher-frame-rate surveillance cameras.

More than just a camera for checking live footage, the Qubo Smart 360-degree camera brings AI-powered monitoring and home automation into one device. Its 3MP 2K resolution and rotating design offer 360-degree horizontal and 90-degree vertical coverage through the Qubo app.

AI person detection helps distinguish human activity from other movement, while instant app notifications and a built-in siren add another layer of security. It also supports two-way communication, colour night vision and cloud-based recording.

Specifications Resolution 3MP (2K) Connectivity Wi-Fi Viewing angle 360-degree horizontal and 90-degree vertical Night vision NightPulse colour night vision Storage Cloud and microSD card up to 1TB Reasons to Buy AI person detection helps reduce unnecessary motion alerts. Supports simultaneous alerts to multiple users, cloud storage and two-way audio. Reasons to Avoid Cloud storage requires a paid subscription, with plans starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>84 per month. Memory card needs to be purchased separately for local recording.

The Bzrqx dual-lens Wi-Fi camera is designed to offer wider surveillance coverage with its 360-degree pan-and-tilt functionality and intelligent tracking. It uses AI motion detection to identify activity and send alerts, while its night vision helps monitor surroundings after dark.

The camera also supports two-way voice communication, allowing users to interact with family members remotely. A sound and light alarm adds an active warning feature, making it an option for those seeking basic smart surveillance.

Specifications Camera type Dual-lens PTZ camera Connectivity Wi-Fi Viewing angle 360-degree pan and tilt Night vision Yes, colour night vision claimed Storage Up to 128GB memory card Reasons to Buy Dual-lens design with 360-degree pan-and-tilt functionality. AI motion alerts, two-way audio and sound-light alarm. Reasons to Avoid Detailed resolution and frame-rate specifications are not provided. Only a 7-day replacement warranty is listed, rather than an extended domestic warranty.

For homes with multiple rooms or entry points to monitor, this Qubo two-camera pack offers a convenient way to extend indoor surveillance. Each 3MP camera provides 360-degree horizontal and 90-degree vertical coverage, with remote rotation controlled through the Qubo app.

AI-based person detection helps identify human activity and send instant alerts, while colour night vision and two-way audio support monitoring after dark and communication from a distance. Both cameras also support cloud and local storage.

Specifications Resolution 3MP (2K) per camera Connectivity Wi-Fi Viewing angle 360-degree horizontal and 90-degree vertical Night vision NightPulse colour night vision Storage Cloud and microSD card up to 1TB per camera Reasons to Buy Two cameras provide coverage across different rooms or locations. AI person detection, two-way audio and Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility. Reasons to Avoid Cloud storage requires a paid subscription, starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>84 per month. Two memory cards may be needed for independent local recording on both cameras.

The CP PLUS CP-E35Q combines sharper 3MP recording with features designed to make indoor monitoring more interactive and secure. Its 360-degree pan-and-tilt functionality allows users to adjust viewing angles remotely, while AI-based human and vehicle detection helps identify activity and trigger alerts.

The camera also supports two-way communication, privacy mode and IR night vision. CTC Cyber Secure Tech, secure boot and encrypted data transmission add a focus on protecting recorded footage and remote access.

Specifications Resolution 3MP (2304 x 1296 pixels) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 Viewing angle 360-degree pan and tilt Night vision IR night vision, up to 15 metres Storage Up to 256GB memory card Reasons to Buy AI-based human and vehicle detection with motion alerts. CTC security technology and two-way audio. Reasons to Avoid Designed for indoor use, with no stated weatherproof rating. Memory card needs to be purchased separately; no HDD is included.

Factors to consider before buying Wi-Fi CCTV camera with remote monitoring

1. Video resolution and image quality: Choose a camera with at least 1080p Full HD resolution to capture clear footage, recognise faces and identify details.

2. Remote monitoring and app access: Check smartphone app compatibility, live viewing, instant notifications and remote access to footage so you can monitor your home from anywhere.

3. Night vision capabilities: Look for infrared or colour night vision to ensure the camera captures usable footage in low-light conditions and during nighttime.

4. Storage options: Check whether the camera supports microSD cards, cloud storage or both. Also consider subscription charges, recording limits and how long footage is retained.

5. Motion detection and two-way audio: Features such as motion alerts, person detection and two-way communication help you respond to activity and communicate with people at home remotely.

Top features of theWi-Fi CCTV camera with remote monitoring

CCTV camera Resolution Connectivity Storage support Trueview STQC 3MP 4G Mini PT 3MP (2304 x 1296) 4G SIM, RJ45 LAN Up to 256GB microSD card and cloud CP PLUS CP-E24Q 2MP Full HD (1920 x 1080) Wi-Fi 6 Up to 128GB memory card HI-FOCUS 3MP Dual-Band Wi-Fi Dome 3MP (2304 x 1296) Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Up to 512GB microSD card Qubo Smart 360-degree 2K 3MP 3MP (2K) Wi-Fi Cloud and microSD card up to 1TB Bzrqx Dual Lens PTZ Not specified Wi-Fi Up to 128GB memory card (as listed) Qubo Smart 360-degree 2K 3MP (Pack of 2) 3MP (2K) per camera Wi-Fi Cloud and microSD card up to 1TB CP PLUS CP-E35Q 3MP (2304 x 1296) Wi-Fi 6 Up to 256GB memory card

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