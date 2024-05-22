Best 8 KG washing machines to wash your piles of laundry with ease; Top 10 picks

Nobody likes dirty, piled up clothes in the laundry bag or on the couch in your bedroom. Not only does the pile of dirty and stained clothes look filthy but turns off the mood, especially when you have no time to undo them. And then your washing machine becomes your superwoman. In fact, washing machines are no less than house helps as it not only gets your work done on time but also with minimal efforts. In such a scenario, choosing the right kind of washing machine as per your and your house’s needs is a top priority. Best 8 KG washing machines for your clothes(Pexels)

If you have a large family and your laundry requirements are more, an 8 Kg washing machine would suffice your laundry needs. Not only this, but an 8 KG washing machine can accommodate bulky items such as blankets, curtains, and family-sized loads of clothes, reducing the number of wash cycles needed and saving both time and energy. Modern 8 kg washing machines come equipped with advanced features like multiple wash programs, energy-efficient motors, and smart technology for convenient operation. Many models also include eco-friendly options, such as water-saving modes and energy-efficient cycles, contributing to lower utility bills and a smaller environmental footprint.

So, while you might be wondering which 8 KG washing machine to pick from, here are the top 10 picks.

1.LG 8 Kg 5-Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Get superior cleaning with the LG 8 Kg 5-Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine. It offers a superior washing experience with its advanced TurboDrum technology. This technology enhances the wash quality by rotating the drum and pulsator in opposite directions, ensuring a thorough clean. The inverter motor ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation, while the 5-star energy rating guarantees reduced electricity consumption. With a capacity of 8 kg, it is perfect for medium to large households. The machine features a smart diagnosis system that helps in troubleshooting issues quickly. The user-friendly control panel and various wash programs make it convenient to use for different fabric types and stains, ensuring your laundry is always fresh and clean.

Specifications of LG 8 Kg 5-Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Capacity: 8 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Technology: TurboDrum, Smart Inverter Motor

Control Panel: Digital with Touch

Wash Programs: Multiple for different fabrics

Smart Features: Smart Diagnosis, Delay Start, Child Lock

Dimensions: (H x W x D) 950 x 540 x 540 mm

Weight: 32 Kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient with 5-star rating Higher initial cost TurboDrum technology for effective cleaning May require more water than front loaders Quiet operation with smart inverter motor Large size may not fit smaller spaces Multiple wash programs for versatility

You can choose this washing machine if you are looking for washing difficult stain removal

User Reviews

Customers on Amazon like the noise level, value for money, and ease of use of the washer. They mention that it runs without any sound, is user and budget friendly, and has good performance.

2.Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

The Samsung 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine combines innovative technology with user-friendly features to deliver an exceptional laundry experience. With an 8 kg capacity, it is ideal for families, ensuring you can wash large loads efficiently. The machine is equipped with a powerful digital inverter motor that provides quiet, energy-efficient performance, earning it a 5-star energy rating. The diamond drum design protects fabrics from damage while ensuring a thorough wash. Additionally, the washing machine offers a range of wash programs tailored to various fabric types and soiling levels. The intuitive control panel makes it easy to select the perfect settings for your laundry needs.

Specifications of Samsung 8 kg, 5 Star, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Capacity: 8 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Technology: Digital Inverter Motor, Diamond Drum

Control Panel: Digital

Wash Programs: Multiple tailored programs

Smart Features: Delay End, Child Lock

Dimensions: (H x W x D) 990 x 540 x 568 mm

Weight: 30 Kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient with 5-star rating Slightly expensive compared to other brands Quiet and durable digital inverter motor Larger footprint Diamond drum design protects fabrics

You can choose this washing machine if you are looking for a washing machine that gives quieter washing experience.

User Reviews

Customers on Amazon like the ease of use and quality of the washer.

3.Whirlpool 8 Kg Steam Technology Inverter Front Load Washing Machine

The Whirlpool 8 Kg Steam Technology Inverter Front Load Washing Machine offers cutting-edge steam technology that penetrates deep into fabrics to remove tough stains and allergens, ensuring hygienic and fresh laundry. With an 8 kg capacity, this washing machine is suitable for large households. The inverter motor provides energy-efficient and quiet performance, while the 5-star energy rating ensures cost savings on electricity bills. This machine features multiple wash programs, allowing you to customize the wash cycle according to different fabric types and soiling levels. The intuitive control panel and sleek design make it a stylish and functional addition to any laundry room.

Specifications of Whirlpool 8 Kg Steam Technology Inverter Front Load Washing Machine

Capacity: 8 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Technology: Steam Technology, Inverter Motor

Control Panel: Digital with LED Display

Wash Programs: Multiple for different fabrics and stains

Smart Features: Delay Start, Child Lock

Dimensions: (H x W x D) 850 x 595 x 600 mm

Weight: 65 Kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Steam technology for deep cleaning Higher price point Energy-efficient with 5-star rating Heavier and bulkier Quiet operation with inverter motor

You can choose this washing machine if you are looking for an energy efficient washing machine.

User Reviews

Customers on Amazon like the value and ease of use of the washer dryer combination.

4.LG 8.0 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The LG 8.0 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine offers a practical and efficient solution for your laundry needs. With an 8 kg capacity, it is perfect for medium to large households. This semi-automatic machine provides the flexibility to manage washing cycles manually, making it ideal for areas with inconsistent water supply. The powerful motor ensures effective washing and drying performance. The machine features a 5-star energy rating, ensuring low electricity consumption. Its durable plastic body is rust-resistant, and the twin tub design allows simultaneous washing and drying. The user-friendly control knobs and various wash settings make it easy to operate.

Specifications of LG 8.0 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Capacity: 8 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Technology: Twin Tub, Powerful Motor

Control Panel: Manual Knobs

Wash Programs: Multiple for different fabrics

Smart Features: Air Dry, Collar Scrubber

Dimensions: (H x W x D) 975 x 795 x 470 mm

Weight: 24 Kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient with 5-star rating Requires manual intervention Twin tub design for simultaneous washing and drying Not fully automatic Durable and rust-resistant body

You can choose this washing machine if you are looking for a washing machine with a lint collector.

User Reviews

Customers on Amazon like the ease of use, value, and quality of the washing machine.

5.LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Direct Drive Touch Panel Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Direct Drive Touch Panel Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine delivers superior cleaning performance with its innovative Inverter Direct Drive technology. This 8 kg capacity machine is perfect for large families, offering a range of wash programs to handle different fabric types and soiling levels. The direct drive motor ensures quiet and energy-efficient operation, contributing to its 5-star energy rating. The touch panel adds a modern, user-friendly interface, making it easy to select and customize wash cycles. With features like steam wash and allergy care, this washing machine ensures hygienic and thorough cleaning, making it an excellent addition to any home.

Specifications of LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Direct Drive Touch Panel Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Capacity: 8 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Technology: Inverter Direct Drive, Steam Wash

Control Panel: Touch Panel with LED Display

Wash Programs: Multiple tailored programs

Smart Features: Smart Diagnosis, Wi-Fi Connectivity, Child Lock

Dimensions: (H x W x D) 850 x 600 x 550 mm

Weight: 60 Kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Inverter Direct Drive for quiet and efficient performance Higher initial cost Energy-efficient with 5-star rating Heavy and large Steam wash for hygienic cleaning

You can choose this washing machine if you are looking for a washing machine with a child lock functionality.

User Reviews

Customers on Amazon like the energy efficiency, quality and ease of use of the washer dryer combination.

6.IFB 8 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The IFB 8 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine leverages artificial intelligence to deliver an optimized and efficient laundry experience. With an 8 kg capacity, it caters to the needs of large families. The AI-powered system adjusts the wash cycle according to the load and fabric type, ensuring optimal cleaning while saving water and energy. The 5-star energy rating signifies its efficiency. This machine features a robust build and a variety of wash programs, making it versatile for different laundry needs. The digital control panel enhances user convenience, and smart features like auto-diagnosis and Wi-Fi connectivity offer added benefits.

Specifications of IFB 8 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Capacity: 8 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Technology: AI Powered, Inverter Motor

Control Panel: Digital with Touch

Wash Programs: Multiple with AI optimization

Smart Features: Auto-Diagnosis, Wi-Fi Connectivity, Child Lock

Dimensions: (H x W x D) 850 x 600 x 590 mm

Weight: 65 Kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid AI-powered for optimal performance Expensive Energy-efficient with 5-star rating Bulky and heavy Multiple wash programs with smart features

You can choose this washing machine if you are looking for a washing machine with an inbuilt heater.

User Reviews

Customers on Amazon like the quality, ease of use, and service of the washer dryer combination.

The Samsung 8 kg 5 Star Front Load Washing Machine with Eco Bubble Technology and AI Control offers a superior and intelligent washing experience. The Eco Bubble technology ensures efficient cleaning by generating bubbles that activate detergent quickly, even in cold water, protecting fabrics while removing deep-seated dirt. The AI Control personalizes wash cycles based on user habits and preferences, enhancing convenience and efficiency. With an 8 kg capacity, it suits large households perfectly. The 5-star energy rating guarantees lower energy consumption, while the digital inverter motor ensures quiet and durable performance. The sleek design, coupled with a user-friendly touch panel, makes this washing machine a stylish and practical addition to any home.

Specifications of Samsung 8 kg, 5 Star, Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control, Front Load Washing Machine

Capacity: 8 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Technology: Eco Bubble, AI Control, Digital Inverter Motor

Control Panel: Touch Panel with LED Display

Wash Programs: Multiple with AI customization

Smart Features: Wi-Fi Connectivity, Auto-Diagnosis, Child Lock

Dimensions: (H x W x D) 850 x 600 x 550 mm

Weight: 63 Kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Eco Bubble technology for effective cleaning Higher price point AI Control for personalized washing experience Bulky and heavy Energy-efficient with 5-star rating Requires stable Wi-Fi for smart features Quiet and durable digital inverter motor Complex interface for some users

You can choose this washing machine if you are looking for a washing machine with eco bubble technology.

User Reviews

Customers on Amazon like ease of use, performance, appearance and value of the washer. They mention that it works smoothly, has a user-friendly interface, and that it looks premium.

The Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine is designed to deliver high-performance washing with exceptional efficiency. Its 8 kg capacity is ideal for medium to large households. The machine features VarioDrum technology that gently and effectively cleans clothes while being tough on stains. With a 5-star energy rating, it ensures minimal power consumption. The EcoSilence Drive motor guarantees quiet and long-lasting performance. The washing machine offers a range of wash programs, catering to different fabric types and washing needs. Its intuitive control panel and sleek design make it a practical and elegant addition to any home.

Specifications of Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

Capacity: 8 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Technology: VarioDrum, EcoSilence Drive

Control Panel: Digital with LED Display

Wash Programs: Multiple for various fabrics and stains

Smart Features: AntiVibration Design, Child Lock

Dimensions: (H x W x D) 848 x 598 x 590 mm

Weight: 71 Kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid VarioDrum technology for gentle yet effective cleaning Expensive Energy-efficient with 5-star rating Heavier than most models Quiet operation with EcoSilence Drive motor

You can choose this washing machine if you are looking for a front load washing machine with quieter operation.

User Reviews

Customers on Amazon like quality, value, vibration, ease of installation, noise level and build quality of the washer dryer combination.

How many clothes can I put in 8 KG washing machine?

Though the number of clothes to be washed totally depends on your choice, but an 8 KG washing machine is beneficial for large families and can wash heaps of clothes easily.

How important is energy efficiency in selecting a washing machine?

Answer: Energy efficiency is crucial for reducing electricity consumption and lowering utility bills over time. Look for washing machines with a higher star rating, such as 5-star rated models, as they consume less energy while delivering excellent performance. While initially, a higher-rated washing machine might cost more, the long-term savings on electricity bills often justify the upfront investment.

What special features should I consider when buying an 8 kg washing machine?

Answer: Special features can enhance the functionality and convenience of a washing machine. Look for features like inverter technology, which ensures quieter operation and better energy efficiency. Steam technology is beneficial for removing tough stains and sanitizing clothes. Other features like multiple wash programs, quick wash cycles, delay start, and child lock can add versatility and convenience to your laundry routine.

What size washing machine is fit for family of 5?

A small washing machine (2-3.5 cubic feet) is suitable for singles or couples, a medium-sized one (3.5-5.5 cubic feet) is ideal for small families, and larger families (5 or more members) may require a washer with over 5.5 cubic feet capacity.

Top three features of 8 KG washing machine:

Product Washing Type Energy Rating Special Features LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load 5 Star TurboDrum, Smart Inverter, Punch+3 Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load 5 Star Wobble Technology, Diamond Drum, Magic Dispenser Whirlpool 8 Kg Steam Technology Inverter Front Load Washing Machine Fully Automatic Front Load 5 Star Steam Technology, Inverter Motor, 6th Sense SoftMove LG 8.0 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Semi-Automatic Top Load 5 Star Roller Jet Pulsator, 3 Wash Programs, Collar Scrubber LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Direct Drive Touch Panel Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Fully Automatic Front Load 5 Star Direct Drive, Touch Panel, 6 Motion Control IFB 8 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Fully Automatic Front Load 5 Star AI Technology, Cradle Wash, Aqua Energie Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control, Front Load Washing Machine Fully Automatic Front Load 5 Star Eco Bubble, AI Control, Hygiene Steam Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Fully Automatic Front Load 5 Star VarioDrum, ActiveWater Plus, AntiVibration Design

Best Value for Money

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

The Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine offers exceptional value for money. With its Wobble Technology and Diamond Drum, it ensures gentle and thorough cleaning of clothes, while the Magic Dispenser ensures detergent is evenly distributed. Its 5-star energy rating guarantees efficient energy use, saving on electricity bills. These features, combined with Samsung's reliable brand reputation, make this washing machine a highly cost-effective choice without compromising on quality and performance.

Best Overall Product

LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine stands out as the best overall product. Its TurboDrum technology provides powerful washing performance with minimal fabric damage, while the Smart Inverter ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation. The Punch+3 feature creates water streams in a vertical direction, mixing laundry up and down repeatedly for an even wash. This combination of advanced features, energy efficiency, and LG's renowned durability makes it the top choice in the 8 kg washing machine category.

How to Find the Best 8 Kg Washing Machine

Finding the best 8 kg washing machine involves evaluating several crucial factors. First, determine the type of washing machine that suits your needs—fully automatic, semi-automatic, top load, or front load. Fully automatic machines offer convenience, while semi-automatic machines are more budget-friendly. Next, consider the energy efficiency, indicated by the star rating; a higher star rating means better energy savings. Look for special features like inverter technology, which provides quieter and more efficient operation, and additional washing modes that cater to different types of fabrics and stains. Brand reliability and customer service are also important—opt for brands with good reviews and comprehensive service networks. Lastly, balance the cost against the features and ensure the machine fits within your budget without compromising essential functionalities.

FAQ on Best 8 Kg Washing Machine

Q1: What is the difference between top load and front load washing machines?

A1: Top load washing machines are generally more convenient for loading and unloading laundry without bending down, while front load machines are typically more energy-efficient and gentle on clothes.

Q2: Why is an inverter motor important in a washing machine?

A2: An inverter motor ensures quieter operation, greater energy efficiency, and increased durability compared to conventional motors.

Q3: What does a 5-star energy rating signify?

A3: A 5-star energy rating indicates that the washing machine is highly energy-efficient, consuming less electricity and reducing utility bills.

Q4: What is the benefit of steam technology in washing machines?

A4: Steam technology helps in better cleaning and sanitizing clothes, effectively removing tough stains and allergens.

Q5: How does the TurboDrum technology in LG washing machines work?

A5: TurboDrum technology rotates the drum and pulsator in opposite directions, creating a powerful water flow for a thorough and efficient wash.

