Best dash cam offering sharp video and essential safety features for drivers: Top 5 choices
Published on: Nov 19, 2025 08:00 am IST
The best dash cams provide precise recordings, intelligent safety features and dependable performance. Read on.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Qubo (2025 Edition) Car Dash Camera Pro 2K Resolution QHD Dash Cam from Hero Group | Made in India | USB Input | Wide Angle View | G-Sensor | Wi-Fi | Emergency Recording | Supports Up to 1 TB SD Card View Details
|
₹3,433
|
|
|
REDTIGER A3 3 Channel Dash Cam Front and Rear Inside, 2.5K+1080P+1080P Car Camera with WiFi, 3.18 Screen, IR Night View, 24H Parking Mode, Loop Recording, 32GB Card Included, Supports 256GB View Details
|
₹9,385
|
|
|
70mai A200 HDR Dual Dash Camera, 1080P Real HDR Front & 1080P Rear, Night Owl Vision, MaiColour Vivid+, G-Sensor, App Playback & Share, Optional Parking Mode View Details
|
₹7,399
|
|
|
CP PLUS CarKam Car Dashcam with 1080p Full Hd Resolution | Wide View Angle | Supports G Sensor | Supports Night Vision| Suitable for Large Cars & SUVs | CP-AD-H2B-W View Details
|
₹1,988
|
|
|
Philips GoSure 5101 Dash Cam for Car | 2K QHD 1600p Sony STARVIS IMX335 | 135° Wide Angle | Night Vision | G-Sensor | Loop Recording | Wi-Fi App | Car Camera Recorder View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
Dylect® Sense Classic 1080p Single Channel Dash Cam with Night Vision, 140° Wide-Angle Lens, G-Sensor, Loop Recording, Wi-Fi & App Control, Parking Mode Support, Supports 1TB View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
Crossbeats RoadEye Neo 2025 Launch Dash Camera for Car | WiFi & APP | 2MP FHD 1080p 170° Wide Angle Dashcam for Car | 360° Front Camera | Night Vision cam | G-Sensor | Loop & Audio Recording View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
DDPAI 4K Dash Cam for Car Front and Rear, STARVIS IMX415 Sensor, ADAS, Built-in GPS Route Recorder, Night Vision, Dual Channel 8MP UHD Dash Camera + 3MP FHD, 2.3 LCD, App, Wi-Fi View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
Onelap Vidsure™ (2025 Launch Front + Rear) - 3K Dashcam for Car | Real Sony STARVIS IMX335 | 5MP 3K UpScaled to 3840p Front | 2MP 1080p Rear FHD | HDR | 1.47 LCD Display | Dual Port Car Charger View Details
|
₹6,989
|
|
|
70mai M200 HDR DashCam 3, STARVIS 2 IMX662, 1080P with HDR Imaging, F1.8 Large Aperture, MaiColor Vivid+ Solution, Voice Control, WiFi, Optional Parking Mode, Upto 128GB Supported (M200) View Details
|
₹4,998
|
|
