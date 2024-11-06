Best dash cam with parking mode: Top 10 car dash cameras for maximum safety on the road and in parking

When it comes to safeguarding your vehicle, a dash cam with parking mode is far more reliable than a regular dash cam. While a standard dash cam records only when you're driving, a dash cam with parking mode offers continuous surveillance, even when your car is parked and you're not around. This feature ensures that your vehicle is monitored 24/7, capturing crucial footage in the event of accidents, collisions, vandalism, or even hit-and-run incidents while parked. 1080p, 2K, or 4K resolution, you'll find the ideal car dash cam with parking mode for your needs in our list

Parking mode works by automatically activating once your car is stationary, recording everything happening around it, such as bumps from other vehicles, suspicious activities, or break-in attempts. With advanced features like motion detection, G-sensors, and night vision, these dash cams provide clear, high-definition footage, offering peace of mind whether you're on the road or leaving your car unattended in a parking lot.

In this guide, we’ve rounded up the top 10 dash cams with parking mode that stand out for their reliability, performance, and added safety features.

The REDTIGER F17 4K dash camera for cars offers premium video quality with its three-channel recording, including a 4K front, 1080P rear, and 1080P inside view. This car dash cam with parking mode provides all-around security, using dual modes to monitor and protect your car even when parked. It also features built-in 5.8GHz WiFi and GPS, allowing for real-time location tracking and easy video access on your phone. With advanced night vision and a STARVIS sensor, this dash camera ensures clear footage day or night.

Specifications of REDTIGER F17 4K 3 Channel Dash Camera for Cars

Resolution: 4K front, 1080P rear and inside

WiFi & GPS: Built-in 5.8GHz

Night Vision: STARVIS sensor and WDR technology

Parking Mode: Dual modes with time-lapse and G-sensor activation

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-resolution 3-channel recording Slightly higher price Dual parking modes for 24/7 protection Needs hardwiring for parking modes Easy video access via WiFi and GPS Limited memory without expansion slot

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the onboard camera's quality, sharp video, and easy setup. It’s well-built, performs excellently, and offers great value.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this dash camera for superior coverage, parking mode security, and convenient in-app access.

The 70mai Pro Plus+ A500S is a reliable dual-channel car dash cam with parking mode, offering 2.7K front and 1080P rear recording. Equipped with a Sony STAVIS IMX335 sensor, this dash camera provides clear, vibrant images, even at night, thanks to Night Owl Vision. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) keep you safe with lane departure and collision warnings. With built-in GPS, this dash camera for cars logs your route, and the mobile app lets you view footage on the go.

Specifications of 70mai Pro Plus+ A500S Dual Channel Car Dash Cam

Resolution: 2.7K front, 1080P rear

Sensor: 5MP Sony STAVIS IMX335

Screen: 2" IPS Display

ADAS: Lane and collision warnings

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-definition front and rear recording Parking mode kit sold separately Built-in ADAS for extra safety Limited viewing angle compared to others Night vision with Sony sensor App functionality depends on Wi-Fi

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this dash camera with parking mode for its functionality, video quality, and easy Wi-Fi setup. Some note heating issues, and opinions vary on value.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this dash cam with parking mode for its high clarity, safety features, and convenient mobile app access.

The NEXDIGITRON ACE 2 Dash Cam offers crystal-clear 2K 1440P video, designed specifically for Indian climates with a super-capacitor to withstand extreme temperatures. The built-in GPS logger records speed and geo-coordinates, providing critical data in case of an incident. Equipped with a 140° wide-angle, F1.8 aperture, and 6-layer glass lens, this dash cam ensures high-quality footage, even in low light. Voice control and app connectivity enhance ease of use, allowing you to preview, save, and share videos instantly.

Specifications of NEXDIGITRON ACE 2 Car Dash Camera

Resolution: 2K 1440P

Special Features: GPS Logger, Super-Capacitor

Temperature Range: -25°C to 85°C

Mounting Type: Windshield Mount

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Reliable in extreme temperatures Small screen size (0.96") Built-in GPS for route tracking Parking mode kit sold separately Made in India, suited for hot weather Limited field of view (140°)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the dash camera’s 1440p recording quality, affordability, easy installation, and GPS feature, making it a reliable choice.

Why choose this product?

This dash cam is ideal if you seek durability in extreme climates and value precise GPS tracking. Its Indian climate design, easy app functionality, and high video clarity make it a dependable choice.

The 70mai A810 True 4K Dash Cam captures ultra-clear footage with a Sony IMX678 sensor, delivering native 4K quality (3840x2160) for precise detail like license plates and road signs. Its 150° wide-angle and 3” IPS screen provide a broad view, with real-time GPS data display. With built-in ADAS, the dash cam offers lane departure and collision warnings, enhancing safety. Emergency recording with G-sensor technology ensures key moments are saved, while app connectivity allows easy viewing and sharing.

Specifications of 70mai A810 True 4K HDR Dual Vision Dash Cam

Resolution: True 4K 3840x2160

Special Features: ADAS, GPS Logger, Motion Detection

Field of View: 150°

Mounting Type: Adhesive Mount

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-resolution 4K recording Higher price range Advanced safety alerts (ADAS) Optional parking mode accessory Large screen for easy viewing Limited mounting options

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the dashcam's sturdy build, clarity, and easy setup, providing clear night videos. Some have concerns about value and quality.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for capturing clear, high-resolution video, this car dash cam’s advanced safety features and emergency recording make it an excellent choice for those seeking comprehensive vehicle security.

The NEXDIGITRON PRIME Plus 4K Dual Dash Camera captures high-quality footage with a 4K front and 1080P rear resolution, using a SONY IMX415 sensor and Novatek processor for enhanced clarity. Its 150° wide-angle view covers multiple lanes, while WDR technology ensures clear night vision. Built with a super-capacitor, it withstands extreme temperatures, making it ideal for Indian climates. With a detachable design, built-in GPS, and app control, it offers seamless usability. Optional parking mode provides 24-hour surveillance for additional security.

Specifications of NEXDIGITRON PRIME Plus 4K Dual Channel Dash Camera

Resolution: 4K front, 1080P rear

Special Features: WiFi, GPS, WDR, Supercapacitor

Field of View: 150°

Mounting Type: Windshield Mount

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-quality 4K front video Limited mounting flexibility Night vision with WDR Requires a high-capacity SD card Made for extreme Indian climates

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the dash camera's solid build, great video quality, and easy setup. It's simple to connect via the Gaadicam app and offers great performance, GPS, and value.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for capturing clear, detailed video in all weather conditions, the NEXDIGITRON PRIME Plus dash cam with parking mode offers advanced features for drivers seeking reliable security and convenience.

The CrossBeats RoadEye 2.0 Dash Camera offers a robust dual-channel design with 2K resolution for the front and 1080P for the rear. With a 170° front and 150° rear wide-angle view, it captures detailed footage for maximum coverage. This dash cam features advanced ADAS (Lane Departure and Forward Collision Warning) to enhance safety, G-Sensor technology to lock and protect important footage, and Superior Night Vision for clear videos even in low light. The built-in Wi-Fi allows easy control via the KACAM app for real-time viewing, playback, and sharing. It also supports 24-hour parking mode, ensuring continuous monitoring while parked.

Specifications of CrossBeats RoadEye 2.0 Dash Camera for Car

Resolution: 2K (2160P front) + 1080P rear

Special Features: Wi-Fi, ADAS, G-Sensor, Night Vision, Parking Monitor, Loop Recording, 24-Hour Parking Mode

Field of View: 170° front, 150° rear

Operating Temp: -20°C to 60°C

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent video quality, even at night May require additional setup for app connectivity Wide-angle coverage for both front and rear Doesn't support 4K resolution like some models Built-in Wi-Fi for easy app control Only 1-year warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the dash camera’s quality, video performance, and easy installation. While many appreciate its features, some disagree on app connectivity.

Why choose this product?

The CrossBeats RoadEye 2.0 Dash Camera is an excellent choice for those seeking a budget-friendly yet feature-packed dash cam. With advanced safety features, superior night vision, and a wide-angle view, it offers peace of mind and security both on the road and when parked.

The Boult Cruisecam X1 GPS Dash Camera is an affordable yet feature-packed option for car owners, offering 1080p HD recording with a 170° ultra-wide angle to capture the road in clear detail. The 360° rotational design allows full flexibility for optimal coverage, both inside and outside the vehicle. With GPS support, you can track your journey, while the G-Sensor locks footage during collisions for safety. Wi-Fi connectivity allows easy access and sharing of videos through the app, and the built-in supercapacitor ensures reliable performance in extreme weather.

Specifications of Boult Cruisecam X1 GPS Dash Camera for Car

Resolution: 1080p HD

Special Features: GPS, G-Sensor, Wi-Fi, 360° rotation, Super Capacitor, In-app Control

Field of View: 170°

Included Components: Car Charger, Windshield Mount

Warranty: 1 Year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable price with advanced features Limited field of view compared to other models GPS tracking and in-app control for easy management Lower video resolution than 4K models Built-in supercapacitor for reliability in extreme conditions 10-day service centre replacement policy

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the dash camera’s solid build, decent video quality, and easy setup. The GPS feature adds great value, making it an excellent dashcam for the price.

Why choose this product?

The Boult Cruisecam X1 GPS Dash Cam with parking mode is a great value-for-money option, offering essential features like HD recording, wide-angle coverage, and GPS, all while being designed to withstand India's challenging driving conditions.

The 70mai M310 DashCam is an advanced and feature-packed dash camera offering 2K resolution (1296p) to capture clear and detailed footage of your drive. It comes with Wi-Fi connectivity and a Type-C interface for smooth data transfer and real-time video viewing through the app. The voice control feature makes it easy to operate hands-free, while the MaiColor Vivid+ Solution ensures vibrant and accurate colours even in challenging lighting conditions. The Night Owl Vision enhances visibility in low-light settings, and the optional parking mode provides continuous surveillance when the car is parked.

Specifications of 70mai M310 DashCam, 2K Resolution

Resolution: 1296p (2K)

Special Features: Voice Control, Wi-Fi, Night Owl Vision, MaiColour Vivid+ Solution, Parking Mode

Storage: Supports up to 256GB

Included Components: Dash Camera, Type-C USB Cable, Car Charger, Mounting Stickers, User Manual

Warranty: 1 Year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Vibrant, detailed footage even in low-light with advanced imaging tech Storage limitations (up to 256GB) may require frequent management Voice control and Wi-Fi connectivity for ease of use No rear camera included, front-only coverage Parking mode for continuous surveillance Requires hardwiring for certain features like low-voltage shut-off

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the onboard camera’s clear video quality, easy installation, and sturdy build. The value for money is decent, and overall, they’re satisfied with its quality.

Why choose this product?

The 70mai M310 Dash Cam with parking mode is perfect for those who want excellent video quality with 2K resolution at an affordable price.

The IZI N700 5 MP Car Dash Camera offers 2.5K video resolution for crystal-clear footage with advanced processing and a 170° wide field of view. Ideal for both day and night use, it includes night vision capabilities with enhanced low-light performance, ensuring clear video even in dark conditions. The G-sensor automatically locks emergency footage upon detecting sudden movements like collisions or sharp braking, preventing deletion through loop recording. It also supports up to 512GB SD cards for extensive storage and offers 24/7 parking monitoring with an optional hardwire kit.

Specifications of IZI N700 5 MP Car Dash Camera

Resolution: 2.5K (2560 x 1440p)

Special Features: G-sensor, Emergency Recording, 24/7 Parking Monitoring, Wi-Fi enabled

Storage: Supports up to 512GB SD Card

Included Components: Car Mount

Warranty: 1 Year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Clear 2.5K resolution and night vision for quality footage at all times No SD card included, needs to be purchased separately Wide 170° FOV for comprehensive coverage No rear camera included for full 360° protection Built-in G-sensor and emergency recording for crucial moments Requires additional hardwiring for 24/7 parking monitoring

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the dash camera’s video quality, value for money, and easy installation. It offers good recordings at an affordable price, making it worth the investment.

Why choose this product?

The IZI N700 DashCam is a fantastic option for drivers looking for excellent 2.5K resolution with advanced night vision and wide-angle coverage. The added G-sensor ensures you never lose critical footage during an accident, while the 24/7 parking monitoring keeps your vehicle secure.

The Trenzu Dash Camera offers 2K (1944p) video recording with a 5MP camera to capture clear, high-definition footage. Its 170° wide-angle lens ensures that you get a comprehensive view, minimising blind spots while driving. The camera also features emergency recording and loop recording, so important footage is never lost. With advanced night vision, motion sensing, and G-sensor technology, it performs excellently in low-light conditions and records automatically during incidents, making it ideal for both day and night use. The Wi-Fi compatibility and app control allow easy access to footage and settings.

Specifications of Trenzu Dash Camera for Cars

Resolution: 2K (1944p)

Special Features: Audio & Loop Recording, G-Sensor, Night Vision, Motion Sensing, App Control

Storage: Supports up to 256GB SD card

Included Components: Car Charger, User Manual, Installation Tool

Warranty: 1 Year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Clear 2K video quality with a 170° wide-angle lens for comprehensive footage No rear camera option for full 360° coverage Advanced night vision and motion sensing for improved low-light performance No parking mode without extra accessories Wi-Fi compatibility for easy footage access and settings control via the app Limited to front view; rear view only available in higher models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say that the dashcam is worth the money, offering excellent video quality. It’s a top-quality product that delivers great performance.

Why choose this product?

The Trenzu DashCam provides a blend of essential features for any driver, from clear 2K resolution and a wide 170° lens to emergency recording, motion sensing, and advanced night vision.

What is parking mode on a dash cam, and how does it work?

Parking mode is a feature that keeps your dash cam active even when your car is parked and the engine is off. Using sensors like G-sensors and motion detectors, the camera automatically records if it detects movement around your vehicle or an impact. This ensures any incidents like break-ins or accidental bumps are recorded. However, it usually requires a hardwire kit or battery pack for continuous power while the vehicle is off.

Does a dash cam with parking mode drain my car battery?

Parking mode can draw power from your car battery, but modern dash cams are designed to minimize drain. Many dash cams have voltage cut-off features that turn off the device if the battery drops below a set level, preventing it from fully draining. Alternatively, using an external battery pack or hardwire kit can provide constant power without impacting your car's battery, making it a safer choice for longer recording times.

What are the best features to look for in a dash cam with parking mode?

For dash cams with parking mode, look for essential features like a reliable G-sensor, motion detection, and high-resolution video to capture details clearly. Wide-angle lenses ensure a broader field of view, while advanced night vision enhances low-light recording. Wi-Fi connectivity can be useful for easy footage access. A hardwire kit compatibility or long-lasting battery pack is ideal for continuous power, and voltage cut-off technology helps prevent car battery drain.

Factors to consider while buying dash cams with parking mode

Power Source: Choose between hardwiring, external battery packs, or built-in batteries for continuous power during parking mode.

Resolution and Night Vision: Look for high resolution and enhanced night vision to capture clear footage, especially in low-light conditions.

Wide-Angle Lens: A wide field of view, like 170°, helps capture surrounding areas and minimizes blind spots.

G-Sensor and Motion Detection: These sensors activate recording during sudden movements or impacts, essential for reliable parking surveillance.

Storage Capacity: Consider large SD card support, ideally up to 256GB, for extended, looped recording without frequently deleting footage.

Best value for money dash cam with parking mode

The NEXDIGITRON ACE 2 Dash Cam delivers excellent value with 2K 1440P video quality, tailored for Indian weather conditions. Its super-capacitor allows it to withstand high temperatures, ensuring reliability. The built-in GPS records speed and location data, providing essential information during incidents. A 140° wide-angle lens with F1.8 aperture ensures clear footage even in low light. With voice control and app connectivity, users can preview, save, and share videos instantly, making this dash cam both durable and user-friendly.



Best overall dashcam with parking mode

The REDTIGER F17 4K 3-channel dash camera is a top choice for all-around vehicle security, recording in 4K front, 1080P rear, and 1080P interior views. Ideal for day or night, its STARVIS sensor provides clear video in low light. The parking mode uses time-lapse and G-sensor activation for 24/7 monitoring, ensuring safety while parked. With built-in 5.8GHz WiFi and GPS, users can track locations and access footage easily through a smartphone app, making it a comprehensive security option.

Top 3 features of the best dashcams with parking mode

Dash cam with parking mode Mounting Type Resolution Special Feature REDTIGER F17 4K 3 Channel Dash Cam Windshield Mount 4K front, 1080P rear & inside Dual parking modes with G-sensor 70mai Pro Plus+ A500S Windshield Mount 2.7K front, 1080P rear ADAS with lane & collision warnings NEXDIGITRON ACE 2 Windshield Mount 2K 1440P Super-capacitor for high temp durability 70mai A810 True 4K Adhesive Mount 4K UHD 3840x2160 ADAS with GPS tracking NEXDIGITRON PRIME Plus 4K Dual Windshield Mount 4K front, 1080P rear WDR night vision with super-capacitor CrossBeats RoadEye 2.0 Windshield Mount 4K UHD 3840x2160 Emergency recording with motion detection Boult Cruisecam X1 GPS Dash Camera Windshield Mount 1080p HD GPS, G-Sensor, Wi-Fi, 360° rotation, Super Capacitor 70mai M310 DashCam Windshield Mount 2K (1296p) Voice Control, Wi-Fi, Night Owl Vision, MaiColour Vivid+, Parking Mode IZI N700 5 MP Car Dash Camera Dashboard Mount 2.5K G-Sensor, Emergency Recording, 24/7 Parking Monitoring, Wi-Fi Trenzu Dash Camera for Cars Windshield Mount 2K (1944p) Audio & Loop Recording, G-Sensor, Night Vision, Motion Sensing, App Control

FAQs on dash cams with parking mode Is a dash cam with 1080p resolution good for parking mode? Yes, a 1080p dash cam provides clear footage that’s generally sufficient to identify details like license plates and faces in parking mode.

Do all dash cams come with parking mode? No, not all dash cams have parking mode. Check the specifications for this feature before purchasing.

Is a 1080p dash cam enough for nighttime parking mode? Many 1080p dash cams with night vision or low-light enhancement provide adequate nighttime footage, but check for these additional features.

Can I use Wi-Fi to access parking mode footage? Yes, many dash cams with Wi-Fi allow you to view footage directly on your smartphone for easy access and sharing.

How does a G-sensor help in parking mode? The G-sensor detects sudden impacts and automatically saves the footage, preventing it from being overwritten.

