Best dual dash cams for cars: Top 10 picks to stay safe on the road and record front and rear in full HD

Driving or parking in urban areas can be challenging, but dual dash cams provide valuable support. They also offer protection from theft, recording incidents for added peace of mind. Let's dive deeper to understand why investing in dual dash cams is a wise step to take. Capture every angle with dual dash cams and enhance security and clear evidence for complete peace of mind.

Dual dash cams are an excellent way to enhance your safety on the road. These devices record both the front and rear of your vehicle, providing comprehensive coverage. This is particularly useful in case of accidents, as you'll have video evidence from multiple angles to support your claims. Most models feature high-definition recording, ensuring clear footage even in low light conditions. Some also come equipped with features such as GPS tracking, night vision, and parking mode for added convenience.

A dual dash cam is an invaluable tool not just for drivers but also for fleet managers and taxi services. By monitoring the vehicle's surroundings, it helps protect against fraudulent insurance claims and ensures safer driving. Installation is straightforward, and many models offer loop recording, meaning they overwrite old footage, so you never run out of space. Dual dash cams provide peace of mind on every journey, ensuring you're always covered.

The 70mai Pro Plus+ A500S Dual Channel Dash Cam offers 2.7K video quality and uses a 5MP Sony IMX335 sensor for clear recordings, even in low light. Its dual-channel feature records both front and rear, providing comprehensive coverage. The built-in GPS logger tracks routes, while ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) improves driving safety. Optional parking monitoring ensures your car is protected when parked. With app playback and sharing, reviewing footage is simple and convenient.

Specifications of 70mai Pro Plus+ A500S Dual Channel Car Dash Cam

2.7K video resolution

5MP Sony IMX335 sensor

Built-in GPS and route tracking

ADAS for safer driving

Optional parking mode

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality footage Parking monitoring requires an additional kit ADAS improves safety No built-in memory card

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the camera’s quality, video clarity, and easy installation, along with the Wi-Fi and app functionality. However, opinions on the rear camera view, functionality, and value for money are mixed.

Why choose this product?

The 70mai Pro Plus+ A500S combines high video quality, advanced safety features, and ease of use, making it a reliable choice for comprehensive road and parking security.

The REDTIGER F7NP Dash Camera offers 4K front and 2.5K rear video resolution, providing excellent image quality for both day and night. With built-in GPS and Wi-Fi, it allows easy access to location tracking and video playback through a mobile app. The 170° wide-angle lens ensures comprehensive coverage, while the 24-hour parking mode protects your vehicle when stationary. A 32GB card is included for immediate use, and the WDR (Wide Dynamic Range) technology ensures clear recordings in various lighting conditions.

Specifications of REDTIGER F7NP Dash Camera for Cars

4K front and 2.5K rear video resolution

Built-in GPS and Wi-Fi

170° wide-angle lens

WDR technology

32GB card included

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality video resolution 32GB card may fill up quickly Parking mode for vehicle security Rear camera image could be clearer

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the quality, clarity, and easy installation of this reliable dash cam, noting its high performance and ability to capture details clearly. Many find it great value for money.

Why choose this product?

The REDTIGER F7NP provides excellent video quality, reliable parking security, and convenient GPS and Wi-Fi features, making it ideal for all-around vehicle monitoring.

The Focuway Dashcam offers 4K front and 1080P rear video resolution, delivering sharp image quality for both front and rear views. Its 8MP front camera and 160° wide-angle lens ensure comprehensive coverage. Equipped with super night vision, it captures clear footage in low light conditions. The 5GHz Wi-Fi enables easy access to recordings via the app, and a free 64GB TF card is included for ample storage. With 24-hour parking mode, it ensures round-the-clock security.

Specifications of Focuway Dashcam for Cars 4K Dual Channel

4K front and 1080P rear resolution

8MP front camera

160° wide-angle lens

5GHz Wi-Fi and app control

64GB TF card included

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent night vision 64GB may fill quickly with 4K video 24-hour parking security Type C port compatibility needed

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have mixed reactions to the Focuway Dashcam. While some praise its dual cameras and app, others criticise the video quality, lack of warranty, and poor customer support, calling it overpriced.

Why choose this product?

The Focuway Dashcam combines high-quality 4K recording, excellent night vision, and convenient app control, making it an ideal choice for complete vehicle security.

The Qubo Car Dash Cam 3K HDR Dual Channel from Hero Group offers 3K front and 1080P rear video resolution, ensuring clear recordings with its Sony STARVIS IMX335 sensor. Its 140° wide-angle lens provides excellent coverage, while GPS logging tracks routes in real-time. The 3.2” LCD display makes playback easy, and the dash cam supports SD cards up to 1TB, offering plenty of storage. Emergency recording ensures crucial moments are always captured.

Specifications of Qubo Car Dash Cam 3K HDR Dual Channel

3K front and 1080P rear resolution

Sony STARVIS IMX335 sensor

140° wide-angle lens

GPS logging feature

Supports up to 1TB SD card

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent video clarity Rear camera could offer higher resolution Large storage capacity Pricier than similar models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Qubo Dash Cam for its excellent video quality, easy installation, and value for money. However, opinions are mixed on connectivity, recording capability, and potential lag.

Why choose this product?

With 3K HDR recording, a top-tier Sony sensor, and large storage support, the Qubo Dash Cam offers superior video quality and reliable road safety features.

The 70mai A200 HDR Dual Dash Camera delivers clear 1080P HDR video for both front and rear views. Equipped with Night Owl Vision and MaiColour Vivid+ technology, it ensures bright and vivid footage in low-light conditions. The G-Sensor automatically records and saves important footage during sudden movements. The app allows for easy playback and sharing of videos, and parking monitoring can be activated for additional security when the vehicle is stationary.

Specifications of 70mai A200 HDR Dual Dash Camera

1080P HDR front and rear resolution

Night Owl Vision for low-light clarity

MaiColour Vivid+ technology

G-Sensor for automatic emergency recording

App playback and sharing

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality night vision Optional parking monitoring requires additional setup Easy app integration for video management No higher resolution for front or rear cameras

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the 70mai A200 for its quality, value, and ease of installation, noting excellent HD video clarity. However, opinions vary on its functionality, voice recognition, and overall clarity.

Why choose this product?

The 70mai A200 HDR provides excellent 1080P video clarity, enhanced night vision, and convenient app features, making it a solid choice for comprehensive vehicle surveillance.

The Vantrue E2 Dash Cam offers 2.7K resolution for both front and rear views, capturing detailed footage day and night. Equipped with STARVIS night vision, it ensures clear recordings even in low light. The dash cam features Wi-Fi and GPS for easy access and tracking, and a 2.45" IPS screen provides a clear view of recordings. Buffered parking mode protects your vehicle when stationary, while the G-Sensor detects and saves crucial footage during impacts. It supports up to 512GB of storage for extensive recording needs.

Specifications of Vantrue E2 Dash Cam Front and Rear with Voice Control

2.7K resolution front and rear

STARVIS night vision

Wi-Fi and GPS functionality

Buffered parking mode

Supports up to 512GB storage

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-resolution dual recording Voice control may be inconsistent Excellent night vision and large storage capacity Higher price compared to some competitors

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

One user praised the Vantrue E2 for excellent recording quality, easy installation, and professional look. However, issues with SD formatting, heat, and battery drain were noted, though customer service was responsive.

Why choose this product?

The Vantrue E2 provides high-resolution video, superior night vision, and extensive storage, making it a reliable choice for comprehensive and clear vehicle monitoring in all conditions.

The CrossBeats RoadEye 2.0 Dual Dash Camera offers 2MP Full HD 2K resolution for both front and rear views, ensuring sharp and clear footage. Its 150° wide-angle lens covers a broad field, while the 3” LCD display provides easy viewing and playback. Equipped with night vision, it performs well in low light, and the G-Sensor automatically saves important recordings during sudden impacts. Loop and emergency recording features ensure continuous coverage. The dash cam also connects via Wi-Fi, allowing for convenient app access and control.

Specifications of CrossBeats RoadEye 2.0 Dual Dash Camera for Car

2MP Full HD 2K resolution

150° wide-angle front and rear cameras

3” LCD display

Night vision capability

Wi-Fi connectivity and app control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-resolution video quality Night vision may not be as effective in extreme low light Wide-angle lens for comprehensive coverage DIY installation may be challenging for some users

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the CrossBeats RoadEye 2.0 for its crisp 1269p video clarity, wide-angle lens, and user-friendly interface. They value its functionality and adjustable angles, noting it offers excellent value.

Why choose this product?

The CrossBeats RoadEye 2.0 combines high-definition recording, a wide field of view, and convenient app connectivity, making it an excellent choice for reliable and detailed vehicle surveillance.

The NEXDIGITRON Prime Dual Channel Dash Camera delivers high-quality 2K+ front and Full HD rear recordings, using the IMX335 sensor for clear footage. It features a 140° wide-angle lens with a fast F1.8 aperture for better low-light performance. Built-in GPS logging tracks your routes, while the G-Sensor captures and saves crucial footage during impacts. Wi-Fi connectivity allows easy access to recordings via a mobile app, and the camera supports up to 256GB of storage. Optional parking mode adds extra security when the vehicle is stationary.

Specifications of NEXDIGITRON Prime Dual Channel Dash Camera

2K+ front and Full HD rear resolution

IMX335 sensor

F1.8 aperture with 140° wide-angle lens

Built-in GPS logger

Wi-Fi connectivity and up to 256GB storage

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-resolution video with wide-angle lens Optional parking mode requires additional setup Built-in GPS and large storage capacity No included memory card

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the camera’s video quality, app functionality, and easy installation, noting it provides clear footage and is simple to connect. However, opinions on the GPS functionality are mixed.

Why choose this product?

The NEXDIGITRON Prime offers superior video clarity, wide-angle coverage, and comprehensive tracking features, making it a reliable choice for detailed and secure vehicle monitoring.

The DDPAI Z40 GPS Dual Channel Dashcam offers 3K resolution for the front camera and Full HD for the rear, providing detailed and clear footage. Equipped with a 5MP IMX335 sensor, it excels in various lighting conditions. Loop recording ensures continuous coverage, and the optional parking mode protects your vehicle when parked. The built-in Wi-Fi allows for easy access to footage and settings via a mobile app. The G-Sensor automatically records and saves important clips during sudden movements. The dashcam supports up to 128GB of storage.

Specifications of DDPAI Z40 GPS Dual Channel Dashcam

3K front and Full HD rear resolution

5MP IMX335 sensor

Loop recording feature

Optional parking mode

Up to 128GB storage supported

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-resolution video quality Parking mode requires additional setup Effective in low-light conditions with WDR Limited storage capacity compared to some models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the DDPAI Z40 for its quality and performance, noting excellent video clarity both day and night. They find it a reliable product that works well and delivers superb results.

Why choose this product?

The DDPAI Z40 offers high-resolution recording, excellent low-light performance, and convenient app access, making it a top choice for reliable and detailed vehicle surveillance.

The WOLFBOX i17 Dual Dash Camera offers 4K front and 2.5K interior video resolution for clear, detailed recordings. It features a 5G WiFi connection for seamless access and management of footage via a mobile app. The 2160P UHD 3” LCD screen provides easy viewing of recordings. The camera includes a 64GB card for ample storage and supports super night view for clear footage in low light. The smart parking monitor adds security when the vehicle is parked, and built-in GPS logs routes.

Specifications of WOLFBOX i17 Dual Dash Camera for Car

4K front and 2.5K interior resolution

5G WiFi connectivity

2160P UHD 3” LCD screen

64GB storage card included

Smart parking monitor and GPS

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-resolution recording with excellent night view Larger size may obstruct some views 5G WiFi for easy footage access 64GB storage might be limited for extensive use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the WOLFBOX i17 for its functionality, value for money, and easy installation. It performs well and provides good video quality, though some have reported issues with the rear camera.

Why choose this product?

The WOLFBOX i17 offers high-definition video quality, advanced night vision, and convenient features like 5G WiFi and smart parking monitoring, making it a top choice for comprehensive vehicle security.

Is a dual dash cam worth it?

A dual dash cam is often worth the investment as it offers comprehensive coverage by recording both front and rear views. This provides added safety, valuable evidence in case of incidents, and protection against fraudulent claims.

What does a dual dash cam do?

A dual dash cam records both the front and rear of your vehicle simultaneously. It captures video footage from both angles, providing comprehensive coverage, enhancing safety, and offering valuable evidence in case of accidents or incidents.

Which dual dash cam is best?

The 70mai Pro Plus+ A500S and the DDPAI Z40 are among the best dual dash cams. They offer high-resolution recording, advanced features, and reliability, making them excellent choices for comprehensive vehicle surveillance.

Top 3 features of best dual dash cams:

Best Dual Dash Cam Vehicle Service Type Video Capture Resolution Field Of View 70mai Pro Plus+ A500S Dual Channel Car Dash Cam Car 2.7K Front & Rear 140° REDTIGER F7NP Dash Camera for Cars Car 4K Front & 2.5K Rear 170° Focuway Dashcam for Cars Car 4K Front & 1080P Rear 160° Qubo Car Dash Cam 3K HDR Dual Channel Car 3K Front & FHD Rear 140° 70mai A200 HDR Dual Dash Camera Car 1080P Front & Rear 130° Vantrue E2 Dash Cam Front and Rear Car 2.7K Front & Rear 160° CrossBeats RoadEye 2.0 Dual Dash Camera Car 2K Front & Rear 150° NEXDIGITRON Prime Dual Channel Dash Camera Car 2K+ Front & Full HD Rear 140° DDPAI Z40 GPS Dual Channel Dashcam Car 3K Front & FHD Rear Front (140°) | Rear (125°) WOLFBOX i17 Dual Dash Camera Car 4K Front & 2.5K Inside NA

Best value for money dual dash cam

The REDTIGER F7NP Dash Camera offers exceptional value for money with its 4K front and 2.5K rear resolution, 170° wide-angle view, and built-in GPS. It includes a 32GB card and features 24-hour parking mode and WiFi connectivity.

Best overall dual dash cam

The 70mai Pro Plus+ A500S is the best overall dual dash cam with its 2.7K resolution, 5MP IMX335 sensor, and built-in GPS. It features ADAS, app integration for playback, and optional parking monitoring for comprehensive vehicle security.

Factors to keep in mind when choosing the best dual dash cams:

Resolution: Higher resolution offers clearer video footage, making it easier to capture details like number plates. Opt for at least 1080p front and rear cameras, with 4K or higher for better clarity.

Field of view: A wider field of view ensures broader coverage. Look for models with at least 140° to capture more of the surroundings.

Night vision: Good night vision is crucial for clear recordings in low light. Features like STARVIS sensors or high aperture lenses enhance night-time visibility.

Storage and connectivity: Consider storage capacity and ease of connectivity. Ensure the camera supports sufficient storage (e.g., 128GB) and features like Wi-Fi for convenient access to footage.

FAQs on dual dash cams What is a dual dash cam? A dual dash cam records both the front and rear views of your vehicle simultaneously, providing comprehensive coverage and evidence in case of accidents or incidents.

Why should I choose a dual dash cam over a single one? A dual dash cam offers complete coverage, capturing both front and rear footage. This helps in documenting incidents from all angles and provides better protection against fraudulent claims.

How do I install a dual dash cam? Most dual dash cams come with detailed installation instructions. Typically, you'll mount the front camera on your windshield and the rear camera on the rear window, connecting them to a power source.

What resolution should I look for in a dual dash cam? Aim for at least 1080p resolution for both front and rear cameras. Higher resolutions like 2K or 4K provide clearer footage, which is helpful for capturing detailed evidence.

Can I use a dual dash cam for parking monitoring? Yes, many dual dash cams feature a parking mode that monitors your vehicle while stationary. This mode records any movement or impact around your car, providing security when you're not present.

