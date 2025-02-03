Best ductless chimneys in 2025: Enjoy clean, smoke free cooking with quiet, efficient filtration; Top 10 picks for you

If you're tired of dealing with smoke, strong odours, and grease in your kitchen while cooking, a ductless chimney is a game changer. These appliances work wonders by filtering out all the unwanted fumes and keeping your kitchen air fresh. Plus, they’re easier to install than traditional chimneys, which require ducting, making them a perfect fit for smaller kitchens or apartments. Smokeless, hassle free kitchens with the best ductless chimneys in 2025.

In 2025, ductless chimneys have really stepped up, offering quiet operation, powerful filtration systems, and maintenance that won’t take up your whole weekend. These chimneys help create a pleasant cooking space, free from smoke and lingering smells, making them ideal for anyone who spends time cooking at home.

In this guide, we’ve narrowed down the top 10 ductless chimneys of 2025. Each one delivers clean air and a smooth cooking experience. Let’s take a closer look at these top picks that promise to keep your kitchen comfortable while you cook up your favourite meals.

Let’s take a look at the best ductless chimneys in 2025 mentioned below.

The Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is an excellent choice for those looking to maintain a clean, smoke-free kitchen. With touch + motion sensor control, you can operate it without touching, keeping it hygienic. The filterless design and auto-clean feature make it low maintenance, and the 15 year motor warranty ensures long-term use. Ideal for medium-sized kitchens, it keeps cooking fumes at bay while adding convenience. This chimney is one of the best ductless chimneys in 2025 to consider buying for your home.

Specifications Material: ‎Stainless Steel Noise Level: 58 dB Controls Type: Motion Sensor Voltage: ‎220 Volts Reasons to buy Touch + motion sensor for convenient operation Filterless design reduces maintenance hassle Reasons to avoid Higher price compared to non-autoclean models May not fit well in very large kitchens Click Here to Buy Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its easy-to-use sensor controls and low maintenance due to its filterless design. The auto-clean function is a favorite, saving time and effort.

Why choose this product?

It offers a hands free experience with motion sensors and is ideal for people who want a clean kitchen without spending too much time on maintenance.

Faber 60 Cm 1200 M3/Hr Autoclean Chimney is a ductless chimney that uses a filterless system and touch plus gesture controls to manage cooking fumes. Italian designed and Made in India, it suits medium kitchens. This ductless model helps keep your kitchen smoke free and your cooking area inviting with an auto-clean system that manages oil and grease effectively. Experience a cleaner space and truly worry free cooking. Choose this ductless chimney, one of the best in 2025, to make cooking your favourite dishes even more enjoyable.

Specifications Material: Tempered Glass Noise Level: 59 dB Controls Type: Touch Voltage: ‎230 Item Weight: ‎14000 Grams Reasons to buy Ductless, filterless design reduces cleaning tasks Touch and gesture controls for easy operation Reasons to avoid Higher price compared to basic chimneys Installation may require professional help Click Here to Buy Faber 60 Cm 1200 M3/Hr, Autoclean Chimney||Filterless|| 8Yr On Motor, 2Yr Comprehensive Warranty||Italian Design - Made In India (HOOD VENICE In HC SC FL LG 60, Touch & Gesture Control, Light Grey)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its simple controls and the ease of keeping the kitchen free from cooking fumes. Many mention that the ductless setup makes installation hassle free.

Why choose this product?

It offers smooth operation with gesture controls, a ductless filterless design for less cleaning, and strong warranty coverage. So go ahead and but this ductless chimney for your home without a doubt.

Looking for a ductless kitchen chimney that keeps your cooking area free of fumes? The Glen 6090 Portable Ductless Kitchen Chimney offers a 3 Layer Filtration System and 285 CMH airflow. It works without external ducts, making setup simple and hassle-free. Its three stage filters capture grease and particles to maintain clean air in your space. Designed for daily use, this unit suits small kitchens and busy households. Enjoy a cleaner cooking area that stays fresh even during heavy meal preparation with one of the best ductless chimneys in 2025.

Specifications Controls Type: ‎Push Button Voltage: ‎230 Volts (AC) Light Source Type: Halogen Filter Type: Mesh Ventilation Type: ‎Ductless Reasons to buy Ductless design simplifies installation 3 Layer Filtration System captures grease Reasons to avoid May not suit very large kitchens Airflow might be limited during heavy cooking Click Here to Buy Glen 6090 Portable Ductless Kitchen Chimney With 3 Layer Filteration System(Black 285 CMH)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its simple setup and effective filtration that keeps the air clear. They mention that the ductless design makes installation easier and the unit easy to maintain.

Why choose this product?

It provides a ductless solution that is easy to install and maintain, ideal for small kitchens.

Looking for one of the best ductless chimneys in 2025? The Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Auto Clean Chimney offers a sleek, efficient solution for keeping your kitchen air clean while you cook. With its touch and motion sensor control, this ductless chimney provides easy, hands free operation. The filterless design reduces maintenance and enhances convenience. Ideal for medium sized kitchens, it ensures a smoke free cooking experience, allowing you to focus on preparing delicious meals.

Specifications Material: Glass Noise Level: ‎58 dB Controls Type: Motion Sensor, Touch Voltage: ‎230 Volts Item Weight: ‎13.3 Kilograms Ventilation Type: ‎Ductless Reasons to buy Ductless design for easy installation Filterless and auto clean system minimises upkeep Reasons to avoid Price may be higher than basic chimney models May not be suitable for very large kitchens Click Here to Buy Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Auto Clean Chimney with Installation Kit (WDFL HAC TOUCH 60 MS, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the straightforward controls and low maintenance setup. They mention that its ductless design makes installation simpler and that it does a good job of keeping kitchen air clear.

Why choose this product?

It is simple to install, easy to operate, and reduces cleaning tasks while keeping the kitchen air fresh. So, don't miss this one of the best ductless chimneys in 2025 for your kitchen cooking needs.

The Livpure Fenix 60 1400 m3/hr T-Shape Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney is one of the best ductless chimneys in 2025. It features a user friendly touch and gesture control system. With its filterless design and an oil collector, it keeps your kitchen clean and free from grease and odours. The 1400 m3/hr suction provides effective air purification for medium-sized kitchens. This chimney is a great choice for anyone seeking a low maintenance and efficient kitchen appliance.

Specifications Air Flow Capacity: ‎1400 CMPH Material: ‎Mild Steel, Glass Noise Level: 58 dB Controls Type: Touch Voltage: 220 Volts (AC) Ventilation Type: Ductless Reasons to buy Filterless design for easy maintenance. High suction power of 1400 m3/hr for clean air. Reasons to avoid May not suit very large kitchens. Slightly higher cost compared to some alternatives. Click Here to Buy Livpure Fenix 60 1400 m3/hr T-Shape | Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney with Oil collector |10 Year Warranty On Motor (2 Year Comprehensive) by Livpure, (Touch & Gesture Control, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the Livpure Fenix 60 for its easy operation, powerful suction, and low-maintenance design. The filterless feature is highly appreciated, as it reduces the hassle of cleaning. Many customers also highlight its efficient grease-trapping capabilities.

Why choose this product?

This ductless chimney is ideal one for those who want a trouble-free cooking experience with effective air filtration. It combines excellent suction power with a simple, easy-to-use design.

The KAFF Mainz 90 is a filterless chimney designed to make your cooking area cleaner and fresher. With a 1200 m³/hr suction capacity and 3-speed gesture control, this ductless chimney is easy to use and effectively removes fumes. The Dry Heat Auto Clean Technology keeps the unit clean, while the wall-mounted design and elegant matt black finish fit well into most kitchen setups. Ideal for medium to large kitchens, the KAFF Mainz 90 ensures your kitchen stays free from smoke and grease. One of the best ductless chimneys of 2025 is here to keep your kitchen free of smells and fresh.

Specifications Voltage: 220 Volts (AC) Light Source Type: ‎LED Wattage: ‎180 Watts Filter Type: ‎filterless Frequency: 50 Hz Item Form: ‎Curved Glass Reasons to buy Filterless design, no need for regular cleaning. Dry Heat Auto Clean Technology for easy maintenance. Reasons to avoid May not fit smaller kitchen spaces. Requires proper installation to ensure efficiency. Click Here to Buy KAFF MAINZ 90 | Hassle Free Filter Less + Dry Heat Auto Clean Technology | Suction: 1200 m³/hr* | 3 Speed Gesture Control | Wall Mounted Matt Black Finish | 90cm Chimney

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are pleased with the KAFF Mainz 90's simple gesture control and its efficient suction. The Dry Heat Auto Clean Technology is a popular feature, as it reduces maintenance. Many appreciate the sleek design and the effective smoke removal.

Why choose this product?

Choose this ductless chimney for its high suction power, easy-to-clean filterless technology, and dry heat auto-clean feature. It’s an excellent option for those seeking a top ductless chimney in 2025.

The Livpure Fenix 90 kitchen chimney provides excellent air quality with its 1400 m³/hr suction and filterless auto-clean system. Designed with a T-shape structure, it ensures superior grease and oil removal. The oil collector helps maintain a clean kitchen, while touch and gesture controls offer convenience. This ductless chimney’s powerful motor and easy maintenance make it one of the best ductless chimneys of 2025. Its design fits modern kitchens, providing a cleaner environment with reduced fumes.

Specifications Material: ‎Mild Steel, Glass Noise Level: 58 dB Mounting Type: ‎Wall Mount Controls Type: Touch Voltage: ‎220 Volts (AC) Ventilation Type Ductless Reasons to buy Powerful 1400 m³/hr suction for effective cleaning Filterless auto clean and oil collector for convenience Reasons to avoid May not suit kitchens with excessive grease Might be too large for compact kitchens Click Here to Buy Livpure Fenix 90 1400 m3/hr T-Shape || Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney with Oil collector || 10 Year Warranty On Motor (2 Year Comprehensive) by Livpure, (Touch And Gesture Control, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the chimney for its effective suction, minimal noise, and ease of cleaning. Many have highlighted its value for money and modern design. However, some mentioned it might not be suitable for extremely large kitchens.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its powerful suction, touch & gesture control, and easy maintenance features. It's a great option for homeowners looking for an effective, low-maintenance chimney.

The Livpure Avian 90 kitchen chimney offers impressive 1450 m³/hr suction power with a filterless auto-clean system for a hassle-free cooking experience. The curved glass design adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen, while the oil collector ensures easy maintenance. Touch and gesture control provide smooth operation. With its strong motor and easy-to-use features, this is one of the best ductless chimneys in 2025, providing both practicality and design to your kitchen.

Specifications Material: Mild Steel, Glass Noise Level: 58 dB Voltage: ‎220 Volts (AC) Item Weight: 19.5 Kilograms Reasons to buy 1450 m³/hr suction for quick and effective cleaning Filterless auto-clean system for easy maintenance Reasons to avoid May not fit well in smaller kitchens Higher price point compared to some other models Click Here to Buy Livpure Avian 90 1450 m3/hr Curved Glass || Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney || 10 Yr Warranty On Motor (2 Yr Comprehensive) by Livpure (Touch And Gesture Control, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the Livpure Avian 90 for its effective suction, stylish design, and ease of use. Some note that the auto-clean feature is convenient for maintaining cleanliness, while a few mentioned that it's a bit large for smaller kitchens.

Why choose this product?

Choose this ductless chimney for its powerful suction, elegant design, and user-friendly features like touch and gesture control. It's an excellent choice for a cleaner, fresher kitchen environment.

The Livpure Emerald-Neo-90 kitchen chimney offers a 1400 m³/hr suction capacity with a slant design that adds sophistication to your kitchen. It comes with a filterless auto-clean system, motion sensor for hands-free operation, and dual LED lamps for added convenience. The oil collector helps maintain a clean cooking space. Great option for larger kitchens, this ductless chimney ensures that you have a cleaner, fresher atmosphere while cooking your favorite meals, making it one of the best ductless chimneys of 2025.

Specifications Controls Type: Touch Voltage: ‎220 Volts (AC) Number of Speeds: 3 Light Source Type: LED Wattage: ‎138 Watts Ventilation Type: Ductless Reasons to buy 1400 m³/hr suction ideal for large kitchens Filterless auto-clean for simple maintenance Reasons to avoid May be too large for smaller kitchens Motion sensor might be overly sensitive for some Click Here to Buy Livpure Emerald-Neo-90 1400 m3/hr Slant |Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney with oil collector|10 Year Warranty On Motor (2 Year Comprehensive) by Livpure, (Touch And Gesture Control, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the high suction power, easy-to-use motion sensor, and simple maintenance. Some users like the oil collector feature, although a few noted that the chimney's design is more suited for bigger kitchens.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its strong suction, simple to operate features like motion sensors, and its filterless auto-clean system. It's a solid choice for maintaining a clean cooking environment in larger kitchens.

The Livpure Invicto 60 kitchen chimney combines powerful suction with an efficient and low-maintenance design. With a suction capacity of 1400 m³/hr, it ensures that smoke, grease, and odours are effectively removed from your cooking space. The BLDC motor offers smooth operation, while the filterless auto-clean technology reduces your cleaning efforts. The intuitive touch and gesture control allows for seamless interaction, making it a practical addition to any kitchen. This chimney promises both performance and convenience, ensuring a fresher kitchen with minimal hassle.

Specifications Item Weight: 17.5 Kilograms Light Source Type: ‎LED Wattage: ‎138 Watts Filter Type: Filterless Technology Frequency: ‎60 Hz Ventilation Type: ‎Ductless Reasons to buy 9-speed settings for varying needs Filterless auto-clean technology Reasons to avoid Slightly higher noise level Requires a sturdy installation spot Click Here to Buy Livpure Invicto 60 1400 m3/hr || Filterless Auto-clean Chimney With BLDC Motor || 9 Speed With RPM Display || 10 Year Motor Warranty (2 Year Comprehensive) by Livpure, (Touch + Gesture Control,Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the efficient suction power and the convenient touch and gesture controls. They love how easy it is to clean and maintain the chimney. However, some users have noted that the noise level could be slightly reduced.

Why choose this product?

This chimney is ideal for large kitchens, offering powerful suction and user-friendly features. Its filterless auto-clean technology reduces maintenance time, and the 10 year motor warranty adds extra assurance.

What is a ductless chimney, and how does it differ from a ducted one?

A ductless chimney, also known as a recirculating chimney, doesn't require external ducts to vent the air outside. Instead, it filters the air using charcoal and mesh filters before recirculating it back into the kitchen. This is ideal for apartments or smaller kitchens where installing ductwork may be difficult. In contrast, ducted chimneys vent air directly outside, making them more effective at removing odours but requiring more installation effort.

Why should I choose a filterless ductless chimney over a traditional one?

Filterless chimneys, like those with auto clean technology, make cleaning much easier. They typically feature a self-cleaning mechanism that helps reduce grease buildup, so you don't need to worry about manually washing filters every few months. Additionally, they tend to be quieter and more efficient, especially for smaller kitchens. Filterless models can be a perfect option for those who want convenience without the regular maintenance of traditional filter based chimneys.

How do I maintain a ductless chimney, and how often should it be serviced?

Ductless chimneys are low maintenance compared to their ducted counterparts. However, regular cleaning is still required. The filters need to be cleaned or replaced depending on the manufacturer's recommendation, typically every 6 to 12 months. The oil collector should be emptied periodically to prevent grease buildup. Additionally, check the motor and clean it if necessary. Servicing should be done at least once a year to ensure the chimney is running smoothly.

How does kitchen size influence the choice of a ductless chimney?

The size of your kitchen impacts the suction power needed for effective ventilation. Smaller kitchens generally require a chimney with a suction power of around 800-1000 m³/hr. Larger kitchens or heavy cooking areas need chimneys with 1200 m³/hr or more for optimal performance. Additionally, features like adjustable fan speeds and efficient filters ensure better air quality, making it easier to maintain a smoke-free, odourless environment.

Key factors to consider when purchasing the best ductless chimneys in 2025 from Amazon:

Here are the key factors:

Suction power: A higher suction capacity (1200 m³/hr or more) helps keep your kitchen fresh and smoke-free, especially if you cook often or have a large kitchen space.

Filter type: Look for chimneys with easy-to-clean charcoal or mesh filters to ensure long-term functionality and less maintenance effort.

Size and design: Choose a chimney size that fits your kitchen space and matches your preferred design, whether it's curved glass or a more traditional boxy style.

Auto clean features: Auto-clean chimneys help reduce maintenance by cleaning the internal parts or filters automatically, saving you time and effort.

Noise levels: Select a ductless chimney that operates quietly, as noise can be a concern for some. Check product reviews and specifications to ensure a quieter experience.

Control mechanism: Choose those ductless chimneys with touch or gesture controls for easy adjustments while cooking, making your kitchen experience more convenient.

Warranty and after sales service: Choose models with a good warranty, especially on the motor, and reliable after-sales support for a worry-free ownership experience.

Top 3 features of the best ductless chimneys in 2025:

Best Ductless Chimneys in 2025 Technology Filter Type Special Features Elica 60 cm 1350 m³/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Auto Clean, Filterless Technology Filterless (Charcoal) High suction power, Auto Clean, Energy Efficient Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Autoclean Ductless Chimney Auto Clean, Filterless Technology Filterless (Charcoal) Auto Clean, Suction Capacity, Touch Control Glen 6090 Portable Ductless Kitchen Chimney Portable, Filterless Technology Filterless (Charcoal) Portable, Low Noise, Compact Design Elica 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Auto Clean Chimney Auto Clean, Filterless Technology Filterless (Charcoal) Auto Clean, Touch & Gesture Control, High Suction Power Livpure Fenix 60 1400 m³/hr T-Shape Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney Auto Clean, T-Shape Design Filterless (Charcoal) Sleek T-Shape Design, High Suction, Oil Collector KAFF Mainz 90 Filterless Ductless Chimney Auto Clean, Filterless Technology Filterless (Charcoal) High Suction Capacity, Auto Clean, Silent Operation Livpure Fenix 90 Kitchen Ductless Chimney Auto Clean, Filterless Technology Filterless (Charcoal) High Suction, T-Shape Design, Energy Efficient Livpure Avian 90 Kitchen Ductless Chimney Auto Clean, Filterless Technology Filterless (Charcoal) Quiet Operation, High Suction, Smart Technology Livpure Emerald-Neo-90 Kitchen Ductless Chimney Auto Clean, Filterless Technology Filterless (Charcoal) High Suction, Auto Clean, Oil Collector Livpure Invicto 60 Kitchen Ductless Chimney Auto Clean, Filterless Technology Filterless (Charcoal) Compact Design, High Suction, Auto Clean

FAQs on the best ductless chimneys in 2025 What is the ideal suction power for a ductless chimney in 2025? For most kitchens, a suction power of 1200 m³/hr or higher is recommended to ensure efficient smoke and odour removal, especially for larger kitchens or frequent cooking.

How do ductless chimneys differ from ducted ones? Ductless chimneys use filters to trap smoke and odors, circulating clean air back into the kitchen, while ducted chimneys expel air outside through a vent.

What type of filter is best for a ductless chimney? Charcoal filters are commonly used in ductless chimneys, providing efficient smoke and odour removal. They should be easy to clean or replace for long-term use.

How noisy are ductless chimneys? Noise levels vary, but modern ductless chimneys are designed to operate more quietly. Be sure to check reviews for noise levels before purchasing if you need a quieter model.

Can a ductless chimney be used in all kitchens? Yes, ductless chimneys are versatile and suitable for all kitchen sizes, especially in apartments or homes where installing ductwork is not feasible.

