Big laundry loads or faster drying? 5 Flipkart appliance deals to consider for your home

Laundry needs change as a household grows and a machine that works for a couple may feel cramped when there are several people at home. A larger drum can help with bulky loads, while features such as an in-built heater, steam programmes and connected controls may make everyday washing more convenient. Here are five options across these needs, from IFB’s 11kg front-load washer to 8kg and 9kg models from other brands. We'll be comparing five appliances by capacity, features and practical use, rather than treating every model as interchangeable. If your priority is washing clothes, compare the four front-load washing machines; consider Bosch if drying laundry is the problem you need to solve.

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By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



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Product Listed price Listed MRP Discount IFB 11kg front-load washing machine ₹ 46,200 ₹ 60,690 24% Bosch 8kg tumble dryer ₹ 50,470 ₹ 73,990 32% Samsung 9kg front-load washing machine ₹ 40,490 ₹ 57,990 30% Whirlpool 9kg front-load washing machine ₹ 31,890 ₹ 39,500 19% Voltas Beko 8kg front-load washing machine ₹ 26,590 ₹ 56,990 53%

For households that regularly wash bedsheets, towels and large piles of clothes, the IFB 11kg front-load washer offers plenty of room in a single load. Its feature list includes 9 Swirl Wash, 2x Power Steam, a Steam Refresh programme, an Eco Inverter Motor and Wi-Fi connectivity. AI-powered DeepClean is another draw, although the machine's size and price mean it is worth checking your available space first.

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Specifications Capacity 11kg Wash technology 9 Swirl Wash Steam 2x Power Steam and Steam Refresh Motor Eco Inverter Motor Connectivity Wi-Fi enabled Heater In-built heater Reasons to Buy Large capacity can reduce the number of loads for bigger households. Steam Refresh adds an option for refreshing clothes between regular washes. Wi-Fi and AI-powered DeepClean add connected features to the washing routine. Reasons to Avoid The 11kg capacity may be excessive for smaller households. Requires enough space for a large front-load appliance. Its higher price may be difficult to justify if you rarely wash bulky loads.

Why we picked it

The 11kg capacity is the main reason to consider this IFB model. It is worth comparing if your laundry basket fills quickly or you frequently wash bulky household fabrics and want steam and connected features alongside a large drum.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This Bosch appliance serves a different purpose from the washing machines in this list: it dries clothes after washing. The 8kg condenser tumble dryer includes sensor-based drying, an anti-crease cycle, a wool basket and dedicated programmes for items such as towels, duvets and outdoor clothing. It could be useful during wet weather or in homes where drying clothes outdoors is inconvenient.

Specifications - Type Condenser tumble dryer - Capacity 8kg - Model WPG23108IN - Drying Auto Dry with moisture and temperature sensors - Special features Anti-crease cycle and wool basket - Connectivity No Home Connect Reasons to Buy - Helps dry laundry indoors without relying on sunny weather. - Sensor-based drying helps reach the selected level of dryness. - The wool basket and special programmes offer options for different fabric types. Reasons to Avoid - It does not wash clothes, so it cannot replace a washing machine. - It needs a separate appliance space and adds to the overall laundry setup cost. - It does not have Home Connect or a heat-pump drying system.

Why we picked it

The Bosch is the option to consider if drying clothes is your biggest laundry headache. Its sensor-based drying and fabric-specific programmes give it a different role from the washing machines, particularly for homes that need an indoor drying solution.

Samsung's 9kg model combines a large drum with a feature set aimed at households that want more control over everyday washing. AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi and Hygiene Steam are among its headline features. The model listed on Flipkart also has a 5-star energy rating and a Digital Inverter Motor. Its connected functions are useful to consider if you want more than basic wash programmes.

Specifications - Capacity 9kg - Energy rating 5-star - Washing technology AI Ecobubble - Features AI Control, Super Speed and Hygiene Steam - Connectivity Wi-Fi - Motor Digital Inverter Motor - Spin speed 1400rpm, as listed on Flipkart Reasons to Buy - A 9kg drum suits larger weekly loads and family laundry. - Super Speed provides a faster-cycle option when time is limited. - Wi-Fi and AI Control add connected convenience to everyday washing. Reasons to Avoid - The connected features may be unnecessary if you prefer simple manual controls. - Its purchase price is higher than that of some conventional front-load models. - The machine needs a suitable Wi-Fi connection to make use of its connected functions.

Why we picked it

Samsung stands out for combining a 9kg capacity with AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed and Wi-Fi. It is worth comparing if you want a feature-rich washer that can handle regular family loads while offering connected controls and a dedicated quick-wash option.

Whirlpool's 9kg front-load model is worth checking if you need space for family-sized laundry but do not necessarily want connected controls. The Flipkart listing identifies an in-built heater and a grey finish. A matching 9kg grey listing also mentions steam and a 5-star rating, but confirm the exact model number and specifications on your linked product page before ordering.

Specifications - Type Fully automatic front-load washing machine - Capacity 9kg - Heater In-built heater - Colour Grey - Energy rating 5-star on the matching grey listing - Spin speed 1150rpm on the matching grey listing Reasons to Buy - The 9kg capacity offers room for larger family loads. - An in-built heater adds the option of heated washing programmes. - A front-load design can suit buyers replacing an existing front-load machine. Reasons to Avoid - Wi-Fi connectivity is not listed

Why we picked it

This Whirlpool model is worth comparing if your priority is a straightforward 9kg front-load washer with an in-built heater. It may suit households that want generous capacity without making Wi-Fi and app-based controls a deciding factor.

The Voltas Beko 8kg model takes a more practical approach to laundry, with features such as an in-built heater, ProSmart Inverter Motor, Steam Cure and a Quick 14 Min Wash programme. The official brand page also lists Stain Expert, Gentle Wave Drum and 15 wash programmes. Its 8kg capacity may suit a medium-sized household that wants a range of wash options without moving up to a 9kg or 11kg machine.

Specifications Capacity 8kg Energy rating 5-star Motor ProSmart Inverter Motor Wash programmes 15 Features Steam Cure, Stain Expert and Quick 14 Min Wash Spin speed 1200rpm Heater In-built heater Warranty 3 years comprehensive and 12 years on motor Reasons to Buy An 8kg drum can suit regular laundry for a medium-sized household. The Quick 14 Min Wash programme offers a short-cycle option. Steam Cure and Stain Expert provide additional options for everyday garment care. Reasons to Avoid The 8kg capacity is smaller than the 9kg and 11kg alternatives in this list. It does not offer the Wi-Fi connectivity advertised for the IFB and Samsung models. Availability and pricing should be checked, as the official Voltas Beko site currently marks online sale as out of stock.

Why we picked it

Voltas Beko's combination of an 8kg drum, inverter motor, heater and quick-wash programme makes it a useful comparison for buyers who want everyday convenience without stepping up to a larger machine. Its listed wash programmes also give buyers flexibility for different loads.

Top 3 features of washing machines and dryer

Product Capacity Standout feature Best suited for IFB 11kg front-load washer 11kg 9 Swirl Wash and Steam Refresh Large laundry loads Bosch WPG23108IN dryer 8kg drying capacity Sensor drying and anti-crease cycle Indoor clothes drying Samsung 9kg front-load washer 9kg AI Control, AI Ecobubble and Wi-Fi Connected laundry routines Whirlpool 9kg front-load washer 9kg In-built heater Family-sized washing Voltas Beko 8kg front-load washer 8kg Quick 14 Min Wash and Stain Expert Everyday laundry

Factors to consider when buying a washing machine

Capacity: An 8kg machine can suit many medium-sized households, while 9kg or 11kg may be useful for bigger families and bulky loads. Avoid paying extra for capacity you rarely use.

Heater and steam functions: An in-built heater and steam programmes can add options for particular wash needs. Check which cycles the exact model supports rather than assuming every heater-equipped washer has the same features.

Energy rating and motor: Compare the BEE rating and motor details on the exact model listing. These can matter when the machine is used frequently.

Installation space and drying needs: Measure the available space, including room for the door to open and hoses. If clothes take too long to dry indoors, a separate tumble dryer may help, but it cannot replace a washer.

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FAQs Is an 8kg washing machine enough for a family? It can be enough for a medium-sized household with regular laundry loads. The right capacity depends on how often you wash and whether you frequently clean bulky items such as bedsheets.

Is a 9kg washing machine better than an 8kg model? Not automatically. A 9kg model offers more capacity for larger loads, but an 8kg machine may be sufficient for your household and could cost less.

What does an in-built heater do in a washing machine? It heats water for supported wash programmes. The available temperature settings and cycles vary by model, so check the manual or official specifications before buying.

Does a tumble dryer wash clothes too? No. A tumble dryer dries damp clothes after washing. It is a separate appliance and does not replace a washing machine.

What should I check before buying a washing machine during a sale? Confirm the exact model number, capacity, listed price, delivery availability, installation terms and warranty. Also check whether the displayed discount is on the appliance price or includes additional bank or exchange offers.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.