Boult X Mustang headphones review | Under 2,500 with 70H Playtime and 4 EQ Modes: All you need to know before buying

When you see a pair of wireless headphones promising 70 hours of playtime, an ENC mic for clear calls, 4 EQ modes, and a lot more in a budget less than ₹2500, you’re bound to pause and think, What’s the catch? That’s exactly what we thought when we got our hands on the newly launched Boult X Mustang. Boult X Mustang Q Over-Ear Bluetooth headphones are designed to combine powerful audio with long-lasting performance.

They look sleek, come with both Bluetooth 5.4 and AUX support, and claim to handle sweat, too, thanks to the IPX5 rating. But do they actually deliver where it matters? Sound, comfort, and everyday use?

If you’ve been hunting for that can keep up with your playlists, calls, and daily commutes, this one might be worth a look. In this review, we break down the highs, lows, and everything in between to help you decide if the Boult X Mustang lives up to the hype.

The Boult X Mustang Q Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones are designed to combine powerful audio with long-lasting performance. With up to 70 hours of playtime, 40mm bass-boosted drivers, and 4 EQ modes, they’re built for music lovers. The Zen ENC mic ensures clear call quality, while Bluetooth 5.4 offers stable connectivity. Priced at ₹2,499, they also include IPX5 water resistance, AUX support, and Type-C fast charging.

Specifications of Boult X Mustang Q Bluetooth Headphones

Design and build quality of Boult X Mustang Headphones

The Boult X Mustang headphones have a fairly bulky look, especially if you have a smaller face or head, something I personally noticed during use. While they might not come across as very sleek, the matte finish and subtle detailing lend them a slightly premium feel.

The headband is flexible and adjustable, offering a decent fit across different head sizes. The padding on the headband and earcups feels soft, but comfort can vary. In my case, they felt a bit too tight after 20–30 minutes of use, which caused slight discomfort. A short break of 10–15 minutes helped before I could continue wearing them again.

Despite the size, they’re fairly lightweight and fold inward, which adds to their portability. Boult also includes a small cloth pouch for storage. The IPX5 rating means they can handle light splashes or sweat, ideal for short workouts or daily commutes, though we might not recommend using it during rain.

Audio performance of the Boult Headphones

Boult has packed the X Mustang with 40mm drivers, and you can definitely hear the emphasis on bass. If you enjoy thumpy beats and bass-forward tracks like hip-hop or EDM, you’ll find the low-end quite satisfying. That said, the bass sometimes overpowers the mids and highs, especially at higher volumes, where vocals and instruments can lose clarity.

At moderate volume levels, the sound remains fairly balanced for most genres. The 4 EQ modes are easy to toggle through, but the difference between them isn’t drastically noticeable. There’s a slight shift in bass and treble with each mode, but nothing too dramatic.

Sound isolation is decent enough to block out some background noise while commuting or working, but there’s minor sound leakage at higher volumes. In quiet environments, people nearby might hear what you’re listening to.

Overall, the X Mustang delivers punchy audio that suits bass lovers, but audiophiles might find it lacking in refinement.

Boult X Mustang: Call quality and mic performance

The Boult X Mustang comes equipped with a Zen ENC mic, which performs reasonably well for its price. During indoor calls, voice clarity is decent and clear enough for casual chats and quick meetings. Background noise is reduced to an extent.

Outdoors, the mic struggles a bit. Wind noise and traffic can easily seep through, especially if you're in a busy or open area. That said, the person on the other end could still hear me, just with some background fuzz.

In addition, a major drawback I experienced was frequent disconnection during calls. This happened across multiple calls and was noticeable both on mobile networks and apps like WhatsApp.

Battery life and charging

Boult claims a massive 70-hour battery life, and while you won’t be able to keep a track of the number of hours, it still delivers impressive performance. With a combination of music playback, a few calls, and some standby time, I guess I got close to 52–55 hours on a single charge, still solid for this segment.

Charging is handled via Type-C, and it takes around 1-1.5 hours for a full charge. A quick 10–15 minute charge can give you roughly 6–8 hours of playtime, which is great for those in a rush. I didn’t notice any rapid battery draining.

Connectivity and features

The Boult X Mustang offers Bluetooth 5.4, which pairs quickly and stays stable while gaming and listening to music. However, there's no dual pairing, and the low-latency mode doesn’t make a noticeable difference during gaming. The AUX option is handy when the battery dies, ensuring uninterrupted playback anytime.

Pros and cons of Boult X Mustang headphones in a nutshell

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long battery life: Up to 70 hours of playtime (approximately 52-55 hours in real use). Tight fit: May feel uncomfortable after extended use, especially for smaller heads. Affordable price: At ₹ 2,499, offers great value with many premium features. Bass overpowers: Bass-heavy sound may overwhelm mids and highs, reducing clarity. Clear mic with ENC: Zen™ ENC mic performs decently for calls with background noise reduction. Call disconnection: Frequent disconnection issues during calls. IPX5 water resistance: Can handle sweat and light splashes. Limited EQ mode impact: 4 EQ modes with only slight differences in sound tuning. Versatile connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4 and AUX support ensure stable connections. Sound leakage: Some sound leakage at higher volumes, audible to others nearby.

Should you buy the Boult X Mustang Bluetooth headphones?

The Boult X Mustang headphones are a great pick for students, casual listeners, and budget-conscious buyers who want solid performance without breaking the bank. With long battery life, decent audio, and practical features like AUX support and water resistance, they offer good value at ₹2,499.

However, if you're an audiophile or someone seeking premium build and sound quality, this may fall short of expectations. For everyday use, calls, and music, they strike a balanced value-for-money deal.

Boult X Mustang Headphones Does the Boult X Mustang support wired listening? Yes, it comes with an AUX port, so you can use it even when the battery runs out.

How long does the battery last on real use? While it claims 70 hours, you can expect around 50–55 hours with mixed usage like music, calls, and moderate volume.

Can I use it for online meetings or Zoom calls? Yes, the Zen™ ENC mic offers decent call quality, but some users may experience occasional Bluetooth disconnection during longer calls.

Are these headphones good for gaming? They include a low-latency mode, but the performance isn’t ideal for competitive gaming. Casual mobile gaming is fine.

Is there dual-device pairing support? No, these headphones do not support multipoint or dual Bluetooth pairing.

