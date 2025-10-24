ChatGPT's voice mode to bring new upgrades to compete with Google’s Gemini Live - All details

This month, OpenAI has announced several new upgrades for ChatGPT, and new AI-powered tools like the Sora app and AI browser ChatGPT Atlas. Now, the next focus for the company is said to be ChatGPT’s voice mode. In recent months, the Gemini Live feature has gained much popularity, highlighting the need for OpenAI to refine its voice mode to stay ahead of the competition. To do so, the company is reportedly bringing major upgrades to ChatGPT's voice mode with rich content, real-time transcript, and new buttons to mute/unmute the microphone. Here’s everything we can expect in the coming months. ChatGPT’s voice mode is to get new features, bringing similarities with Gemini Live.(OpenAI)

ChatGPT’s voice mode upgrades: What to expect

As per Android Authority’s recent APK teardown, ChatGPT was spotted having three new features in its voice mode. Firstly, the voice mode has been shifted directly to the chat interface. It reduces the hassle of opening an entirely separate voice window that takes up the entire screen. In addition, it includes a real-time transcript feature that provides a text version of ChatGPT's voice mode.

The ChatGPT voice mode is also said to include a mute or unmute button for the microphone. This feature will reduce interruptions, especially when you’re in crowded places. Google is also said to bring a similar feature for Gemini Live, and we can say that both OpenAI and Google are headed towards a similar direction.

In addition, ChatGPT voice mode may also start providing rich content like source links, maps, or weather on the chat screen itself. This may allow users to get a greater understanding of their queries. As of now, these features are not available on the app yet, and it is currently under development.

As the competition grows among AI companies like Google, Perplexity, Anthropic, and others, such features could really help enhance user experience and gain more users. ChatGPT already has a dominant reputation in the AI space, and such an addition could add more value.

In addition to these upcoming features, ChatGPT is also rumoured to get direct messages, allowing users to communicate and collaborate within the app. However, this feature is also under development, and could make a debut in a future release.