Chimney sale on Amazon goes live at midnight: Save up to 66% on Chimneys under 20000

If you’ve been thinking about an upgrade for your kitchen, then there’s no better time than now. Amazon is offering fantastic discounts on chimneys (up to 66%) on models under ₹20,000 from top brands like Glen, Faber, Hindware and more. Purchasing a chimney under ₹20,000 allows you to upgrade your kitchen without breaking the bank. With various models available in this price range, you can find high-quality chimneys that offer excellent performance and modern features.

One of the primary benefits of a kitchen chimney is its ability to improve air quality. By efficiently removing smoke, steam, and odours that arise during cooking, a chimney ensures that your kitchen air remains fresh and clean. Without a chimney, the grease and smoke generated while cooking can settle on your kitchen surfaces, making them sticky and difficult to clean.

To help you make the best choice, we have shortlisted the top 8 deals available on Amazon right now. These deals feature high-quality chimneys under ₹20,000 from reputable brands like Glen and Faber. Whether you are looking for a compact model for a small kitchen or a more powerful unit for heavy-duty cooking, there’s something for everyone in this sale. Don’t miss out on these incredible deals on chimneys to upgrade your kitchen with the latest in ventilation technology.

The Faber 90cm Autoclean Chimney (Hood Venice IN HC SC FL LG 90) is a high-performance kitchen appliance designed to enhance your cooking experience with its advanced features. This Faber chimney features a filterless technology, which significantly reduces maintenance efforts. The absence of filters means there’s no need for frequent cleaning, and the motor's eight-year warranty assures long-term reliability. Additionally, the chimney includes an auto-clean function, utilizing heat to break down grease and grime, which is then collected in a dedicated chamber.

Specifications of Faber 90cm 1200 m3/hr, Autoclean Chimney

Brand: Faber

Colour: Light Grey

Special Feature: LED Lighting, Auto Clean

Finish Type: Black Finish

Type: Curved glass, Wall mounted, Heat Auto-Clean

Material: Black finish with curved glass

Suction Capacity: 1200 m³/hr

Control Type: Touch & Gesture Control

Noise Level: 59 dB

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High suction capacity (1200 m³/hr) Slightly noisy at 59 dB Auto-clean technology Requires wall mounting Touch and gesture control

2. GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

This Glen chimney is one of the best chimneys under ₹20,000 and features filterless technology, which eliminates the need for frequent cleaning of filters. This innovation simplifies maintenance and ensures that the chimney operates efficiently over time. The built-in oil collector further enhances this feature by collecting grease and oil, making it easy to dispose of accumulated residues and maintain optimal performance. With a powerful airflow capacity of 1200m³/hr, the GLEN chimney effectively removes smoke, odours, and airborne grease from your kitchen, ensuring a fresh and clean cooking environment.

Specifications of GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney:

Brand: Glen

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Built-In Oil Collector

Finish Type: Powder Coated

Control Type: Touch controls with motion sensor

Airflow: 1200 m³/hr

Warranty: 7 years on motor

Lighting: 1.5 W LED lamp

Type: Filterless, Curved Glass

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful airflow (1200 m³/hr) Requires wall mounting Motion sensor and touch controls Only available in black Built-in oil collector for easy cleaning May need professional installation

3. Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney

The Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney is an excellent choice for modern kitchens, offering a blend of style, functionality, and advanced features. It ensures a cleaner, quieter, and more pleasant cooking environment, making it a valuable addition to any home. Equipped with an oil collector that uses heat to break down grease and oil particles, which are then collected in a dedicated container. This ensures the chimney operates at peak efficiency without manual intervention. Moreover, the high suction capacity is particularly effective for homes where heavy frying and grilling are common.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney:

Brand: Faber

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Auto Clean

Finish Type: Black Finish

Type: Curved glass, wall-mounted

Suction Capacity: 1200 m³/hr

Control Type: Touch and Gesture

Max Noise: 58 dB

Filter Surface Area: 52 x 30 cm²

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High suction capacity (1200 m³/hr) Requires wall mounting Touch and gesture controls Higher initial cost Heat auto-clean technology with oil collector

4. Faber Fully Automatic Autoclean Smart Chimney

This Faber chimney is equipped with a Heat Auto-Clean Chamber and an Electro Thermal Auto Clean Technology, which efficiently removes grease and oil residues, keeping the chimney clean and maintaining optimal performance. It a powerful suction capacity of 1350m3/hr, ensuring effective removal of smoke, odours, and airborne particles from your kitchen. Moreover, it offers Touch & Gesture controls, allowing for intuitive and convenient operation. You can control various functions with simple touch or hand gestures, providing a hassle-free user experience. LED lighting provides ample illumination over your cooking area, ensuring visibility and making it easier to monitor your cooking progress.

Specifications of Faber Fully Automatic Autoclean Smart Chimney:

Brand: Faber

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Noise Reduction, LED Lighting

Finish Type: Black Finish

Type: Curved glass, wall-mounted

Suction Capacity: 1350 m3/hr

Control Type: Touch & Gesture

Power: 240W

Noise Level: 60 dB

Lamp: 1 LED of 1.5W

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful suction capacity (1350 m3/hr) Higher initial investment Automatic control with odour sensor Requires wall mounting Remote control for convenient operation Noise level may be noticeable

5.

Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney With Metallic Oil Collector, Motion Sensor & Touch Control For Easy Operation (Curved Glass, Black)

Featuring a robust suction capacity of 1350 m³/hr, this chimney effectively removes smoke, odours, and airborne particles, ensuring a pleasant cooking experience. Additionally, operating at a noise level of 58 dB, it provides relatively quiet operation, minimizing disruptions in the kitchen environment. The user-friendly touch controls allow for smooth operation and easy adjustment of settings, while the inclusion of a motion sensor adds to the convenience, allowing for hands-free operation and enhancing hygiene during cooking. With its filterless auto-clean system and metallic oil collector, maintenance becomes hassle-free.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney:

Brand: Hindware Smart Appliances

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Oil Collector

Finish Type: Polished

Type: Curved Glass

Suction Capacity: 1350 m³/hr

Manufacturer Warranty: 1 Year On Product, 10 Years on Motor

Control Type: Touch Control with Turbo Speed Option

Noise Level: 58 dB

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stylish design with curved glass May require professional installation Filterless auto-clean system Limited warranty period Metallic oil collector for efficient cleaning Higher noise level (58 dB)

6.

Hindware Smarts Skyla Neo 75 cm Kitchen chimney with autoclean technology, maximum suction power 1350 m3/hr, filterless and motion sensor technology (Black 75cm)"

Equipped with filterless technology, this is one of the best chimneys under ₹20,000 that ensures powerful suction to keep your kitchen smoke-free. The motion sensor technology allows for convenient operation by simply waving your hand. Additionally, the automatic louvre opening feature quickly dissipates fumes and odours, enhancing kitchen air quality. LED lamps provide energy-efficient lighting, ensuring clear visibility while cooking. With a maximum suction power of 1350m3/hr, it offers impressive performance while remaining low on maintenance, energy-efficient, and relatively quiet during operation.

Specifications of Hindware Smarts Skyla Neo 75 cm Kitchen chimney:

Brand: Hindware

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Oil Collector

Finish Type: Polished

Suction Capacity: 1350 m3/hr

Control Type: Motion Sensor Technology

Automatic Louvre Opening: Yes

LED Lamps: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful suction capacity of 1350 m3/hr Requires ample space for installation Motion sensor technology for easy control May require professional installation Automatic louvre opening for quick odour dissipation Higher initial investment cost

7. Hindware Smarts Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney

7.

Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney comes with Autoclean technology and maximum suction power of 1200 m3/hr with filterless and Motion Sensor Technology (Black 90cm)

The Hindware Smarts Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney offers a blend of advanced technology and sleek design to enhance your cooking experience. Finished in elegant black, this chimney is designed to complement modern kitchen aesthetics while fitting seamlessly into various kitchen layouts. This chimney also features motion sensor technology, allowing for convenient hands-free operation. By waving your hand or using simple touch gestures, you can control the chimney, making it particularly useful when your hands are messy during cooking.

Specifications of Hindware Smarts Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney:

Brand: Hindware Smart Appliances

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Oil Collector

Finish Type: Polished

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Control Type: Motion Sensor Technology

Auto-Clean Technology: Yes

LED Lamps: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful suction capacity of 1200 m3/hr Higher initial investment cost Auto-clean technology for hassle-free maintenance May require professional installation Motion sensor technology for easy control May not be suitable for smaller kitchens LED lamps for energy-efficient lighting

8. GLEN 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Angular Glass Kitchen Chimney

The GLEN 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Angular Glass Kitchen Chimney, known as the Hood Neo Ex, offers a sophisticated solution for maintaining a clean and fresh kitchen environment. Equipped with touch controls and motion sensor technology, including wave and start functionality, this chimney offers convenient and intuitive operation. The filterless design eliminates the need for regular filter cleaning, simplifying maintenance and ensuring optimal performance. With an airflow of 1200m³/hr, the chimney effectively removes smoke, odours, and airborne particles, keeping your kitchen fresh and pleasant.

Specifications of GLEN 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Angular Glass Kitchen Chimney :

Brand: Glen

Product Dimensions: 40D x 90W x 91H cm

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Rust Proof, Noise Reduction, Auto-off function, Auto Clean, Energy-saving LED lamp

Finish Type: Painted

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Touch controls with motion sensor Higher initial investment Rust-proof construction for durability Requires professional installation Auto-off function for energy efficiency Larger dimensions may not fit all kitchens

Top 3 features of the best chimneys under ₹ 20,000

Best chimneys under ₹20,000 Mounting type Suction power Special features Faber 90cm 1200 m3/hr, Autoclean Chimney Wall mounted 1200 m³/hr Auto-clean technology, Touch and gesture controls, LED lighting GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Wall mounted 1200 m³/hr Built-in oil collector, Touch controls with motion sensor, Noise reduction Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Chimney Wall mounted 1200 m³/hr Auto-clean technology, Touch and gesture controls, Heat auto-clean technology with oil collector Faber Fully Automatic Autoclean Smart Chimney Wall mounted 1350 m³/hr Auto-clean technology, Touch and gesture controls, LED lighting, Automatic control with odor sensor Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Chimney Wall mounted 1500 m³/hr Motion sensor & touch control, Oil collector, Filterless auto-clean technology Hindware Smarts Skyla Neo 75 cm Kitchen chimney Wall mounted 1350 m³/hr Filterless technology, Motion sensor technology, Automatic louvre opening, LED lamps Hindware Smarts Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney Wall mounted 1200 m³/hr Auto-clean technology, Motion sensor technology, LED lamps, Filterless technology GLEN 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Angular Glass Wall mounted 1200 m³/hr Touch controls with motion sensor, Filterless design, Rust-proof construction, Auto-off function, Energy-saving LED lamp

Best value for money chimney under ₹ 20,000

Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney



The Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 60 cm 1500 m³/hr chimney offers an impressive combination of features at a reasonable price, making it the best value for money. With a suction power of 1500 m³/hr, it ensures efficient removal of smoke, odours, and airborne particles from your kitchen, ensuring a clean and healthy cooking environment. The filterless auto-clean technology eliminates the hassle of manual cleaning, reducing maintenance efforts. Additionally, the motion sensor and touch controls provide convenient operation, while the oil collector simplifies the cleaning process. Considering its advanced features and competitive pricing, this chimney offers excellent value for money.

Best overall chimney under ₹ 20,000

Faber 90cm 1200 m3/hr Autoclean Chimney



The Faber 90cm 1200 m3/hr Autoclean Chimney stands out as the best overall product due to its exceptional performance, innovative features, and superior build quality. With a suction power of 1200 m³/hr, it effectively eliminates smoke, odours, and grease from your kitchen, ensuring a clean and healthy cooking environment. The auto-clean technology eliminates the need for manual cleaning, saving time and effort. Additionally, the touch and gesture controls provide intuitive operation, while the LED lighting offers ample illumination over your cooking area. Its durable construction and reliable performance make it the top choice for discerning customers seeking a high-quality kitchen chimney.

How to find the best chimneys under ₹ 20,000?

Here's how to find the best chimneys under ₹20,000:

Determine your kitchen size and layout to choose the appropriate chimney size and mounting type. Consider the suction power needed based on your cooking habits and kitchen ventilation requirements. Look for advanced features such as auto-clean technology, motion sensor controls, and LED lighting for enhanced convenience and functionality. Read customer reviews and ratings to gauge the performance, durability, and reliability of the chimney. Compare prices and features across different brands to find the best value for your budget.

FAQs on the best chimneys under ₹20,000:

1. Do these chimneys come with installation services?



Some brands offer installation services, while others may require professional installation at an additional cost.

2. Are these chimneys suitable for small kitchens?



Most chimneys are designed for standard-sized kitchens, but you should check the dimensions and mounting type to ensure compatibility with your space.

3. Do these chimneys require frequent maintenance?



Chimneys with filterless and auto-clean technology require less maintenance compared to traditional models, but occasional cleaning is still recommended for optimal performance.

4. Can I control these chimneys remotely?



Some models come with remote control functionality, allowing you to adjust settings conveniently from a distance.

5. What is the warranty coverage for these chimneys?



Warranty periods vary depending on the brand and model, but most chimneys come with a comprehensive warranty covering manufacturing defects and motor failure.

