ColorOS 17 announced: OPPO, OnePlus and Realme phones to get a new look and smoother experience

People have long debated iOS versus Android, but they often overlook that Android encompasses a wide range of UIs, each giving smartphones a distinct identity. Among them is ColorOS, now shipped on smartphones from Realme and OnePlus, besides those from OPPO.

With Mind Pilot on ColorOS 17, users can tap multiple AI assistants to complete tasks and organise photos and files. (Shubh Bhushan - Hindustan Times)

By Shubh Bhushan Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.

Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.

He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read more Read less

To keep its UI feeling fresh, the Shenzhen-based tech giant unveiled ColorOS 17 globally earlier this week. With this new version, OPPO aims to make its smartphones, including Realme and OnePlus devices, feel faster than ever and more elegant to interact with.

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Here’s everything you need to know about the improvements and features ColorOS 17 will bring to compatible devices, and when you can expect to receive it.

ColorOS 17 brings more motion to the UI without major customisation changes

With ColorOS 17, OPPO will bring an all-new Living Flow Design mechanism across its smartphone range. It is designed to enhance the UI's glass-inspired, translucent look while adding a refined dynamic lighting effect to hold users’ attention.

With this mechanism, OPPO emphasises that it has also optimised every element to include some movement when moving from one page or section to another. It also adds bouncy, stretchy animations when users interact with certain elements. You will soon see them in native apps, including the lock screen clock, quick settings panel, navigation bars, and other key areas.

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Although the Shenzhen-based tech giant hasn’t introduced significant customisation options with ColorOS 17, the ones it has added let users make their smartphones feel more personal.

For starters, the brand brings a handful of new lock screen clock styles and weather effects that, as the name suggests, simulate atmospheric conditions, including sunny, rainy, and foggy conditions, on the lock screen. It also introduces a new theme called ‘Esports mode’, which changes the overall aesthetic of the game manager UI.

Having said that, the number of new customisation options announced for the home screen is relatively limited. To clarify, every folder, clock, and icon now has light and transparency effects.

ColorOS 17 aims to maintain smooth performance as storage fills up

Beyond the visual changes, OPPO says it has also focused on improving memory utilisation to make its smartphones feel faster to use. It does so by bringing a new Luminous Rendering Engine, configured to use less RAM and improve animation performance. As a result, users can expect better efficiency. OPPO claims its new tuning will help the system retain 90% of its initial smoothness, even with storage at 90% capacity.

Mind Pilot lets users tap multiple AI assistants from one place

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{{^usCountry}} While ColorOS 17 should make OPPO, Realme, and OnePlus smartphones feel faster, users will likely see the biggest improvements in AI. Leading this significant enhancement will be the new Mind Pilot, a dedicated app that combines ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity into a single system. Through this app, the UI performs tasks and actions based on the user’s prompt. It can also access locally stored files and photos and sort, organise, or combine them. ColorOS 17 rollout schedule for OPPO, OnePlus, and Realme {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While ColorOS 17 should make OPPO, Realme, and OnePlus smartphones feel faster, users will likely see the biggest improvements in AI. Leading this significant enhancement will be the new Mind Pilot, a dedicated app that combines ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity into a single system. Through this app, the UI performs tasks and actions based on the user’s prompt. It can also access locally stored files and photos and sort, organise, or combine them. ColorOS 17 rollout schedule for OPPO, OnePlus, and Realme {{/usCountry}}

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Here’s when OPPO, OnePlus, and Realme smartphone owners can expect to receive ColorOS 17 update:

OPPO

Rollout timeline Devices October 29th, 2026 OPPO Find N6, Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s, Find X9 Pro, Find X9 October 30th, 2026 OPPO Find N5, Find X8 Pro, Find X8, Reno16 Pro 5G, Reno16 5G, Reno16c 5G, Reno16 FS 5G, Reno16 F 5G November 2026 OPPO Find N3, Find N3 Flip, Reno15 Pro Max 5G, Reno15 Pro 5G, Reno15 Pro Mini 5G, Reno15 5G, Reno15 FS 5G, Reno15 F 5G, Reno15c 5G, Reno15 A, Reno14 Pro 5G, Reno14 5G, Reno14 5G Diwali Edition, Reno14 FS 5G, Reno14 F 5G, Reno14 F Dark Side Limited Edition, K14x 5G, K14 5G, K13x 5G, F33 5G, F31 5G, F29 5G December 2026 OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G, Reno13 5G, Reno13 FS 5G, Reno13 A, Reno13 F 5G, Reno13 F, K13 Turbo Pro 5G, K13 Turbo 5G, K13 5G, Pad 5, Pad 5 Matte Display Edition, Pad 3 Pro, Pad 3, Pad 3 Matte Display Edition 2027 Q1 OPPO Find N2 Flip, Reno12 Pro 5G, Reno12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Limited Edition, Reno12 5G, F33 Pro 5G, F31 Pro+ 5G, F31 Pro 5G, F29 Pro 5G, Pad SE, Pad SE Matte Display Edition View All

OnePlus

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Rollout timeline Devices October 29th, 2026 OnePlus 15, OnePlus Pad 4 October 30th, 2026 OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13s November 2026 OnePlus Open, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 12, OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus Nord CE 6, OnePlus Pad 3 December 2026 OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition, OnePlus 11, OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, OnePlus Nord CE 5, OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Pad Go 2 Q1 2027 OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus N6, OnePlus N6x, OnePlus N6 Lite, OnePlus Pad Lite View All

Realme

Rollout timeline Devices October 29th, 2026 realme GT 8 Pro, realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition October 30th, 2026 realme GT 7 Pro, realme 16 Pro+ 5G, realme 16 Pro 5G November 2026 realme GT 7, realme GT 7 Dream Edition, realme GT 7T, realme 16 5G, realme 16 Lite 5G, realme 15 Pro 5G, realme 15 5G, realme 15x 5G, realme 15T 5G, realme P4 Pro 5G, realme P4 5G, realme NARZO 90 5G, realme NARZO 90x 5G December 2026 realme GT 6, realme GT 6T, realme 16T 5G, realme 16x 5G, realme 14 Pro+ 5G, realme 14 Pro 5G, realme 14 5G, realme 14T 5G, realme 14x 5G, realme P4s 5G, realme P4x 5G, realme P4R 5G, realme P4 Power 5G, realme P3 Pro 5G, realme P3 5G, realme P3 Ultra 5G, realme P3 Lite 5G, realme P3x 5G, realme NARZO Power 5G, realme NARZO 100x 5G, realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G, realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G, realme NARZO 80x 5G 2027 Q1 realme P4 Lite, realme P3 Lite, realme NARZO 80 Lite, realme Note 80, realme Note 80s, realme Note 70, realme Note 70s, realme Note 70T View All