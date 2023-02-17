Delhi Police goes hi-tech with mPassport app for swift passport verification| Details

Police verification for passports issuance often proves to be moving a mountain and people have to jump through varies hoops to get the process done. A regular complain has been that it is time-consuming process and frequently results in corruption. However, now things are set to change as Ministry of External Affairs on Friday launched the 'mPassport Police App' through which will streamline and expedite police clearance process.

On the occasion of the force's Raising Day, union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday presented 350 mobile tablets to personnel of the Delhi Police Special Branch. Inaugurating the initiative, will no longer have to worry about police clearance for their passport. “Having digital verification will save time as well as bring transparency in the investigation,” he added. (ALSO READ: Gujarat man travels the world on bogus Portuguese passport)

All you need to know about this app

1. Police verification is a crucial component of the passport issuance system, therefore adopting tablets for verification will streamline and hasten the procedure.

2. Due to the app, the verification process will take less time; instead of 15 days, the applicant will now receive police clearance in five days. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Regional Passport Office (RPO), Delhi announced in a release that this would essentially shorten the period for passport issuance by 10 days. (ALSO READ: Have just one name on your passport? Then you can't fly to this country)

3. Police report submission and verification are now both made digital and paperless.

4. For uninitiated, there is already a mPassport Seva application that provides all the functions as available over the Passport Seva Portal.

5. It gives smartphone users the facility of New User Registration, existing User Login, Apply for Passport Services, Pay online, Schedule appointment, Know Location of Passport Centres, Fee Details, Application Status, Contact Information and other General Information.