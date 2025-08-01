DJI Osmo 360 action camera now available in India: Check price, features, and full specs

DJI has unveiled its Osmo 360 action camera in India and other global markets. The device features a 1-inch 360-degree sensor capable of native 8K video recording. It incorporates a square HDR image sensor, which DJI describes as an industry-first. The camera supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, gesture controls, and includes 128GB of internal storage. DJI launches Osmo 360 action camera in India, with native 8K recording, gesture control, and extended battery life support.(DJI)

DJI Osmo 360 Action Camera: Price in India

In India, the DJI Osmo 360 is available exclusively in the Adventure Combo pack and is priced at Rs. 54,990. This package includes the Osmo 360 camera and accessories such as two multifunctional battery cases, an adjustable quick release adapter mount, a 1.2-meter invisible selfie stick, and all standard combo items. The Standard Combo, which costs about €479.99 (roughly Rs. 48,000) in other markets, offers the camera along with essentials like an extra battery, a protective pouch, a cleaning cloth, a USB-C cable, and a rubber lens protector. Interested buyers in India can purchase the Osmo 360 through DJI’s official website and authorised retail outlets.

DJI Osmo 360 Action Camera: Specifications and Features

The DJI Osmo 360 action camera features a 1-inch rectangular HDR sensor, which helps improve sensor utilisation by 25 percent compared to traditional rectangular sensors. It uses a 1/1.1-inch CMOS sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and offers a dynamic range of up to 13.5 stops. These specifications allow the camera to record 8K videos at 50 frames per second (fps). It can continuously capture 8K video at 30 fps for up to 100 minutes.

The camera also offers a single-lens mode that shoots flat video at 5K resolution and 60 fps with a 155-degree field of view (FoV). Users can activate a Boost Video mode that expands the FoV to 170 degrees but lowers the resolution to 4K at 120 fps. Additionally, the Osmo 360 supports up to 4x slow-motion video recording and captures 360-degree still images at 120MP.

Furthermore, a notable feature is the automatic removal of the selfie stick from 360-degree footage, which creates a third-person perspective without the need for manual editing. Still images are saved in JPEG format, while videos use OSV and MP4 (HEVC) formats. The camera allows hands-free operation through gesture and voice commands.

Moreover, the DJI Osmo 360 houses a 1,950mAh battery. It offers over 90 minutes of recording in cold conditions and up to 100 minutes at 8K 30 fps under normal use, claims the company. Battery life can be extended to three hours using an optional Battery Extension Rod. The camera operates between -20 degrees C and 40 degrees C, making it suitable for various environments.