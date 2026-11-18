I have always felt that upgrading your TV's audio should make watching films and shows more enjoyable, not turn your living room into a maze of speakers and cables. That is where choosing between a soundbar and a home theatre system gets interesting. The best soundbar for TV can offer a noticeable improvement without taking up much space, while the best home theatre system in India can deliver a more immersive experience. But does Dolby Atmos change the equation? I compare both setups to see which makes more sense for different homes and listening habits.

Soundbars: When keeping things simple makes sense

Soundbars offer a compact TV audio upgrade, while home theatre systems provide physical surround sound.

By Shubh Bhushan Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.

Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.

He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read more Read less

Not every living room needs several speakers. A soundbar is a practical TV audio upgrade: it sits below the television, connects via HDMI ARC or eARC, and is easy to set up. It requires no receiver or a network of cables.

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That convenience matters in smaller apartments, where space for front, centre and rear speakers can be limited. Some soundbars include a wireless subwoofer or rear speakers, adding flexibility without complicating installation. I would still check whether the subwoofer and satellite speakers need power cables, since wireless audio does not always mean a completely cable-free setup. I would also consider one for a rented home. It is easier to move and leaves the room flexible.

Soundbars: Compact dimensions don't necessarily mean compromised audio

A soundbar's size does not tell the whole story. Some models include multiple drivers, a subwoofer and rear speakers. Some support Dolby Atmos, using upward-firing drivers or virtual processing to create a sense of height.

A good soundbar can make dialogue clearer and give music and action greater presence than built-in TV speakers. A subwoofer adds depth to low-frequency effects. For everyday viewing, that may be enough.

There are limits, though. Virtual surround effects depend on the room, speaker placement and processing. They can suggest sound is coming from different directions, but cannot fully replicate speakers positioned around the listener. I would look beyond a Dolby Atmos label or channel count and check the actual speaker configuration. A soundbar with a subwoofer can still balance clarity, bass and convenience. I would also check HDMI eARC support and whether the television can pass through compatible audio formats.

Home theatre systems: Why I prefer having speakers around the room

A home theatre system has one advantage a soundbar cannot fully deliver: physical speaker separation. Speakers around the listening area can make surround effects feel more natural, particularly with films mixed for multi-channel audio.

A conventional 5.1 system comprises three front speakers, two surround speakers and a subwoofer. The centre channel handles dialogue, the surround channels reproduce side and rear effects, and the subwoofer delivers low-frequency impact. More advanced setups add channels for sounds moving around or above the listener. The benefit depends on the content, placement and room; more channels don't guarantee better sound.

Dedicated speakers can deliver greater scale and output, depending on their design and placement. This matters in larger rooms, where a compact soundbar may struggle to fill the space. For film-watchers, that separation can make the experience more immersive.

Home theatre systems: The flexibility comes at a price

I like the freedom to choose individual components. You can pair an AV receiver with speakers and a subwoofer that suit your budget, then upgrade one component later instead of replacing the system.

The receiver connects the components and supports compatible audio formats. Some also offer extra connectivity and room calibration. That control is useful, but it means more to configure. I would check the receiver's supported formats and inputs before choosing one, especially when connecting a console, streaming device, and television.

You need space for the receiver and speakers, positions for each channel, and a cable plan. Fine-tuning may involve adjusting speaker levels and distances. Costs rise when you add a better receiver, speakers, or more channels.

For a home cinema or a large living room, those compromises may be worthwhile. But if you want clearer dialogue and fuller TV audio, a complete system may be more than you need.

Soundbar vs home theatre system: What would I choose for my living room?

Neither setup is inherently better. My choice depends on the room, what I watch, and how much installation I am willing to handle. For a compact living room or a straightforward TV upgrade, I would lean towards a soundbar. A subwoofer and rear speakers can add impact without taking over the space.

For a larger room and a more convincing surround experience, I would consider a home theatre system. Separate speakers offer greater control over placement and sound, while the receiver leaves room for future upgrades.

Before buying, I would check room dimensions, seating position, connectivity and TV audio compatibility. A costly system will not perform well if it is poorly positioned or cannot use the TV's audio capabilities.

I would not buy a home theatre system just because it looks premium, or choose a soundbar if physical surround sound is my priority. The right option suits my habits, budget and space.

Also Read:

Turn your living room into a mini theatre with these feature-packed projectors for movies, shows and home entertainment

2.1, 3.1 or 5.1 channel soundbar: Which setup offers the best experience for movies and music?

A portable speaker should be easy to carry but never compromise on sound

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