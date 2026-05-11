Don't buy a second fridge: Use these 5 convertible refrigerator models to expand your capacity this summer

Modern life is unpredictable, specially if you have a big social circle. One week you are hosting a dinner party with multiple batches of Sangria and home made ice-cream, the next, you are prepping for some festive celebrations and stocking multiple batches of dry fruit ladoos in your refrigerator. Standard refrigerators often force you to pick a side and they offer you fixed freezer space, which can be incredibly limiting sometimes. That's where convertible refrigerators come into picture. These discounts are a part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale. (HT Tech) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Benefits of using convertible refrigerators Convertible refrigerators offer several benefits over traditional refrigerators. Here are some of the top ones: Flexible storage: The biggest advantage of using a convertible refrigerator us that it lets you can instantly expand your fridge capacity by converting the freezer section. This gives you extra storage space when needed. Energy and cost efficiency: Many models offer energy savings features such as digital inverter technology, AI energy mode and vacation mode that offer higher energy saving. They also let you power down energy usage during low-usage periods. Dedicated food preservation areas: A lot of convertible refrigerators come with specialized zones that allow users to set precise temperature settings based on specific food items such as dairy, seafood, or fresh vegetables. So, if you are planning to upgrade your refrigerator to a model that offers you more flexibility, here are our top picks for you. 5 Best convertible refrigerators for Indian homes this summer

This refrigerator by Samsung is designed for modern Indian homes that need flexible storage and smarter cooling solutions. It features a sleek and minimalist finish with recessed handles that gives it a premium kitchen look. It comes with a capacity of 330L that is suitable for medium to large families. Its standout feature is its 5-in-1 convertible mode that lets users convert freezer space into extra fridge space whenever needed. This fridge is powered by Twin Cooling Plus technology, which cools the fridge and freezer to maintain better humidity and reduce odour mixing. It also gets a Digital Inverter Compressor, which improves durability and lowers power consumption, while Wi-Fi-enabled SmartThings support adds remote control and energy monitoring feature to it. It is available with a 22% discount on Amazon along with an exchange bonus of up to ₹8,500, banking offers, cashback offers and a no-cost EMI option.

Specifications Capacity 330L Energy Rating 3 Star Convertible Technology 5-in-1 Smart Convertible Energy Saving Features Digital Inverter Compressor, SmartThings Energy monitoring, Stabilizer-free operation Cooling Features Twin Cooling Plus, Power Cool, Power Freeze, Active Fresh Filter+ Reasons to buy Great temperature control Good storage capacity Low electricity consumption Excellent cooling performance Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise this refrigerator for its cooling performance and low electricity consumption. They also like its temperature control settings. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this refrigerator for its cooling performance and low electricity consumption.

2. LG 322 L, 2 Star, Convertible, Smart Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (GLT3226SNDS, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze & Multi Air Flow) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This refrigerator by LG features a shiny steel finish look and a sleek pocket-handle that give it a modern premium look. It comes with a Convertible feature that lets users adjust freezer space based on changing storage needs. It is equipped with a Smart Inverter Compressor that optimises power consumption while ensuring quieter performance and longer durability. On the cooling front, it comes with a Multi Air Flow feature that distributes cool air evenly, while the Door Cooling+ feature rapidly chills frequently used door compartments to keep groceries fresher for longer. This refrigerator is ideal for families of three to four people. It is available with a discount of 29% on Amazon. Buyers can maximise savings using an exchange bonus of up to ₹4,500, a no-cost EMI option, banking discounts and cashback offers.

Specifications Capacity 308L Energy Rating 3 Star Convertible Technology Smart Convertible (Freezer-to-Fridge flexibility) Energy Saving Features Smart Inverter Compressor, Stabilizer-free operation, Smart Diagnosis Cooling Features Multi Air Flow, Door Cooling+, Frost Free technology, Moist Balance Crisper Reasons to buy Excellent cooling performance Premium look Reason to avoid Energy efficiency could have been better

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise this refrigerator for its cooling performance and its smart features. They also like its premium look. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this refrigerator for its cooling performance.

This refrigerator by Godrej is designed for large Indian families of five or more people. It features a premium Inox finish and sleek flat-door that is design to create a modern, upscale kitchen look. This refrigerator gets a Convertible mode that lets users repurpose freezer space into fridge storage for added flexibility. It is powered by an Inverter Compressor, which optimises cooling while lowering energy consumption. Additionally, it comes with an Advanced Multi Air Flow technology, which ensures uniform cooling throughout both compartments, and frost-free operation feature that adds everyday convenience for users wanting hassle-free maintenance. This refrigerator is getting a 40% discount on Amazon along with an exchange bonus of up to ₹3,500, banking discounts and a no-cost EMI option.

Specifications Capacity 600L Energy Rating 2 Star Convertible Technology Convertible Freezer-to-Fridge mode Energy Saving Features Inverter Compressor, Stabilizer-free operation, Energy-efficient cooling system Cooling Features Multi Air Flow, Frost Free technology, Uniform cooling system Reasons to buy Good build quality Ample storage capacity Works well Reason to avoid Average cooling performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the refrigerator to be of good quality and value for money, with an appealing appearance. They also praise its storage capacity and performance. However, some users point out issues with its cooling performance. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this refrigerator for its overall performance and storage capacity.

This refrigerator by Godrej is designed for modern Indian families with three to four members. It features an elegant Steel Rush finish with a sleek double-door design. It's standout feature is its 6-in-1 Convertible Freezer that gives users the flexibility to convert freezer space into additional fridge storage based on their needs. It is powered by AI-enabled Intelligent Inverter Technology that automatically adjusts cooling for better energy efficiency and quieter performance. It comes with Advanced Nano Shield Technology and Patented Cool Shower Cooling features that help maintain freshness. This refrigerator is getting a 36% discount on Amazon along with an exchange bonus of up to ₹3,500, banking discounts and a no-cost EMI option.

Specifications Capacity 308L Energy Rating 2 Star Convertible Technology 6-in-1 Convertible Freezer Energy Saving Features AI Intelligent Inverter Compressor, Stabilizer-free operation, Annual energy consumption approx. 276 kWh Cooling Features Frost Free, Patented Cool Shower Technology, Nano Shield Technology, Uniform Cooling Reasons to buy Good build quality Ample storage capacity Works well Reason to avoid Average cooling performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the refrigerator's service impressive and appreciate its spacious storage capacity and premium design. However, some users point out issues with its cooling performance. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this refrigerator for its overall storage capacity.

This refrigerator by Samsung is ideal for families of three to four members. It features an Elegant Inox finish and sleek recessed-handle design that adds premium look to contemporary kitchens. It comes with a 5-in-1 Convertible mode that lets users switch freezer space into additional fridge space depending on their needs. It is powered by a Digital Inverter Compressor that optimises energy consumption while ensuring quieter operation. It comes with Samsung’s Twin Cooling Plus technology that cools the fridge and freezer, preserving freshness longer and preventing odour mixing across compartments. This refrigerator is getting a 22% discount on Amazon along with an exchange bonus of up to ₹4,500, banking discounts and a no-cost EMI option.

Specifications Capacity 394 Litres Energy Rating 3 Star Convertible Technology 5-in-1 Smart Convertible Energy Saving Features Digital Inverter Compressor, Smart Connect Inverter, Stabilizer-free operation Cooling Features Twin Cooling Plus, Power Cool, Power Freeze, Frost Free technology Reasons to buy Good build quality Excellent cooling performance Great features Reason to avoid Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this refrigerator to be of good quality, with positive feedback about its appearance, performance, and value for money. The cooling system has also received praise. However, its overall performance has received average reviews. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this refrigerator for its premium design and cooling performance. Top 3 features of the convertible refrigerators for Indian homes this summer

NAME CAPACITY ENERGY RATING COOLING TECHNOLOGY Samsung 330 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Bespoke AI Refrigerator 330L 3 Star Twin Cooling Plus, Power Cool, Power Freeze, Active Fresh Filter+ LG 398 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Smart Inverter, Frost-Free Double Door, Wi-Fi Enabled Refrigerator 398L 3 Star Multi Air Flow, Door Cooling+, Frost Free technology, Moist Balance Crisper Godrej 600L 3Star Frost Free Inverter Refrigerator 600L 3 Star Multi Air Flow, Frost Free technology, Uniform cooling system Godrej 308L 2 Star 6-In-1 Convertible Freezer, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Regalis Refrigerator 308L 2 Star Frost Free, Patented Cool Shower Technology, Nano Shield Technology, Uniform Cooling Samsung 256 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator 256L 3 Star Twin Cooling Plus, Power Cool, Power Freeze, Frost Free technology

FAQs for buying convertible refrigerators in India Does convertible mode increase electricity consumption? Not significantly. Most modern convertible refrigerators use inverter compressors, which optimise power usage even when modes are changed. What is 5-in-1 or 6-in-1 convertible technology? These are multiple preset cooling modes such as Normal, Extra Fridge, Seasonal, Vacation, Home Alone, and Freezer mode, designed for different storage situations. What size convertible refrigerator is best for a family of 4? A 300L to 400L double-door convertible refrigerator is ideal for a family of four in India. Are convertible refrigerators available in single-door models? No, most convertible technology is available in double-door and side-by-side models. What is the difference between frost-free and convertible refrigerators? Frost-free prevents ice buildup automatically, while convertible technology changes compartment usage.