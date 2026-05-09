Still using a single-door fridge? These side-by-side refrigerators may fix summer storage problems
Running out of fridge space this summer? These side-by-side refrigerators offer flexible storage, faster cooling and lower electricity usage for families.
Our Picks
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)View Details
Haier 602L 3Star 2 Door Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator|100% Convertible|Expert Inverter Technology|Digital Display Panel|Triple Twist Ice Maker|Deo Fresh Technology (HRS-682KS, Black Steel)View Details
₹61,990
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 472 L Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator with ProSmart Inverter Compressor (RSB495/FPV300RXID, INOX steel, Electronic Temperature Control and Display)View Details
₹47,899
Midea 560 L Side by Side Refrigerator, Inverter Compressor, Multi Air Flow Cooling, Water Dispenser (Frost Free, Energy Efficient, Large Capacity, Bru-Steel Finish)View Details
Godrej 600 L 3 Star 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, Smart convertible Zones with Digital Touch Panel, Frost Free Inverter Refrigerator (2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 646C RIT OP RS, Opera Rose)View Details
₹74,900
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Opening the fridge door every few minutes for cold water, stuffing vegetables into tight corners, and watching ice trays empty out before the day ends, that’s still the reality in many homes during peak summer. With temperatures rising across several cities, large-capacity refrigerators are moving from a luxury purchase to a practical home upgrade.
Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read moreRead less
Amazon Great Summer Sale Day 2, live on May 9, is bringing price cuts across major appliance categories, including side-by-side refrigerators from brands like LG, Samsung, Haier, Godrej, Midea and Voltas Beko. Several models are currently listed with discounts of up to 59%, along with bank offers and exchange deals.
Over the past few years, I’ve covered and reviewed multiple home appliances across categories, including refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, microwave ovens and other major home appliances. I have also attended events like Smart Home Expo 2026, Kitchen & Home Appliances Expo, India Electronics Expo 2026, along with brand launch showcases from LG, Samsung and Haier, where brands showcased how Indian buyers are now prioritising storage flexibility, lower power consumption, quieter performance and easy maintenance in large appliances.
If your current single-door or double-door refrigerator struggles to handle grocery loads, chilled water demand or frozen food storage during summer, these side-by-side models may be worth considering.
1. LG 655L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Side-by-Side Refrigerator
LG’s 655-litre refrigerator is designed for large households that need separate freezer and fresh food sections. The appliance includes a 416-litre fresh food compartment along with a 239-litre freezer section.
The refrigerator uses multi-airflow cooling to circulate cold air evenly across shelves, while multi-digital sensors monitor internal and external temperatures to maintain cooling balance. LG has also added Smart Diagnosis support that helps identify operational issues through connected diagnostics.
Other features include auto-defrost support, inverter compressor technology and hygiene-focused door gasket protection. Families storing large grocery batches, frozen food items and beverages together may find the storage layout useful.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Massive 655L capacity for large families
Energy-efficient Smart Inverter Compressor
Smart Diagnosis and Wi-Fi control via ThinQ app
Express Freezing for instant ice and cooling
Reason to avoid
Non-convertible freezer section
Requires significant floor space
Higher initial cost compared to entry-level brands
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users appreciate the elegant "Dazzle Steel" finish and the silent operation of the inverter compressor. The spacious door pockets and bright LED lighting are frequently praised for their utility.
Why choose this product?
Choose this if you want a reliable, tech-forward refrigerator from a premium brand. It is perfect for large households that value smart connectivity and consistent cooling performance.
2. Haier 602L 3-Star Side-by-Side Refrigerator
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Haier’s 602-litre side-by-side refrigerator comes with Expert Inverter technology that focuses on lower noise and power efficiency. The appliance also includes a Convertible Magic Zone that allows users to adjust temperatures between freezer and cooling requirements.
The model supports temperature settings ranging from -24 to 9 degrees Celsius, helping users switch storage functions depending on seasonal needs. Haier has also included Deo Fresh technology aimed at maintaining freshness inside the compartment.
An external LED display panel allows touch controls without opening the refrigerator repeatedly. The refrigerator also features a triple twist ice maker for faster ice preparation during the summer months.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Unique 100% convertible fridge space
Expert Inverter Technology for power saving
Deo Fresh technology to eliminate odours
Slanted shelves for better visibility
Reason to avoid
No external water dispenser
Plain black finish may show fingerprints
Basic digital interface compared to competitors\
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the "100% Fridge" feature, which allows them to convert the entire unit into a refrigerator when needed. The large vegetable crispers and fast cooling are also high points.
Why choose this product?
Choose this if you need maximum flexibility. It is the best option for vegetarians or those who occasionally need massive fridge space for parties and events.
3. Voltas Beko 472L Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator
Voltas Beko, backed by Tata, offers a 472-litre side-by-side refrigerator for users looking at a comparatively compact option within the category. The refrigerator operates on an inverter compressor and includes multi-air-flow cooling for maintaining temperature consistency across sections. It also supports auto-defrost functionality, reducing manual maintenance. Inside, the refrigerator includes dedicated storage compartments and adjustable toughened glass shelves for organised storage. The electronic display panel allows users to monitor cooling settings and temperature controls directly from the front panel. The appliance also includes stabiliser-free operation support, which can help during voltage fluctuations.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Compact side-by-side design for smaller kitchens
ProSmart Inverter Compressor for low noise
Multi-Airflow system for uniform cooling
Durable toughened glass shelf
Reason to avoid
Smaller capacity (472L) than other SBS models
Basic aesthetic without a water dispenser
Fewer smart features
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers are satisfied with the value for money this TATA product offers. They highlight the efficient cooling and the fact that it fits into modern modular kitchens more easily than larger units.
Why choose this product?
Choose this if you want the luxury of a side-by-side design but have limited kitchen space or a medium-sized family. It offers trusted Indian reliability at a competitive price.
4. Midea 560L Side-by-Side Refrigerator
Midea’s 560-litre refrigerator focuses on storage space and convenience features. One of its notable additions is the built-in water dispenser, which allows access to chilled water without repeatedly opening the refrigerator door.
The model includes adjustable shelves and wide storage compartments that can accommodate large utensils, beverage bottles and grocery items. Multi-airflow cooling works alongside inverter compressor technology to regulate cooling while managing energy consumption. The side-by-side layout also allows easier visibility and access to stored items, especially for families managing weekly grocery storage.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Convenient non-plumbed water dispenser
Sleek Bru Steel premium finish
Precise digital temperature control
Stabiliser-free operation
Reason to avoid
The brand service network is smaller than that of LG/Samsung
The water tank takes up some of the door shelf space
Higher power consumption in humid climates
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
The external water dispenser is a hit among users for providing chilled water without opening the door. The modern look and large internal storage bins receive positive feedback.
Why choose this product?
Choose this if you want high-end features like a water dispenser and a premium steel look without breaking the bank. It is ideal for families who prioritise convenience and aesthetics.
5. Godrej 600L 3-Star Frost-Free Inverter Refrigerator
Godrej’s 600-litre side-by-side refrigerator uses AI-powered inverter technology that adjusts compressor operations based on cooling needs. The refrigerator includes convertible temperature zones with adjustable settings for different food categories. Users can switch temperature ranges between frozen storage, beverages, dairy products, fruits and vegetables depending on requirements.
The appliance also supports auto-defrost functionality and variable speed compressor operation for quieter performance and energy management. Godrej has positioned this model for larger families that require flexible storage sections throughout the year.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
AI-powered cooling that adapts to usage
6-in-1 convertible freezer modes
Advanced disinfection technology for hygiene
Large vegetable trays and deep drawers
Reason to avoid
Slightly noisier during high-speed cooling
A glass finish requires frequent cleaning
Internal layout feels tighter for bulky containers
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers are impressed by the AI features that manage temperature automatically. The "Opera Black" glass finish is frequently mentioned as a centrepiece for the kitchen.
Why choose this product?
Choose this if you want a smart, hygienic refrigerator. The AI technology and surface disinfection make it perfect for health-conscious families who want a futuristic appliance.
6. Haier SmartChoice 596L Side-by-Side Refrigerator
Haier’s SmartChoice 596-litre refrigerator includes a 100% convertible section that allows freezer space to be converted into fridge storage when required. The refrigerator also includes a built-in water dispenser for easier access to chilled water during the summer. Inverter technology inside the appliance aims to improve durability while maintaining quieter operation. For households managing bulk storage during gatherings, festivals or monthly grocery shopping, the convertible storage section may offer additional flexibility.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Integrated water dispenser for quick hydration
Magic Convertible zone for extra storage
Smart Sense AI for optimised cooling
Shiny Silver finish that resists scratches
Reason to avoid
Slightly lower freezer-to-fridge ratio
The dispenser tank requires regular manual cleaning
Digital display can be complex for elderly users
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users appreciate the "Smart Sense" feature, which detects door openings to adjust cooling. The water dispenser is noted for being leak-proof and very convenient for daily use.
Why choose this product?
Choose this if you want a balanced mix of convenience (water dispenser) and intelligence (AI cooling). It is a great all-rounder for modern families who want efficient food preservation.
7. Voltas Beko 472L Side-by-Side Refrigerator With ProSmart Inverter
Another Voltas Beko model in the sale comes with a ProSmart inverter compressor designed to lower electricity consumption while operating with reduced noise levels. The 472-litre refrigerator includes frost-free functionality, LED illumination inside the compartments and electronic temperature controls. The layout is designed for easy access to food items while maintaining separate storage areas for frozen and fresh products.
For buyers shifting from standard double-door refrigerators to side-by-side models for the first time, this appliance may suit smaller or mid-sized families looking for modern storage features without moving to larger capacities.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Compact side-by-side design for smaller kitchens
ProSmart Inverter Compressor for low noise
Multi-Airflow system for uniform cooling
Durable toughened glass shelf
Reason to avoid
Smaller capacity (472L) than other SBS models
Basic aesthetic without a water dispenser
Fewer smart features
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers are satisfied with the value for money this TATA product offers. They highlight the efficient cooling and the fact that it fits into modern modular kitchens more easily than larger units.
Why choose this product?
Choose this if you want the luxury of a side-by-side design but have limited kitchen space or a medium-sized family. It offers trusted Indian reliability at a competitive price.
|Features
|LG 655 L Frost Free Side By Side Refrigerator With Smart Inverter Compressor
|Haier 602 L Frost Free Side By Side 3 Star Convertible Refrigerator
|Voltas Beko Side by Side Refrigerator
|Midea 560 L Side by Side Refrigerator
|Godrej 600 L Frost Free Side by Side Door 3 Star Refrigerator
|Haier 596 Litres 3 Star Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator
|Capacity
|655L
|602L
|472L
|560L
|600L
|596L
|Top Feature 1
|Smart Inverter Compressor
|Convertible Magic Zone
|ProSmart Inverter Compressor
|Built-in Water Dispenser
|AI-powered Inverter Tech
|100% Convertible Storage
|Top Feature 2
|Multi Air Flow Cooling
|Deo Fresh Technology
|Multi Air Flow Cooling
|Multi-Airflow Cooling
|Convertible Temperature Zones
|Built-in Water Dispenser
|Top Feature 3
|Smart Diagnosis Support
|Triple Twist Ice Maker
|Electronic Display Controls
|Adjustable Shelves & Compartments
|Variable Speed Compressor
|Expert Inverter Technology
|Frost-Free Support
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Inverter Technology
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Convertible Storage
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Water Dispenser
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Best Suited For
|Large families
|Flexible storage needs
|Mid-sized families
|Summer convenience
|Mixed food storage
|Bulk grocery storage
|Key Highlight
|Smart cooling with diagnostics
|Flexible cooling modes
|Compact SBS option
|Chilled water access
|AI-based cooling adjustment
|Freezer-to-fridge conversion
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Like all product-focused journalists, editorial recommendations and selections are prepared independently based on product specifications, ongoing market trends and category relevance during sale events.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMD Ijaj Khan
Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More