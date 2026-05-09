Still using a single-door fridge? These side-by-side refrigerators may fix summer storage problems

Opening the fridge door every few minutes for cold water, stuffing vegetables into tight corners, and watching ice trays empty out before the day ends, that’s still the reality in many homes during peak summer. With temperatures rising across several cities, large-capacity refrigerators are moving from a luxury purchase to a practical home upgrade. Side-by-side refrigerators with water dispensers, inverter cooling and convertible storage are now available at lower prices. By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less Amazon Great Summer Sale Day 2, live on May 9, is bringing price cuts across major appliance categories, including side-by-side refrigerators from brands like LG, Samsung, Haier, Godrej, Midea and Voltas Beko. Several models are currently listed with discounts of up to 59%, along with bank offers and exchange deals. Over the past few years, I’ve covered and reviewed multiple home appliances across categories, including refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, microwave ovens and other major home appliances. I have also attended events like Smart Home Expo 2026, Kitchen & Home Appliances Expo, India Electronics Expo 2026, along with brand launch showcases from LG, Samsung and Haier, where brands showcased how Indian buyers are now prioritising storage flexibility, lower power consumption, quieter performance and easy maintenance in large appliances. If your current single-door or double-door refrigerator struggles to handle grocery loads, chilled water demand or frozen food storage during summer, these side-by-side models may be worth considering.

LG’s 655-litre refrigerator is designed for large households that need separate freezer and fresh food sections. The appliance includes a 416-litre fresh food compartment along with a 239-litre freezer section. The refrigerator uses multi-airflow cooling to circulate cold air evenly across shelves, while multi-digital sensors monitor internal and external temperatures to maintain cooling balance. LG has also added Smart Diagnosis support that helps identify operational issues through connected diagnostics. Other features include auto-defrost support, inverter compressor technology and hygiene-focused door gasket protection. Families storing large grocery batches, frozen food items and beverages together may find the storage layout useful.

Specifications Capacity 655 Litres BEE Star Ratings 3-Star Compressor Smart Inverter Compressor Cooling Type Multi Air Flow Dimensions (WxHxD) 91.3 x 179.0 x 73.5 cm Weight 103 kg Reasons to buy Massive 655L capacity for large families Energy-efficient Smart Inverter Compressor Smart Diagnosis and Wi-Fi control via ThinQ app Express Freezing for instant ice and cooling Reason to avoid Non-convertible freezer section Requires significant floor space Higher initial cost compared to entry-level brands

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users appreciate the elegant "Dazzle Steel" finish and the silent operation of the inverter compressor. The spacious door pockets and bright LED lighting are frequently praised for their utility. Why choose this product? Choose this if you want a reliable, tech-forward refrigerator from a premium brand. It is perfect for large households that value smart connectivity and consistent cooling performance.

2. Haier 602L 3-Star Side-by-Side Refrigerator Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Haier’s 602-litre side-by-side refrigerator comes with Expert Inverter technology that focuses on lower noise and power efficiency. The appliance also includes a Convertible Magic Zone that allows users to adjust temperatures between freezer and cooling requirements. The model supports temperature settings ranging from -24 to 9 degrees Celsius, helping users switch storage functions depending on seasonal needs. Haier has also included Deo Fresh technology aimed at maintaining freshness inside the compartment. An external LED display panel allows touch controls without opening the refrigerator repeatedly. The refrigerator also features a triple twist ice maker for faster ice preparation during the summer months.

Specifications Capacity 602 Litres BEE Star Ratings 3-Star Compressor Expert Inverter Compressor Cooling Type Multi Air Flow Dimensions (WxHxD) 90.5 x 177.5 x 69.7 cm Weight 194 kg Reasons to buy Unique 100% convertible fridge space Expert Inverter Technology for power saving Deo Fresh technology to eliminate odours Slanted shelves for better visibility Reason to avoid No external water dispenser Plain black finish may show fingerprints Basic digital interface compared to competitors\

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers love the "100% Fridge" feature, which allows them to convert the entire unit into a refrigerator when needed. The large vegetable crispers and fast cooling are also high points. Why choose this product? Choose this if you need maximum flexibility. It is the best option for vegetarians or those who occasionally need massive fridge space for parties and events.

Voltas Beko, backed by Tata, offers a 472-litre side-by-side refrigerator for users looking at a comparatively compact option within the category. The refrigerator operates on an inverter compressor and includes multi-air-flow cooling for maintaining temperature consistency across sections. It also supports auto-defrost functionality, reducing manual maintenance. Inside, the refrigerator includes dedicated storage compartments and adjustable toughened glass shelves for organised storage. The electronic display panel allows users to monitor cooling settings and temperature controls directly from the front panel. The appliance also includes stabiliser-free operation support, which can help during voltage fluctuations.

Specifications Capacity 472 Litres BEE Star Ratings 3 Star Compressor ProSmart Inverter Compressor Dimensions (WxHxD) 90.5 x 177.0 x 59.5 cm Weight 82 kg Reasons to buy Compact side-by-side design for smaller kitchens ProSmart Inverter Compressor for low noise Multi-Airflow system for uniform cooling Durable toughened glass shelf Reason to avoid Smaller capacity (472L) than other SBS models Basic aesthetic without a water dispenser Fewer smart features

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers are satisfied with the value for money this TATA product offers. They highlight the efficient cooling and the fact that it fits into modern modular kitchens more easily than larger units. Why choose this product? Choose this if you want the luxury of a side-by-side design but have limited kitchen space or a medium-sized family. It offers trusted Indian reliability at a competitive price.

Midea’s 560-litre refrigerator focuses on storage space and convenience features. One of its notable additions is the built-in water dispenser, which allows access to chilled water without repeatedly opening the refrigerator door. The model includes adjustable shelves and wide storage compartments that can accommodate large utensils, beverage bottles and grocery items. Multi-airflow cooling works alongside inverter compressor technology to regulate cooling while managing energy consumption. The side-by-side layout also allows easier visibility and access to stored items, especially for families managing weekly grocery storage.

Specifications Capacity 560 Litres BEE Star Ratings 3 Star Compressor Inverter Compressor Dimensions (WxHxD) 89.7 x 176.5 x 70.6 cm Weight 90 kg Reasons to buy Convenient non-plumbed water dispenser Sleek Bru Steel premium finish Precise digital temperature control Stabiliser-free operation Reason to avoid The brand service network is smaller than that of LG/Samsung The water tank takes up some of the door shelf space Higher power consumption in humid climates

What are buyers saying on Amazon? The external water dispenser is a hit among users for providing chilled water without opening the door. The modern look and large internal storage bins receive positive feedback. Why choose this product? Choose this if you want high-end features like a water dispenser and a premium steel look without breaking the bank. It is ideal for families who prioritise convenience and aesthetics.

Godrej’s 600-litre side-by-side refrigerator uses AI-powered inverter technology that adjusts compressor operations based on cooling needs. The refrigerator includes convertible temperature zones with adjustable settings for different food categories. Users can switch temperature ranges between frozen storage, beverages, dairy products, fruits and vegetables depending on requirements. The appliance also supports auto-defrost functionality and variable speed compressor operation for quieter performance and energy management. Godrej has positioned this model for larger families that require flexible storage sections throughout the year.

Specifications Capacity 600 Litres BEE Star Ratings 3 Star Convertible 6-in-1 Modes Dimensions (WxHxD) 91.0 x 177.0 x 73.0 cm Weight 99 kg Reasons to buy AI-powered cooling that adapts to usage 6-in-1 convertible freezer modes Advanced disinfection technology for hygiene Large vegetable trays and deep drawers Reason to avoid Slightly noisier during high-speed cooling A glass finish requires frequent cleaning Internal layout feels tighter for bulky containers

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers are impressed by the AI features that manage temperature automatically. The "Opera Black" glass finish is frequently mentioned as a centrepiece for the kitchen. Why choose this product? Choose this if you want a smart, hygienic refrigerator. The AI technology and surface disinfection make it perfect for health-conscious families who want a futuristic appliance.

Haier’s SmartChoice 596-litre refrigerator includes a 100% convertible section that allows freezer space to be converted into fridge storage when required. The refrigerator also includes a built-in water dispenser for easier access to chilled water during the summer. Inverter technology inside the appliance aims to improve durability while maintaining quieter operation. For households managing bulk storage during gatherings, festivals or monthly grocery shopping, the convertible storage section may offer additional flexibility.

Specifications Capacity 596 Litres BEE Star Ratings 3 Star Compressor Inverter Compressor Dimensions (WxHxD) 90.5 x 177.5 x 69.7 cm Weight 98 kg Reasons to buy Integrated water dispenser for quick hydration Magic Convertible zone for extra storage Smart Sense AI for optimised cooling Shiny Silver finish that resists scratches Reason to avoid Slightly lower freezer-to-fridge ratio The dispenser tank requires regular manual cleaning Digital display can be complex for elderly users

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users appreciate the "Smart Sense" feature, which detects door openings to adjust cooling. The water dispenser is noted for being leak-proof and very convenient for daily use. Why choose this product? Choose this if you want a balanced mix of convenience (water dispenser) and intelligence (AI cooling). It is a great all-rounder for modern families who want efficient food preservation.

Another Voltas Beko model in the sale comes with a ProSmart inverter compressor designed to lower electricity consumption while operating with reduced noise levels. The 472-litre refrigerator includes frost-free functionality, LED illumination inside the compartments and electronic temperature controls. The layout is designed for easy access to food items while maintaining separate storage areas for frozen and fresh products. For buyers shifting from standard double-door refrigerators to side-by-side models for the first time, this appliance may suit smaller or mid-sized families looking for modern storage features without moving to larger capacities.

Specifications Capacity 472 Litres BEE Star Ratings 3 Star Compressor ProSmart Inverter Compressor Dimensions (WxHxD) 90.5 x 177.0 x 59.5 cm Weight 82 kg Reasons to buy Compact side-by-side design for smaller kitchens ProSmart Inverter Compressor for low noise Multi-Airflow system for uniform cooling Durable toughened glass shelf Reason to avoid Smaller capacity (472L) than other SBS models Basic aesthetic without a water dispenser Fewer smart features

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers are satisfied with the value for money this TATA product offers. They highlight the efficient cooling and the fact that it fits into modern modular kitchens more easily than larger units. Why choose this product? Choose this if you want the luxury of a side-by-side design but have limited kitchen space or a medium-sized family. It offers trusted Indian reliability at a competitive price.

Features LG 655 L Frost Free Side By Side Refrigerator With Smart Inverter Compressor Haier 602 L Frost Free Side By Side 3 Star Convertible Refrigerator Voltas Beko Side by Side Refrigerator Midea 560 L Side by Side Refrigerator Godrej 600 L Frost Free Side by Side Door 3 Star Refrigerator Haier 596 Litres 3 Star Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator Capacity 655L 602L 472L 560L 600L 596L Top Feature 1 Smart Inverter Compressor Convertible Magic Zone ProSmart Inverter Compressor Built-in Water Dispenser AI-powered Inverter Tech 100% Convertible Storage Top Feature 2 Multi Air Flow Cooling Deo Fresh Technology Multi Air Flow Cooling Multi-Airflow Cooling Convertible Temperature Zones Built-in Water Dispenser Top Feature 3 Smart Diagnosis Support Triple Twist Ice Maker Electronic Display Controls Adjustable Shelves & Compartments Variable Speed Compressor Expert Inverter Technology Frost-Free Support Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Inverter Technology Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Convertible Storage No Yes No No Yes Yes Water Dispenser No No No Yes No Yes Best Suited For Large families Flexible storage needs Mid-sized families Summer convenience Mixed food storage Bulk grocery storage Key Highlight Smart cooling with diagnostics Flexible cooling modes Compact SBS option Chilled water access AI-based cooling adjustment Freezer-to-fridge conversion