Dyson’s latest beauty push focuses on portability without performance anxiety | HT Tech Insider

Portable beauty tools have traditionally come with trade-offs. Smaller devices often meant weaker airflow, inconsistent heat, or reduced styling performance. Dyson says it wants to change that with the Dyson Supersonic Travel, a compact version of its popular hair dryer designed specifically for global travellers. Dyson Supersonic Travel (HT) By Shaurya Sharma Shaurya Sharma is the Technology Editor at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he oversees technology coverage across digital and social platforms. With over eight years of experience across editorial, video production, and digital media, his work focuses on smartphones, AI, consumer gadgets, and shaping audience-first content strategies for modern tech consumers.



He began his career in 2018 as a fashion cinematographer before turning his lifelong passion for technology into a profession. From spending his childhood immersed in tech magazines, video games, and the latest gadgets to covering the global consumer tech industry today, technology has remained a constant throughout his journey.



Over the years, Shaurya has worked with some of India’s leading media organisations, including CNN-News18, Sportskeeda, and Guiding Tech, where he led video initiatives that combined strong editorial storytelling with engaging visual and social-first execution.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Manipal University, Shaurya has reviewed hundreds of products across categories including smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, cameras, and wearables. Beyond work, he is passionate about animal welfare, environmental causes, and automobiles, particularly turbo-petrol cars Read more Read less

The launch also arrives at a time when travel-friendly consumer technology is becoming increasingly mainstream. From ultraportable laptops to foldable smartphones and compact AI devices, users are demanding products that are lighter and easier to carry without sacrificing capability. Dyson believes beauty tools are moving in the same direction.

In this HT Tech Insider conversation with Ethan Wright, Product Technical Lead, Research & Development, Dyson Beauty, and Sacharissa, Dyson Beauty Scientist, one theme repeatedly surfaced: miniaturisation without compromise. The company’s new Dyson Supersonic Travel, a smaller and globally compatible version of its popular hair dryer, is Dyson’s latest attempt to rethink how engineering, industrial design, and beauty intersect.

“The expectation is that if something is travel-centric, there’s going to be a compromise somewhere,” Ethan said. “We wanted to challenge that.”

According to Dyson, the Supersonic Travel is 32% smaller than the original Supersonic hair dryer. Yet the company says it still delivers the same core hair-health technologies found in its larger devices.

“That’s been the heart of Dyson Beauty from the beginning,” Ethan said. “When we launched the original Supersonic nearly 10 years ago, we miniaturised the motor and the heater to make it as small as possible in your hands while still being powerful.”

The company believes the new device reflects a broader shift in consumer expectations, where portability is no longer viewed as a bonus feature, but as a requirement.

“It’s a progression of where the market is going,” Ethan added. “People want products that are more portable and easier to travel with, but they still expect a high-performance styling and drying experience.”

That demand is especially visible among younger consumers and frequent travellers who increasingly prefer carrying fewer, more versatile devices across work trips, holidays, and international travel.