Elon Musk’s chatbot wants to create games, and you could be its ‘Tutor’: Here’s how

Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, is taking a new step in artificial intelligence by hiring humans to teach its chatbot Grok how to create video games. The company’s careers page lists openings for “Video Games Tutors,” professionals who will guide Grok through game mechanics, design, storytelling, and player experience. The goal is to move the AI beyond text-based conversations and enable it to generate interactive and engaging games. xAI is hiring humans to teach its AI chatbot Grok how to design and build video games.(Pexels)

Selected candidates will offer detailed feedback, label data, and curate content that helps Grok understand how games work. They will review Grok’s attempts at producing game content, correcting and refining it to ensure playability and enjoyment. Human creativity will be central to shaping the AI’s understanding of narrative design, gameplay, and overall user experience.

Job Responsibilities

Tutors will work with xAI’s proprietary software to annotate projects and offer insights on storylines, design elements, and gameplay mechanics. They will collaborate with the technical team to improve workflows and tools that train Grok. Candidates will assess the AI’s output based on creativity, technical performance, and player engagement, helping to fine-tune the AI’s game-building skills.

Skills and Qualifications (Required)

Applicants should have a background in Game Design, Computer Science, or related fields, with hands-on experience in game development. A portfolio of past projects will strengthen applications. Candidates must demonstrate the ability to evaluate games from gameplay and storytelling perspectives. Experience in AI-assisted game development, indie studios, or playtesting is preferred. A strong personal history of playing video games is also considered a bonus.

Work Setup and Pay

The position is based in Palo Alto, California, with a five-day in-office schedule, though remote work is available. Remote employees need self-discipline and access to a Chromebook, Mac (macOS 11 or later), or Windows 10 computer, plus a reliable smartphone. Applicants from Wyoming and Illinois cannot apply, and visa sponsorship is not offered.

Pay ranges from $45 to $100 per hour. Full-time roles may include medical benefits depending on the applicant’s country, while part-time positions do not offer benefits.