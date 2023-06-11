Elon Musk's SpaceX hires new software engineer and he's…14 years old

The newest employee at Elon Musk’s SpaceX is the youngest person ever to be hired by the spacecraft company. Kairan Quazi is a 14-year-old software engineer, who cleared SpaceX's ‘technically challenging, fun’ interview process. 14-year-old Kairan Quazi. (linkedIn)

Quazi shared his excitement through a LinkedIn post shared Thursday. He said that he’ll be a part of the Starlink engineering team in the ‘coolest company on the planet’. He added that SpaceX was one of the ‘rare’ companies that did not use his age as an ‘arbitrary and outdated’ benchmark to determine maturity and ability. Starlink is SpaceX's satellite internet service.

According to his LinkedIn bio, he dreams of a career that tackles ‘challenging issues and encourage radical innovation in service of the common good’.

He posted the achievement ahead of his graduation from Santa Clara University's school of engineering, where he’ll again create history as the youngest graduate from the college.

Quazi’s remarkable journey began at age two when he spoke in complete sentences, the LA Times reported. At third grade, then aged nine, he realised that the schoolwork was not challenging enough for his advanced knowledge.

Quazi landed an internship as an AI research co-op fellow at Intel Labsa few months later and then enrolled for thecomputer science and engineering course at age 11.The child prodigy is reportedly planning to move with his mother from Pleasanton, California to Redmond, Washington, to start work at SpaceX.

In 2022, he spent four months as a machine learning intern at cyber intelligence firm Blackbird.AI. and helped design an "anomaly detection statistical learning pipeline" to flag social media content manipulation, according to LinkedIn.

Quazi enjoys playing games such as the Assassin's Creed series, reading science fiction stories by Philip K. Dick and the works of journalist Michael Lewis, who specialises in financial crises, during his leisure time.

Earlier this year, the 14-year-old had taken to Instagram to post his preps for a ‘major’ job interview. Weeks later, he shared a screenshot of his job acceptance letter from SpaceX.

