Flipkart Diwali Sale: 7 TWS earbuds to consider for music, calls and noise cancellation

The Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale is live and I've picked seven true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds deals worth checking before making a purchase. The shortlist ranges from Sony’s premium WF-1000XM5 to more affordable options from CMF and boAt, with Nothing, Realme, Oppo and OnePlus also in the mix. That gives us a useful spread of choices for different budgets and listening habits. I would not make the decision on discount percentage alone. Active noise cancellation (ANC), battery life, microphone performance, water resistance and app support can matter more over months of daily use. Sale prices can also change with bank offers, seller availability and colour variants, so it's definitely worth checking out the live Flipkart listing before ordering. Here is how I would compare the seven options.

7 TWS earbuds to compare during Flipkart’s Diwali Sale

I compare seven true wireless earbuds across premium and budget segments, focusing on noise cancellation, sound features, battery life and everyday usability. (Nothing)

By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.



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TWS earbuds Live listed price MRP Discount Sony WF-1000XM5 ₹ 13,990 ₹ 29,990 53% Nothing Ear (a) (2024) ₹ 4,999 ₹ 9,999 50% realme Buds Air 8 Pro ₹ 6,999 ₹ 8,999 22% OPPO Enco Air5 Pro ₹ 4,499 ₹ 5,499 25% OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro ₹ 4,052 ₹ 4,999 19% boAt Nirvana Zenith Pro ₹ 2,699 ₹ 14,990 82% CMF by Nothing Buds 2a ₹ 1,999 ₹ 2,499 20%

If I were moving up to premium TWS earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM5 would be one of the first models I compared. Its noise-cancelling system uses dedicated processors, microphones and noise-isolating ear tips, while the Dynamic Driver X is designed to deliver detailed audio. Sony also focuses on call clarity, with AI-based noise reduction and bone-conduction sensors. The trade-off is price: these sit in a different bracket from the budget picks here.

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Specifications - Driver Dynamic Driver X - Noise cancellation Active noise cancellation with adaptive optimisation - Audio Hi-Res Audio Wireless, LDAC - Battery Up to 8 hours with ANC, up to 12 hours with ANC off, earbuds only - Water resistance IPX4 - App Sony Sound Connect Reasons to Buy - Advanced ANC is useful for flights, public transport and noisy offices. - LDAC support gives compatible devices access to high-resolution wireless audio. - AI-based call processing and bone-conduction sensors are designed to improve voice pickup. Reasons to Avoid - The premium positioning puts it above the budget of many everyday TWS buyers. - LDAC benefits depend on a compatible source device and supported settings.

Why we picked it

I included the Sony for listeners who put noise cancellation and audio detail ahead of getting the lowest sale price. It is the premium option in this list, particularly for frequent travellers and people who listen in noisy environments.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Nothing Ear (a) brings the brand's transparent design to a more accessible price point than its flagship earbuds. I would consider it for a mix of commuting, music and calls, especially because it supports LDAC, adaptive ANC and dual-device connectivity. The Nothing X app adds customisation options, while the compact design keeps the case easy to carry. It offers plenty of features without pushing into the highest price tier.

Specifications - Driver 11mm dynamic driver - Noise cancellation Up to 45 dB - Battery Up to 42.5 hours with case and ANC off - Audio codecs LDAC, AAC, SBC - Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, dual connection - Water resistance IP54 earbuds, IPX2 case Reasons to Buy - LDAC support is useful for compatible Android phones and high-resolution streaming. - Dual connection makes switching between a laptop and phone more convenient. - The Nothing X app offers custom EQ and control personalisation. Reasons to Avoid - Battery life drops when ANC or transparency mode is enabled. - The charging case has an IPX2 rating, lower than the earbuds' IP54 rating. - LDAC is not supported by every phone, so some users will rely on AAC or SBC.

Why we picked it

I picked Ear (a) as a feature-rich mid-range option with a recognisable design. It makes sense for buyers who want ANC, LDAC and device switching without paying flagship prices.

The Realme Buds Air 8 Pro takes a hardware-heavy approach, combining an 11mm dynamic driver with a 6mm micro-planar tweeter and dual-DAC processing. It also supports adaptive ANC up to 55 dB, LHDC 5.0 and spatial audio. With a claimed total playback time of up to 50 hours with ANC off, it is a strong feature-led contender for listeners who want sound customisation, long battery life and gaming features in one pair.

Specifications - Drivers 11mm dynamic driver + 6mm micro-planar tweeter - Noise cancellation Up to 55 dB ANC - Battery Up to 50 hours with case, ANC off - Audio codecs LHDC 5.0, AAC, SBC - Connectivity Bluetooth 6.1, three-device connection - Water resistance IP55 for earbuds Reasons to Buy - The dual-driver setup separates bass and treble duties. - Three-device connectivity can be useful for people who switch between multiple devices. - A dedicated low-latency mode is useful for mobile gaming. Reasons to Avoid - LHDC playback requires a compatible phone and supported audio settings. - The glossy design may attract fingerprints more readily than matte finishes. - The full feature set may be excessive if you mainly use earbuds for occasional calls.

Why we picked it

I picked the realme Buds Air 8 Pro for buyers who want a long feature list, including dual drivers, adaptive ANC and multi-device pairing. It is worth comparing if music, gaming and frequent device switching all matter.

The Oppo Enco Air5 Pro is a practical middle-ground option if I want strong noise cancellation without moving to the most expensive earbuds here. It combines a 12mm titanium-coated driver with ANC, triple-mic call processing and dual-device connectivity. The slide volume control is a useful everyday addition, while its IP55 rating gives the earbuds protection against dust and water. Oppo also advertises up to 54 hours of playback with the case when ANC is off.

Specifications - Driver 12mm titanium-coated diaphragm - Noise cancellation Up to 55 dB - Battery Up to 54 hours with case, ANC off - Connectivity Bluetooth 6.0, dual connection - Microphones Triple-mic AI Clear Call - Water and dust resistance IP55 Reasons to Buy - Dual-device connectivity helps when moving between a laptop and phone. - Slide volume control allows quick adjustments without reaching for the phone. - IP55 protection is useful for workouts and daily commutes. Reasons to Avoid - The 54-hour figure applies with ANC off, not to every listening mode. - Hi-res playback features depend on a compatible device and supported codec.

Why we picked it

I picked the Enco Air5 Pro for its combination of ANC, dual-device connectivity and convenient volume controls. It is worth considering if I need earbuds for work calls, commuting and music throughout the day.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro brings several features usually associated with costlier TWS models into a more accessible range. It supports real-time ANC up to 55 dB, uses 12mm titanium-coated drivers and includes six microphones for calls. OnePlus also lists spatial audio, swipe-based volume control and up to 54 hours of playback.

Specifications - Driver 12mm titanium-coated dynamic driver - Noise cancellation Up to 55 dB real-time ANC - Battery Up to 54 hours of playback - Microphones Six microphones, three per earbud - Connectivity Bluetooth, spatial audio support - Water and dust resistance IP55 Reasons to Buy - Real-time ANC adjusts to changing surroundings. - Six-mic call system is designed to reduce background noise during conversations. - Swipe volume control makes everyday use more convenient. Reasons to Avoid - The full 54-hour battery figure depends on usage conditions and settings. - Buyers should check which spatial audio and AI features are supported by their phone.

Why we picked it

I picked the Nord Buds 4 Pro for buyers who want high ANC figures, swipe volume controls and call-focused microphones without paying for a premium flagship.

The boAt Nirvana Zenith Pro is worth considering if long battery life is high on my list. It offers adaptive hybrid ANC up to 50 dB, LDAC support and boAt Spatial Audio, with the company claiming up to 80 hours of playback with the case when ANC is off. The earbuds also support a low-latency gaming mode and fast charging. Its feature set is aimed at buyers who want more than basic music playback at a mid-range price.

Specifications Drivers 12mm × 2 Noise cancellation Up to 50 dB adaptive hybrid ANC Battery Up to 80 hours with case, ANC off Audio LDAC, boAt Spatial Audio Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4 Water resistance IPX4 Reasons to Buy The claimed 80-hour battery life is useful for people who dislike frequent charging. LDAC and spatial audio add options for compatible devices and supported content. A low-latency mode caters to mobile gaming. Reasons to Avoid The 80-hour claim applies with ANC off, so playback time will vary by mode. IPX4 protection is more limited than the IP55 ratings of some competitors. LDAC requires a compatible source device to deliver its intended benefit.

Why we picked it

I picked the Zenith Pro for buyers who prioritise battery endurance and want ANC, spatial audio and gaming features in the same pair.

The CMF Buds 2a is the budget pick I would look at first if I wanted ANC without spending several thousand rupees. It has a 12.4mm bio-fibre driver, Dirac tuning and Ultra Bass Technology 2.0. The earbuds support ANC up to 42 dB, four microphones and up to 35.5 hours of playback with the case when ANC is off. Dual connection is another useful extra at this price.

Specifications - Driver 12.4mm bio-fibre driver - Noise cancellation Up to 42 dB ANC - Battery Up to 35.5 hours with case, ANC off - Microphones Four HD microphones - Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4, dual connection - Water and dust resistance IP54 earbuds, IPX2 case Reasons to Buy - ANC and dual-device connectivity are useful features at the lower end of this list. - Dirac tuning and Ultra Bass Technology 2.0 offer sound customisation options. - A 10-minute charge can deliver up to 5.5 hours of listening with ANC off, according to Nothing. Reasons to Avoid - The charging case has an IPX2 rating, lower than the earbuds' IP54 rating. - The audio codecs listed are AAC and SBC, without LDAC support.

Why we picked it

I picked the CMF Buds 2a for shoppers who want essential TWS features at a lower price. It is a useful starting point if ANC, everyday calls and battery life matter more than hi-res codecs.

Top 3 features of TWS earbuds in the Flipkart sale

TWS earbuds Noise cancellation Battery life Standout feature Sony WF-1000XM5 Advanced ANC Up to 8 hours with ANC, earbuds only LDAC and Dynamic Driver X Nothing Ear (a) Up to 45 dB ANC Up to 42.5 hours with case, ANC off Dual connection realme Buds Air 8 Pro Up to 55 dB ANC Up to 50 hours with case, ANC off Dual-driver system OPPO Enco Air5 Pro Up to 55 dB ANC Up to 54 hours with case, ANC off Slide volume control OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Up to 55 dB ANC Up to 54 hours Six-mic call system boAt Nirvana Zenith Pro Up to 50 dB ANC Up to 80 hours with case, ANC off LDAC and spatial audio CMF Buds 2a Up to 42 dB ANC Up to 35.5 hours with case, ANC off Dirac tuning

Factors to consider when buying TWS earbuds

Active noise cancellation: Compare ANC alongside fit and microphone design. The advertised decibel figure alone does not tell the whole story, and real-world results vary with ear seal and surroundings.

Battery life: Check whether a quoted total includes the charging case and whether ANC is switched off. If you travel often, also consider fast charging.

Audio codecs and sound features: LDAC and LHDC support can be useful with compatible phones and services. Check device compatibility before paying extra for hi-res audio features.

Fit, calls and durability: Look for multiple ear-tip sizes, microphone features and a suitable IP rating if you plan to wear earbuds during workouts or commutes.

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FAQs What does TWS mean in earbuds? TWS stands for true wireless stereo. The two earbuds connect wirelessly to your device and to each other, without a cable running between them.

Is active noise cancellation worth paying extra for? ANC can reduce steady background sounds such as traffic, fans and aircraft noise. It is useful for commuting and office work, although effectiveness depends on the earbuds' fit and the type of noise.

Does a longer battery-life claim mean better earbuds? Not necessarily. Battery life is only one consideration. Sound quality, comfort, call performance, ANC, charging speed and durability also affect how useful a pair will be in everyday use.

Can I use TWS earbuds with Android and iPhone? Most Bluetooth TWS earbuds can connect to both Android phones and iPhones for standard audio playback and calls. Some features, codecs and companion-app functions may differ by operating system.

What IP rating should I look for in TWS earbuds? An IP rating indicates tested protection against dust or water under specific conditions. Check the rating for the earbuds and charging case separately, and avoid assuming that water resistance makes a product suitable for swimming.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.