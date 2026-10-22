Four Samsung smartwatches, prices starting at 3,999 and savings up to 14,190. Which one should you buy?

A smartwatch can do more than display notifications. It can help you track workouts, monitor your health, and stay connected throughout the day. If you have been planning an upgrade, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale could be a good time to explore Samsung's smartwatch deals.

Save on Samsung Galaxy Watches with festival price cuts, eligible bank offers, cashback and No-Cost EMI benefits. (Amit Rahi - HT)

By Shubh Bhushan Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.

Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.

He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read more Read less

From everyday fitness tracking to advanced health monitoring, GPS navigation and LTE connectivity, Samsung offers options for different needs and budgets. However, choosing the right watch means looking beyond discounts and considering the features you will actually use.

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With Samsung Galaxy Watch prices in India varying by model, comparing specifications and sale offers can help you find genuine value. Read on to explore the latest deals and find a smartwatch that suits your lifestyle and budget.

The Samsung Galaxy Fit3 is now available for 3,999 rupees, down from 4,799 rupees, saving 800 rupees. This price cut makes it worth considering for buyers who want to track their daily activity without spending heavily on a smartwatch.

Its lightweight design makes it comfortable for everyday wear, while the AMOLED display makes fitness data and notifications easy to view. Sleep monitoring and activity tracking also help users better understand their daily habits. For those looking for an affordable Samsung wearable during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, it covers the essentials without unnecessary complexity.

Specifications BATTERY Up to 13 days DISPLAY 1.6-inch AMOLED, 256 × 402 resolution CHIPSET Not specified GPS No built-in GPS SOFTWARE Samsung Health and Galaxy Wearable apps DURABILITY 5 ATM water resistance and IP68 rating Reasons to Buy AMOLED display offers clear visuals and vibrant colours. Up to 13 days of battery life means you charge less often. Tracks sleep and over 100 workout types. Reasons to Avoid No built-in GPS for independent route tracking. Cannot run the full range of Wear OS apps.

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The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 has dropped from 31,000 rupees to 21,999 rupees, saving buyers 9,001 rupees. The lower price makes its premium features more accessible to those seeking more than basic fitness tracking.

Its 3nm processor handles everyday tasks, while LTE connectivity keeps users connected without always relying on their phone. Dual-frequency GPS helps track outdoor activities, and advanced health monitoring provides additional insights into daily wellness. With sapphire glass and an aluminium frame, it also combines a durable build with features suited to everyday use.

Specifications - BATTERY 325 mAh; up to 30 hours with always-on display - DISPLAY 1.34-inch Super AMOLED, 438 × 438 resolution - CHIPSET Exynos W1000, 3nm processor - GPS Built-in dual-frequency GPS - SOFTWARE Wear OS with Samsung One UI Watch - DURABILITY 5 ATM, IP68 and MIL-STD-810H Reasons to Buy LTE connectivity supports calls and messages without a nearby phone. Dual-frequency GPS helps track outdoor activities. Advanced health features include ECG and vascular load monitoring. Reasons to Avoid Battery life is limited to around 30 hours with the Always On display. Some health features require a compatible Samsung phone and are only available in certain regions. The 40mm screen may feel small to some users.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch9 is now listed at 36,999 rupees, down from 40,999 rupees, representing a saving of 4,000 rupees. While the reduction is smaller than that of some other models on this list, it still offers a chance to save on a premium smartwatch.

Its bright AMOLED display makes notifications and health data easier to read, while GPS tracking supports outdoor workouts. Its health and fitness tools help users monitor activity and maintain a consistent routine. Bluetooth connectivity keeps the watch paired with a compatible smartphone, making it useful for people who want everyday convenience alongside fitness tracking.

Specifications BATTERY 445 mAh; up to 30 hours with always-on display DISPLAY 1.47-inch Super AMOLED, 480 × 480 resolution CHIPSET Snapdragon Wear Elite platform GPS Built-in dual-frequency GPS (L1 + L5) SOFTWARE Wear OS powered by Samsung, with One UI Watch DURABILITY 5 ATM, IP68 and MIL-STD-810H Reasons to Buy The large AMOLED display delivers clear, bright visuals. Dual-frequency GPS supports outdoor activity tracking. Larger battery than the 44mm Galaxy Watch8. Reasons to Avoid Bluetooth connectivity limits independent cellular use. Battery still requires regular charging. Some health features require a Samsung phone.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra has dropped from 59,000 rupees to 44,810 rupees, saving buyers 14,190 rupees. This is the largest price cut among the four watches, making it worth a closer look for those who need advanced tracking and a rugged build.

Designed for demanding routines, it features a titanium body, sapphire glass and dual-frequency GPS for outdoor activities. LTE connectivity keeps users connected even when they're away from their phones, and the dedicated quick button gives quick access to selected functions. Its larger battery also supports longer outings, making it a good option for users who need more than a basic fitness tracker.

Specifications - BATTERY 590 mAh; up to 100 hours in power-saving mode - DISPLAY 1.5-inch Super AMOLED, 480 × 480 resolution - CHIPSET Exynos W1000, 3nm processor - GPS Built-in dual-frequency GPS - SOFTWARE Wear OS with Samsung One UI Watch - DURABILITY 10 ATM, IP68 and MIL-STD-810H Reasons to Buy Titanium construction and sapphire glass offer added durability. Dual-frequency GPS supports accurate outdoor navigation. Battery lasts up to 100 hours in power-saving mode. Reasons to Avoid Large case may feel bulky on smaller wrists. Higher price than standard Galaxy Watch models. Battery life varies considerably with GPS, LTE and display usage.

Q1. What are the best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch lineup has received price cuts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. For instance, the Galaxy Watch8 (44mm, Bluetooth) was reported at an effective price of 20,249 rupees, including eligible bank discounts and cashback. Buyers should compare the price on Amazon with available payment offers to find the best deal.

Q2. How much can you save on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026?

Savings vary by model, seller and payment method. Some discounts apply directly to the listed price, while eligible bank offers, cashback and EMI benefits can further reduce the effective cost. For example, a reported Galaxy Watch8 deal combined a 20,499-rupee sale price with an SBI credit card EMI discount, bringing the effective price down to 16,249 rupees. Check the final checkout price before purchasing.

Q3. Are additional bank discounts, cashback and No-Cost EMI offers available on Samsung Galaxy Watches during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026?

Yes. Amazon's published Great Indian Festival offers include a 10% instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit card transactions, along with No-Cost EMI and other eligible payment benefits. Additional cashback may be available via Amazon Pay-linked offers. Eligibility and savings vary by product, card, transaction type and offer terms, so confirm the applicable benefits on the smartwatch's Amazon listing before checkout.

Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch Price Comparison During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Product Actual price Discounted price Savings Samsung Galaxy Fit3 4,799 rupees 3,999 rupees 800 rupees Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm, LTE) 31,000 rupees 21,999 rupees 9,001 rupees Samsung Galaxy Watch9 (44mm, Bluetooth) 40,999 rupees 36,999 rupees 4,000 rupees Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE) 59,000 rupees 44,810 rupees 14,190 rupees

How Do These Galaxy Smartwatches Stack Up?

Product Display GPS Software Samsung Galaxy Fit3 1.6-inch AMOLED, 256 × 402 resolution No built-in GPS FreeRTOS; Samsung Health and Galaxy Wearable apps Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm, LTE) 1.34-inch Super AMOLED, 438 × 438 resolution Built-in dual-frequency GPS (L1 + L5) Wear OS with Samsung One UI Watch Samsung Galaxy Watch9 (44mm, Bluetooth) 1.47-inch Super AMOLED, 480 × 480 resolution Built-in dual-frequency GPS (L1 + L5) Wear OS with Samsung One UI Watch Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE) 1.5-inch Super AMOLED, 480 × 480 resolution Built-in dual-frequency GPS (L1 + L5) Wear OS with Samsung One UI Watch

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