Fresh flavours begin long before the first bite. These 7 mixer grinders under 5,000 make prep easier

From preparing chutneys and grinding spices to blending ingredients for everyday meals, a mixer grinder can save time and effort in the kitchen. However, finding one that fits your budget without compromising on essential features takes a little research. The good news is that you don't necessarily need to spend a fortune to find a capable appliance.

Consider power, jar versatility, grinding needs and warranty before choosing a mixer grinder within your budget. (Crompton)

By Shubh Bhushan Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.

Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.

He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read more Read less

The best mixer grinder under ₹5000 offers multiple jars, adjustable speed settings, and stainless steel blades for different kitchen tasks. Whether you're looking for a 750 W mixer grinder under ₹5000 or a compact model for basic grinding, several options are worth considering. This guide explores seven mixer grinders for home use, comparing their features, jar configurations and practical advantages to help you choose the right one.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The Wonderchef Vista Plus suits everyday kitchen routines, from fresh chutneys and homemade masalas to dosa batter. Its 500W motor and three multipurpose jars handle common prep tasks without overcomplicating the appliance. Three speed settings and a pulse function offer more control when switching between coarse grinding and smoother pastes.

Specifications - NO OF JARS 3 - MOTOR 500W - SPEED 3-speed control with pulse function - CAPACITY 3 multipurpose jars; individual jar capacities not confirmed. Reasons to Buy - Three multipurpose jars for everyday grinding and blending. - Pulse function offers additional control over consistency. - Two-year warranty. Reasons to Avoid - 500W motor may be less suited to frequent heavy-duty grinding. - No dedicated juicer jar listed. - Less powerful than 750W alternatives.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Some kitchen appliances are designed to do a little of everything without demanding too much attention, and the Bajaj Rex fits that brief. Its 500W motor and three stainless steel jars handle familiar tasks like grinding spices, making chutneys, and blending ingredients. Adjustable speed control and the Nutri-Pro feature add flexibility, making it a sensible budget option for everyday cooking.

Specifications - NO OF JARS 3 - MOTOR 500W - SPEED Adjustable speed control with inching function - CAPACITY 1.2L liquidising jar, 800ml multipurpose jar, 300ml chutney jar. Reasons to Buy - Three stainless steel jars for common kitchen tasks. - Adjustable speed control for different ingredients. - Nutri-Pro feature designed for grinding and blending. Reasons to Avoid - 500W motor may struggle with frequent heavy-duty tasks. - No dedicated juicer jar in the listed configuration. - One-year warranty.

For households that want one appliance for several kitchen jobs, the Morphy Richards Icon Superb adds versatility to the worktop. Its 750W motor pairs with four jars, including a juicer jar, so you can move from grinding ingredients to making drinks without juggling separate appliances. Three speed settings and a pulse function help you adjust the consistency to suit the recipe.

Specifications - NO OF JARS 4 - MOTOR 750W - SPEED 3-speed control with pulse function - CAPACITY Approximately 1.7L juicer jar, 1.5L liquidising jar, 1L grinding jar and 400ml chutney jar. Reasons to Buy - Four jars, including a juicer jar. - 750W motor for regular grinding and blending. - Pulse function offers better control over consistency. Reasons to Avoid - Four jars need more storage space. - Motor noise may be noticeable during use. - Check the current price against your <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 budget.

If freshly ground spices and homemade pastes are regular features of your cooking, the Crompton Ameo is designed around those everyday needs. Its 750W motor uses MaxiGrind technology for grinding and Motor Vent-X technology to help manage motor heat. The three-jar setup keeps the essentials within reach, making this model worth considering for a busy home kitchen.

Specifications - NO OF JARS 3 - MOTOR 750W with MaxiGrind technology - SPEED Verify the speed settings for the exact variant - CAPACITY 3 stainless steel jars; individual jar capacities not confirmed. Reasons to Buy - 750W motor for regular grinding and blending. - MaxiGrind technology designed to support grinding performance. - Motor Vent-X technology focuses on motor cooling. Reasons to Avoid - No dedicated juicer jar in the three-jar configuration. - Motor noise may be noticeable during demanding tasks. - Check that the listing matches the intended three-jar variant.

For anyone who reaches for a mixer grinder almost every day, the Philips HL7756 focuses on what matters most. Its 750W motor and three stainless steel jars cover wet grinding, dry grinding and chutney preparation. The pulse function gives you extra control over texture, while overload protection adds a practical safeguard during demanding tasks. It is a straightforward option for kitchens that value everyday utility over extra attachments.

Specifications - NO OF JARS 3 - MOTOR 750W - SPEED 3-speed control with pulse function - CAPACITY 1.5L liquidising jar, 1L dry grinding jar and 300ml chutney jar; working capacities are 600ml, 500ml and 200ml, respectively. Reasons to Buy - 750W motor for regular grinding and blending. - Three stainless steel jars cover essential kitchen tasks. - Overload protection helps protect the motor. Reasons to Avoid - No dedicated juicer jar in the three-jar configuration. - Requires adequate ventilation during operation. - Working capacity is lower than nominal jar capacity.

If you want an appliance that does more than grind spices, the Havells ESO offers a versatile four-jar setup. Its 750 W motor handles everyday prep, while the included juicer jar gives you another way to use it. The wider-mouth blades and jar handles add convenience, and the two-year product warranty provides reassurance for regular kitchen use.

Specifications - NO OF JARS 4 - MOTOR 750W - SPEED 3-speed control - CAPACITY Four jars comprising three stainless steel jars and one juicer jar; individual capacities not confirmed. Reasons to Buy - Four jars, including a juicer jar. - 750W motor for everyday preparation. - Two-year product warranty. Reasons to Avoid - Four jars take up additional storage space. - Motor noise may be noticeable during heavy grinding. - Check the jar configuration and capacities before ordering.

The Bosch TrueMixx Pro is designed for kitchens where grinding is part of the daily rhythm, from spice mixes to chutneys and pastes. Its 750 W motor, combined with specialised blade designs and multiple speed settings, gives you options for different ingredients. However, it sits outside the intended budget at its official listed price, so it makes more sense for shoppers willing to spend considerably more.

Specifications - NO OF JARS 4, as stated in the supplied listing; verify package contents. - MOTOR 750W - SPEED 3-stage speed control with pulse function - CAPACITY 1.5L listed capacity; individual jar capacities are not specified in the available official information. Reasons to Buy - 750W motor for grinding and blending. - Specialised blade designs for different ingredients. - Speed control and pulse function. Reasons to Avoid - Confirm the number of jars included in the exact package. - May take up considerable counter or storage space.

Factors to consider when purchasing a mixer grinder

Motor wattage: A 500W mixer grinder suits everyday tasks like chutneys and spice grinding, while a 750W model offers more power for frequent grinding and batter preparation.

Number of jars: Choose three or four jars depending on whether you need separate containers for wet grinding, dry spices, chutneys and juicing.

Jar capacity: Match jar sizes to your household's needs to avoid processing ingredients in multiple batches.

Speed settings: Multiple speeds and a pulse function help control consistency across different recipes.

Blades and safety: Look for stainless steel blades, overload protection and a stable base.

Warranty and price: Compare warranty coverage and features to find the best mixer grinder under 5000 for your kitchen.

How Do These Mixer Grinders Stack Up?

Product Number of jars Motor Capacity Wonderchef Vista Plus Mixer Grinder 3 500W Individual jar capacities not confirmed Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder 3 500W 1.2L liquidising jar, 800ml multipurpose jar, 300ml chutney jar Morphy Richards Icon Superb Mixer Grinder 4 750W Approx. 1.7L juicer jar, 1.5L liquidising jar, 1L grinding jar, 400ml chutney jar Crompton Ameo Mixer Grinder 3 750W Individual jar capacities not confirmed Philips HL7756 Mixer Grinder 3 750W 1.5L liquidising jar, 1L dry grinding jar, 300ml chutney jar Havells ESO Mixer Grinder 4 750W Individual jar capacities not confirmed Bosch TrueMixx Pro MGM8642BIN 4 750W 1.5L listed capacity; individual jar capacities not confirmed

Also Read:

I replaced my old fridge with an inverter model: 7 options across every budget that kept my food fresh 2x longer

Tired of flat TV audio? I would consider these 5 soundbars with subwoofers for movie nights at home

I am comparing smart TVs under Rs. 50,000, up to Rs. 1 lakh and beyond: What does more money buy?

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.