From Watch X to updates in iPad lineup, here’s what to expect from Apple in 2024

Looking into 2024, Apple is expected to introduce a range of innovations, including the launch of Apple GPT, Vision Pro, AirPods 4, HT Tech reported. Here's all you can expect from the tech giant.

Vision Pro

The Vision Pro headset, Apple's venture into mixed reality, might hit the scene sooner, possibly in February. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported Apple is accelerating Vision Pro's production in Chinese facilities, buzzing with activity for several weeks now.

The anticipated headset made its debut announcement at Apple's WWDC in June, and the recent developments suggest an earlier arrival than expected.

Apple AirPods 4

This latest model will come in two variants, catering to different price points, and will serve as successors to both the AirPods 3 and the more affordable AirPods 2.

The AirPods 4 will boast a refreshed design, drawing inspiration from both the current AirPods and the AirPods Pro, featuring shorter stems.

Notably, the premium version of the AirPods 4 will reportedly feature the sought-after Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) capability, previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro.

Apple GPT

Earlier this year, reports emerged suggesting that Apple developed an internal service resembling ChatGPT to assist employees in testing new features, summarising text, and answering questions based on acquired knowledge.

Mark Gurman, in July, confirmed Apple's active development of its AI model, centered around the Ajax framework. "Apple GPT," akin to ChatGPT, is just one potential application among many that the Ajax framework can support.

iPad series

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch new iPads, with reports suggesting that some may come equipped with the M3 chip.

According to Mark Gurman, significant upgrades are anticipated for at least two models: the iPad Pro and iPad Air.

The iPad Pro could receive enhancements such as an OLED display, a redesigned look, and the inclusion of the M3 chip.

Meanwhile, the iPad Air is expected to feature the M2 processor and is likely to be offered in two sizes—10.9 inches and 12.9 inches—although slightly smaller than the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models.

Apple Watch Series

Despite the recent introduction of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 at the Wonderlust event, there are reports suggesting that Apple is actively working on a special smartwatch to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch.

Tentatively named Apple Watch X or Series 10, this upcoming smartwatch is expected to showcase a major redesign, potentially incorporating features such as a MicroLED display, blood pressure monitoring, and a magnetic band attachment system.